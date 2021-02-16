Ministry jobs and more

Baptist News Global provides a free listing of ministry-related jobs for Baptist churches, theological institutions and organizations across the United States. Each free posting is for 30 days and is limited to 150 words. Postings may be extended another 30 days for $1.00 per word. To submit a ministry-related job, contact Barbara Francis at [email protected].

MINISTRY JOBS

Alabama

PASTOR. Shades Crest Baptist Church of Birmingham, Alabama, seeks a pastor who senses God’s call to equip our congregation to worship rightly, fulfill the Great Commission, and embody the Kingdom of God in the community and beyond. The church, formed in 1954, is a multigenerational congregation of approximately 670 active members, with two Sunday morning worship services and significant infrastructure in place for growth. The church endeavors to be faithful to the Bible for her beliefs and practices and affirms the classical doctrines of Christianity expressed in the Baptist Faith and Message. We seek an energetic pastor who faithfully preaches and teaches from the scriptures, while providing Godly and visionary leadership. Furthermore, the congregation strives to be a welcoming community and to share the love of Christ to all people. We contribute to multiple mission organizations on a local, state, national, and global level, as well as ordain women into all levels of ministry. In late February, we will start actively considering applicants but, also, will continue to accept interested inquiries and applications. For more information, see the church’s website (shadescrest.org). Please send a cover letter, résumé, and recommendations to the Church’s administrative assistant, Connie Shaffer either electronically at [email protected] or by mail to Ms. Connie Shaffer, Shades Crest Baptist Church, 452 Park Avenue, Hoover, AL 35226. (Posted 2-10-21)

MINISTER OF MUSIC. Weatherly Heights Baptist Church is a CBF affiliated church in Huntsville, AL, is seeking applicants for a full time Minister of Music (though qualified part-time candidates will be considered). The candidate would be responsible for all music related functions at WHBC including children and adults. WHBC has a rich musical history supporting a liturgical style of worship. The candidate should be comfortable in planning and conducting such events as our annual Moravian Love Feast and the community-wide Sing-a-long Messiah, which both include an orchestra and soloists. A small church staff requires candidates to be self-motivated with a strong work ethic, to possess strong organizational skills and a willingness to work alongside fellow staff members, and to accept tasks from senior staff and complete these tasks with little management guidance. A music focused degree is required, and a seminary degree is desired. Interested applicants should email a resume and cover letter to mi[email protected] or mail to Weatherly Heights Baptist Church, ATTN: Search Committee, 1306 Cannstatt Drive, Huntsville, AL 35803.Additional information about the church can be found at www.weatherly.org. (Posted 2-4-21)

Canada

LEAD PASTOR. Affiliated with the North American Baptist Conference, Rose of Sharon Baptist Church (ROSBC) is prayerfully seeking a full-time Lead Pastor to join our active and caring Board of Elders. Working alongside this position, ROSBC also has a full-time Pastor of Family Ministries, three additional paid staff and a host of gifted volunteers. ROSBC fully supports Aldergrove Christian Academy (ACA), an in-house private K-12 school, and a counselling clinic, New Life Christian Counselling (NLCC), of which our Lead Pastor is the Executive Director of both ministries, providing administrative oversight. As a congregation, we share a desire to know our Lord more intimately and serve Him more faithfully, fellowshipping together to spur one another toward love in action. For more information about us, please visit www.rosbc.com or send a request for more information to [email protected]. (Posted 2-6-21)

Connecticut

LEAD PASTOR. Church of the City (COTC), located in downtown New London, Conn., is seeking a Lead Pastor to join the pastoral team. This is a unique opportunity to serve God within a multicultural, multilingual, and multi-generational congregation, which for more than 40 years has impacted the local community and ministry. The candidate will operate primarily as COTC’s lead pastor, in addition to serving as preacher and teacher for our Spanish congregation. If interested in the position please review the attached resources and apply at http://www.cotcnl.org/careers. (Posted 2-2-21)

Florida

PASTOR. Friendship Independent Missionary Baptist Church, Perry, Fla., is currently seeking a Pastor. Applicant must believe that the Holy Bible is the inspired and infallible word of God, meet all qualifications of 1 Timothy and Titus, preach and teach only from KJB. Submit questions, resumes and doctrinal statements at [email protected]. (Posted 1-19-21)

NorthCarolina

MINISTER FOR STUDENTS AND DIGITAL DISCIPLESHIP. Greystone Baptist Church, Raleigh, NC, is seeking a Minister for Students and Digital Discipleship. Greystone is affiliated with the Raleigh Baptist Association, CBFNC/National, and affirms women and men to serve in all roles within the church. This is a full-time position that will cultivate a vibrant ministry with youth (6th through 12th grade) and their families that provides faith formation, spiritual growth, mission opportunities, and fellowship. This position will collaborate with ministerial staff to create/execute weekly worship experiences. 25-30% of this position is dedicated to maintaining/expanding Greystone’s online and social media presence and leading trends in digital discipleship. Bachelor’s degree and completed (or in progress) Masters of Divinity required. 1-3 years of experience with youth ministry and church experience preferred. Proficiency with digital/social media for an organization preferred. For more information, visit www.greystonechurch.org. Email resume to [email protected] by March 31, 2021. (Posted 2-12-21)

DIRECTOR OF CHILDREN’S CENTER. Greenwood Forest Children’s Center, a program of Greenwood Forest Baptist Church, is seeking to hire a Director for GFCC. This is a three-quarter time (30 hours), year-round position with benefits. While the preschool is a secular educational program, it is supported by GFBC. Greenwood Forest is an inclusive community of faith, which means that we welcome, affirm, and include all people in their diversity of genders, sexual orientations, races, ethnicities, ages, abilities, and backgrounds. We expect the director of our childcare center to show commitment to this vision in how they lead and direct the center’s operations. GFBC values, and wishes to maintain, the secular instruction central to GFCC and welcomes children of all faiths and none. You can find more information about the position requirements, responsibilities, and benefits at gfbccary.org/jobs. Please submit a cover letter and resume to [email protected]. Applicant Review will begin on March 1. (Posted 2-4-21)

MINISTER OF MUSIC. First Baptist Church, 300 South Main Street, Mount Holly, NC, 28120, is seeking a Minister of Music. The Minister serves as a resource to support, foster, and coordinates the worship and spiritual life of the congregation through congregational, choral, and instrumental music, in coordination with the other ministries of the church. FBC is 10 miles west of Charlotte and is a CBF-affiliated congregation, and we welcome women as leaders in the pulpit and diaconate. We worship together through an eclectic worship style in a newly renovated 100-year-old sanctuary with a new pipe organ. Worship Style: traditional base but a wide use of music through the centuries. We would like a Music Minister that represents all 7 of Michael Hawn’s “Streams of Christian Song.” Minimum Education – College and some seminary as minimum. Minimum Experience: 1 – 5 years. Please include a résumé with cover letter and a summary of your music ministry philosophy of not more than two pages. Contact person Bill Piercy [email protected]. (Posted 2-1-21)

Tennessee

FULL-TIME PASTORAL RESIDENT. Community Church at Tellico Village, Loudon, Tenn., is seeking a full-time Pastoral Resident to join our pastoral team. It is the desire of CCTV to provide our residents with the broad sweep of what it means to be a minister in the local church, and to do so with intention. Our program is 18-24 months which includes shared pastoral duties of preaching, teaching, and pastoral care. CCTV, is a 1000 member interdenominational church located SW of Knoxville, TN in a beautiful planned community on Tellico Lake. Ministers of all denominations may apply (M. Div. or M.T.S. required). If interested, visit us at www.tellicochurch.com and email your resume and cover letter to [email protected]. Your cover letter needs to address the following questions: Why are you interested in our pastoral residency program? What areas of growth do you see in yourself? Where have you found joy in ministry? (Posted 2-16-21)

Texas

YOUTH MINISTER. Royal Lane Baptist Church, Dallas, TX, is seeking a part-time Youth Minister. 15 hours per week during the school year. 20 hours per week during the summer. Youth minister will oversee and execute all activities related to youth ministry. Royal Lane Baptist Church is an inclusive, multi-generational community of believers in God as revealed in Jesus Christ. We believe in the inspiration of scripture, the equality of all persons, unity in diversity, and the priesthood of all believers. In communion with and through the power of the Holy Spirit, we follow the way of Christ and share the good news through worship, education, missions, and ministries. We are a vibrant, welcoming, and affirming mosaic of ethnicities, racial identities, sexual or

ientations, and socioeconomics. We affirm the sacredness, dignity, and equality of every person. Royal Lane is a progressive and autonomous Baptist church valuing the freedom to minister alongside other groups, both Christian and non-Christian. People of color encouraged to apply. Resumes and letters of reference may be sent to: [email protected]. (Posted 2-12-21)

Virginia

DIRECTOR, BAPTIST HOUSE OF STUDIES AT UNION PRESBYTERIAN SEMINARY. Union Presbyterian Seminary in Richmond, Va., seeks part-time director for newly formed Baptist House of Studies. Director will be responsible to recruit students, guide supervised ministry in Baptist contexts, help enlist faculty, inform CBF leaders about Baptist House of Studies, collaborate with Advisory Board, and manage fundraising activities in concert with UPSem. Applicants must possess M.Div. or equivalent (advanced theological degree preferred), be member of Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, have strong writing and oral skills, and be proficient in MS Office. Send application letters, including resume/CV and names and contact information of three references, to Michelle Walker, Vice President for Community Life and Dean of Students, Union Presbyterian Seminary, 3401 Brook Road, Richmond, Virginia 23227, or email to [email protected]. Review of applications begins immediately and continues until position is filled. (Posted 2-6-21)

PART-TIME DIRECTOR OF MUSIC. Oak Forest Baptist Church, Chesterfield, Va., is seeking a part-time director of music. The primary responsibilities of this staff position are: Select anthems to be sung by our adult choir during our weekly Sunday morning services. Lead the choir in weekly Wednesday evening rehearsals. Conduct the choir during the presentation of anthems. Select hymns for each Sunday’s services. Prepare the choir for Christmas and Easter cantatas/programs. (This will likely necessitate extra rehearsals). Piano skills are helpful but not required. OFBC’s worship is generally traditional, but our membership appreciates an eclectic approach to music from a wide variety of genres. The Director of Music is under the supervision of the Pastor and will meet with him weekly. Salary for the position is $12,975 (prorated from the start date). Paid vacation time is two weeks, which is understood as two Wednesdays and two Sundays. Please send resumé to Rev. Kirby D. Smith, [email protected], or for more information please call (804) 276-6547. (Posted 2-4-21)

CONGREGATIONAL STEWARDSHIP OFFICER. The Cooperative Baptist Fellowship seeks a Congregational Stewardship Officer to oversee giving campaigns and maintain a successful annual giving program for CBF Partner churches. The Congregational Stewardship Officer will work alongside the Chief Development Officer and other members of CBF leadership to develop and maintain coordinated fundraising efforts. They will also collaborate with other CBF staff, state/regional coordinators not only in leading this critical initiative, but also in developing and implementing a strategic and coordinated plan to cultivate CBF partner congregations in their investment in the life of the fellowship. Those interested in applying should go online to https://cbf.net/employment , complete an application, submit a cover letter and resume and include names of three initial references. Recommendations and nominations are also welcome. For more information or inquiries regarding the position, please send them to [email protected]. (Posted 1-12-21)

