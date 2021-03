Ministry jobs and more

Baptist News Global provides a free listing of ministry-related jobs for Baptist churches, theological institutions and organizations across the United States. Each free posting is for 30 days and is limited to 150 words. Postings may be extended another 30 days for $1.00 per word. To submit a ministry-related job, contact Barbara Francis at [email protected].

Alabama

PASTOR. Shades Crest Baptist Church of Birmingham, Alabama, seeks a pastor who senses God’s call to equip our congregation to worship rightly, fulfill the Great Commission, and embody the Kingdom of God in the community and beyond. The church, formed in 1954, is a multigenerational congregation of approximately 670 active members, with two Sunday morning worship services and significant infrastructure in place for growth. The church endeavors to be faithful to the Bible for her beliefs and practices and affirms the classical doctrines of Christianity expressed in the Baptist Faith and Message. We seek an energetic pastor who faithfully preaches and teaches from the scriptures, while providing Godly and visionary leadership. Furthermore, the congregation strives to be a welcoming community and to share the love of Christ to all people. We contribute to multiple mission organizations on a local, state, national, and global level, as well as ordain women into all levels of ministry. In late February, we will start actively considering applicants but, also, will continue to accept interested inquiries and applications. For more information, see the church’s website (shadescrest.org). Please send a cover letter, résumé, and recommendations to the Church’s administrative assistant, Connie Shaffer either electronically at [email protected] or by mail to Ms. Connie Shaffer, Shades Crest Baptist Church, 452 Park Avenue, Hoover, AL 35226. (Posted 2-10-21)

MINISTER OF MUSIC. Weatherly Heights Baptist Church is a CBF affiliated church in Huntsville, AL, is seeking applicants for a full time Minister of Music (though qualified part-time candidates will be considered). The candidate would be responsible for all music related functions at WHBC including children and adults. WHBC has a rich musical history supporting a liturgical style of worship. The candidate should be comfortable in planning and conducting such events as our annual Moravian Love Feast and the community-wide Sing-a-long Messiah, which both include an orchestra and soloists. A small church staff requires candidates to be self-motivated with a strong work ethic, to possess strong organizational skills and a willingness to work alongside fellow staff members, and to accept tasks from senior staff and complete these tasks with little management guidance. A music focused degree is required, and a seminary degree is desired. Interested applicants should email a resume and cover letter to [email protected] or mail to Weatherly Heights Baptist Church, ATTN: Search Committee, 1306 Cannstatt Drive, Huntsville, AL 35803.Additional information about the church can be found at www.weatherly.org. (Posted 2-4-21)

Canada

LEAD PASTOR. Affiliated with the North American Baptist Conference, Rose of Sharon Baptist Church (ROSBC) is prayerfully seeking a full-time Lead Pastor to join our active and caring Board of Elders. Working alongside this position, ROSBC also has a full-time Pastor of Family Ministries, three additional paid staff and a host of gifted volunteers. ROSBC fully supports Aldergrove Christian Academy (ACA), an in-house private K-12 school, and a counselling clinic, New Life Christian Counselling (NLCC), of which our Lead Pastor is the Executive Director of both ministries, providing administrative oversight. As a congregation, we share a desire to know our Lord more intimately and serve Him more faithfully, fellowshipping together to spur one another toward love in action. For more information about us, please visit www.rosbc.com or send a request for more information to [email protected]. (Posted 2-6-21)

Connecticut

LEAD PASTOR. Church of the City (COTC), located in downtown New London, Conn., is seeking a Lead Pastor to join the pastoral team. This is a unique opportunity to serve God within a multicultural, multilingual, and multi-generational congregation, which for more than 40 years has impacted the local community and ministry. The candidate will operate primarily as COTC’s lead pastor, in addition to serving as preacher and teacher for our Spanish congregation. If interested in the position please review the attached resources and apply at http://www.cotcnl.org/careers. (Posted 2-2-21)

Florida

FULL-TIME ASSOCIATE PASTOR FOR DISCIPLESHIP MINISTRIES. First Baptist Church, Gainesville, Florida, is seeking a full-time Associate Pastor for Discipleship Ministries who leads with a heart aligned with God and the church. The role of the Associate Pastor of Discipleship Ministries will include enthusiastic leadership, engaging development & nurturing supervision of the following areas: developing thriving ministries for children, youth, and their families; providing pastoral ministries alongside the Senior Pastor; building a variety of adult discipleship ministries; and coordinating welcoming ministries. The Associate Pastor of Discipleship Ministries will possess the ability to lead and grow a thriving ministry and have the following qualifications: masters level degree from an accredited seminary, 3-5 Years Experience in children/youth ministry, leadership and discipleship skills, excellent and versatile communication skills, personal and spiritual maturity, energy and enthusiasm for growth, and experience in Baptist life. For detailed information visit www.fbcgainesville.net. Please submit resumes to Pastor Eric Spivey ([email protected]). (Posted 3-15-21)

Kentucky

MINISTER OF MUSIC. Trace Creek Baptist Church, Mayfield, KY, is prayerfully seeking a full-time Minister of Music to further develop and promote the music ministry of the church. Responsibilities include the planning and conducting of weekly worship services; leading and developing the choir; overseeing music and drama programs; and coordinating with musicians, sound technicians, etc. Trace Creek is a church of approximately 1,000 members with an average Sunday morning worship attendance of over 600 and a choir of 60-75 participants. The church is located in rural Graves County, near Mayfield, Ky. The ideal candidate is a God-called, conservative with biblical values and a passion for Christ. Specialized training and prior experience in church music is desired. Interested individuals may submit a resume or request a copy of the job description at [email protected] before March 31, 2021. For more information about the church, visit www.tracecreek.org. (Posted 3-1-21)

Illinois

PASTOR. Community Church of Barrington, IL, seeks a pastor who senses God’s call to ministry both within the walls of the church and in the wider world. She or he must be able to articulate God’s call on their life, love the word of God, be energized by small parish ministry and community engagement, approach ministry with creativity and innovation and be willing to work with the members of the church to guide this 173-year-old church (founded in 1847) toward its third century of ministry. The church has carefully chosen its tag line, At the Corner of Compassion and Acceptance and its motto, Compassionate Christians, Growing Spiritually, Serving God. Community Church is set in a bedroom community of Chicago and is affiliated with the American Baptist Churches USA. For more information, visit www.ccbarrington.org or send inquiries to [email protected]. (Posted 3-1-21)

Indiana

FULL-TIME PASTOR. Federated Church of West Lafayette, Ind., a medium sized church associated with ABCUSA and Disciples of Christ near Purdue University in the Midwest seeks a full-time pastor to provide leadership, pastoral care, and worship to the congregation. Ability, passion, and appreciation for cross-denominational and cross-generational ministry is required. Candidates who have demonstrated successful ministry in this context will be considered. Master’s degree is a requirement. Interested candidates may apply by sending an ABPS profile or resume to [email protected]. (Posted 3-17-21)

ASSOCIATE PASTOR OF FAITH DEVELOPMENT. First Baptist Church, Lafayette, Ind., an inner city American Baptist congregation located in the community of a major university is seeking an Associate Pastor of Faith Development. This part-time position is designed for a student enrolled in graduate level work (preferably MDiv) at an accredited seminary while living in the Lafayette area. The primary responsibility is to reach out to young adults, many of whom are graduate students living in the neighborhood. The intention is to build relationships and develop programs in order to nurture the faith of these individuals. Participation in the life of the congregation in worship and pastoral care is expected. Send resume or ABPS to [email protected] by April 15. (Posted 3-9-21)

NorthCarolina

MINISTER FOR STUDENTS AND DIGITAL DISCIPLESHIP. Greystone Baptist Church, Raleigh, NC, is seeking a Minister for Students and Digital Discipleship. Greystone is affiliated with the Raleigh Baptist Association, CBFNC/National, and affirms women and men to serve in all roles within the church. This is a full-time position that will cultivate a vibrant ministry with youth (6th through 12th grade) and their families that provides faith formation, spiritual growth, mission opportunities, and fellowship. This position will collaborate with ministerial staff to create/execute weekly worship experiences. 25-30% of this position is dedicated to maintaining/expanding Greystone’s online and social media presence and leading trends in digital discipleship. Bachelor’s degree and completed (or in progress) Masters of Divinity required. 1-3 years of experience with youth ministry and church experience preferred. Proficiency with digital/social media for an organization preferred. For more information, visit www.greystonechurch.org. Email resume to [email protected] by March 31, 2021. (Posted 2-12-21)

MINISTER OF MUSIC. First Baptist Church, 300 South Main Street, Mount Holly, NC, 28120, is seeking a Minister of Music. The Minister serves as a resource to support, foster, and coordinates the worship and spiritual life of the congregation through congregational, choral, and instrumental music, in coordination with the other ministries of the church. FBC is 10 miles west of Charlotte and is a CBF-affiliated congregation, and we welcome women as leaders in the pulpit and diaconate. We worship together through an eclectic worship style in a newly renovated 100-year-old sanctuary with a new pipe organ. Worship Style: traditional base but a wide use of music through the centuries. We would like a Music Minister that represents all 7 of Michael Hawn’s “Streams of Christian Song.” Minimum Education – College and some seminary as minimum. Minimum Experience: 1 – 5 years. Please include a résumé with cover letter and a summary of your music ministry philosophy of not more than two pages. Contact person Bill Piercy [email protected]. (Posted 2-1-21)

Tennessee

FULL-TIME PASTOR. First Baptist Church of Memphis, TN, is seeking a full-time pastor. We need a servant leader, a strong preacher and teacher, and a seeker of God’s heart to lead us in practicing hospitality, community, dialogue, and service. We are grace-oriented, not judgment focused, having been moderate Baptists since 1839. Our worship style is traditional, though we make use of both liturgical and contemporary elements, with an average of 130 in attendance. Candidates should have a minimum of a Master’s degree. Submit application materials to the search committee via [email protected]. (Posted 2-23-21)

FULL-TIME PASTORAL RESIDENT. Community Church at Tellico Village, Loudon, TN, is seeking a full-time Pastoral Resident to join our pastoral team. It is the desire of CCTV to provide our residents with the broad sweep of what it means to be a minister in the local church, and to do so with intention. Our program is 18-24 months which includes shared pastoral duties of preaching, teaching, and pastoral care. CCTV, is a 1000 member interdenominational church located SW of Knoxville, TN in a beautiful planned community on Tellico Lake. Ministers of all denominations may apply (M. Div. or M.T.S. required). If interested, visit us at www.tellicochurch.com and email your resume and cover letter to [email protected]. Your cover letter needs to address the following questions: Why are you interested in our pastoral residency program? What areas of growth do you see in yourself? Where have you found joy in ministry? (Posted 2-16-21)

Texas

PASTOR. Trinity Baptist Church, Harker Heights, TexaS, and affiliated with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship is searching for a pastor. The Board of Deacons and congregation have embraced God’s leading to engage a spirit of revitalization to ensure a fruitful future in sharing the gospel with its community. TBC, as all churches, has felt the pandemic’s effects and was mandated to cancel in-person services. TBC is patiently awaiting a full return to a safe and fully operational status. The new pastor, then, will need to be willing to assume their duties in this context, at least to some extent. The candidate is required to hold a University, college, or seminary bachelor’s degree. Progress toward or completion of Seminary Master of Divinity degree preferred. Minimal requirement is 5 years of pastoral experience, preferably 6-10 years. Applicants may submit a cover letter and resume with three references to [email protected] or Sandra Green, TBC-PSC, 403 E FM 2410 Rd, Harker Heights, TX 76548. (Posted 3-10-21)

YOUTH MINISTER. Royal Lane Baptist Church, Dallas, TX, is seeking a part-time Youth Minister. 15 hours per week during the school year. 20 hours per week during the summer. Youth minister will oversee and execute all activities related to youth ministry. Royal Lane Baptist Church is an inclusive, multi-generational community of believers in God as revealed in Jesus Christ. We believe in the inspiration of scripture, the equality of all persons, unity in diversity, and the priesthood of all believers. In communion with and through the power of the Holy Spirit, we follow the way of Christ and share the good news through worship, education, missions, and ministries. We are a vibrant, welcoming, and affirming mosaic of ethnicities, racial identities, sexual or

ientations, and socioeconomics. We affirm the sacredness, dignity, and equality of every person. Royal Lane is a progressive and autonomous Baptist church valuing the freedom to minister alongside other groups, both Christian and non-Christian. People of color encouraged to apply. Resumes and letters of reference may be sent to: [email protected]. (Posted 2-12-21)

Virginia

DIRECTOR, BAPTIST HOUSE OF STUDIES AT UNION PRESBYTERIAN SEMINARY. Union Presbyterian Seminary in Richmond, Va., seeks part-time director for newly formed Baptist House of Studies. Director will be responsible to recruit students, guide supervised ministry in Baptist contexts, help enlist faculty, inform CBF leaders about Baptist House of Studies, collaborate with Advisory Board, and manage fundraising activities in concert with UPSem. Applicants must possess M.Div. or equivalent (advanced theological degree preferred), be member of Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, have strong writing and oral skills, and be proficient in MS Office. Send application letters, including resume/CV and names and contact information of three references, to Michelle Walker, Vice President for Community Life and Dean of Students, Union Presbyterian Seminary, 3401 Brook Road, Richmond, Virginia 23227, or email to [email protected]. Review of applications begins immediately and continues until position is filled. (Posted 2-6-21)

PART-TIME DIRECTOR OF MUSIC. Oak Forest Baptist Church, Chesterfield, Va., is seeking a part-time director of music. The primary responsibilities of this staff position are: Select anthems to be sung by our adult choir during our weekly Sunday morning services. Lead the choir in weekly Wednesday evening rehearsals. Conduct the choir during the presentation of anthems. Select hymns for each Sunday’s services. Prepare the choir for Christmas and Easter cantatas/programs. (This will likely necessitate extra rehearsals). Piano skills are helpful but not required. OFBC’s worship is generally traditional, but our membership appreciates an eclectic approach to music from a wide variety of genres. The Director of Music is under the supervision of the Pastor and will meet with him weekly. Salary for the position is $12,975 (prorated from the start date). Paid vacation time is two weeks, which is understood as two Wednesdays and two Sundays. Please send resumé to Rev. Kirby D. Smith, [email protected], or for more information please call (804) 276-6547. (Posted 2-4-21)

