Ministry jobs and more

Florida

FULL-TIME ASSOCIATE PASTOR FOR DISCIPLESHIP MINISTRIES. First Baptist Church, Gainesville, Florida, is seeking a full-time Associate Pastor for Discipleship Ministries who leads with a heart aligned with God and the church. The role of the Associate Pastor of Discipleship Ministries will include enthusiastic leadership, engaging development & nurturing supervision of the following areas: developing thriving ministries for children, youth, and their families; providing pastoral ministries alongside the Senior Pastor; building a variety of adult discipleship ministries; and coordinating welcoming ministries. The Associate Pastor of Discipleship Ministries will possess the ability to lead and grow a thriving ministry and have the following qualifications: masters level degree from an accredited seminary, 3-5 Years Experience in children/youth ministry, leadership and discipleship skills, excellent and versatile communication skills, personal and spiritual maturity, energy and enthusiasm for growth, and experience in Baptist life. For detailed information visit www.fbcgainesville.net. Please submit resumes to Pastor Eric Spivey ([email protected]). (Posted 3-15-21)

Georgia

SENIOR PASTOR. Parkway Baptist Church in Duluth/Johns Creek, GA, (https://parkway-baptist.org/) seeks a full-time Senior Pastor to serve our community and lead our family of faith. A CBF-affiliated congregation of 120 active members with a median age of 60, Parkway has a traditional worship style with liturgical influences. A new neighborhood is being constructed adjacent to the church property, and Parkway is looking to connect with this new community as well as the larger, more ethnically diverse context of North Atlanta. Interested candidates should submit a resume and cover letter as a PDF to the Pastor Search Committee at [email protected] The Pastor Search Committee will consider applications as they are received and will receive applications until the position is closed. (Posted 3-18-21)

Illinois

PASTOR. Community Church of Barrington, IL, seeks a pastor who senses God’s call to ministry both within the walls of the church and in the wider world. She or he must be able to articulate God’s call on their life, love the word of God, be energized by small parish ministry and community engagement, approach ministry with creativity and innovation and be willing to work with the members of the church to guide this 173-year-old church (founded in 1847) toward its third century of ministry. The church has carefully chosen its tag line, At the Corner of Compassion and Acceptance and its motto, Compassionate Christians, Growing Spiritually, Serving God. Community Church is set in a bedroom community of Chicago and is affiliated with the American Baptist Churches USA. For more information, visit www.ccbarrington.org or send inquiries to [email protected]. (Posted 3-1-21)

Indiana

FULL-TIME PASTOR. Federated Church of West Lafayette, Ind., a medium sized church associated with ABCUSA and Disciples of Christ near Purdue University in the Midwest seeks a full-time pastor to provide leadership, pastoral care, and worship to the congregation. Ability, passion, and appreciation for cross-denominational and cross-generational ministry is required. Candidates who have demonstrated successful ministry in this context will be considered. Master’s degree is a requirement. Interested candidates may apply by sending an ABPS profile or resume to [email protected]. (Posted 3-17-21)

ASSOCIATE PASTOR OF FAITH DEVELOPMENT. First Baptist Church, Lafayette, Ind., an inner city American Baptist congregation located in the community of a major university is seeking an Associate Pastor of Faith Development. This part-time position is designed for a student enrolled in graduate level work (preferably MDiv) at an accredited seminary while living in the Lafayette area. The primary responsibility is to reach out to young adults, many of whom are graduate students living in the neighborhood. The intention is to build relationships and develop programs in order to nurture the faith of these individuals. Participation in the life of the congregation in worship and pastoral care is expected. Send resume or ABPS to [email protected] by April 15. (Posted 3-9-21)

Tennessee

FULL-TIME PASTOR. First Baptist Church of Memphis, TN, is seeking a full-time pastor. We need a servant leader, a strong preacher and teacher, and a seeker of God’s heart to lead us in practicing hospitality, community, dialogue, and service. We are grace-oriented, not judgment focused, having been moderate Baptists since 1839. Our worship style is traditional, though we make use of both liturgical and contemporary elements, with an average of 130 in attendance. Candidates should have a minimum of a Master’s degree. Submit application materials to the search committee via [email protected]. (Posted 2-23-21)

FULL-TIME PASTORAL RESIDENT. Community Church at Tellico Village, Loudon, TN, is seeking a full-time Pastoral Resident to join our pastoral team. It is the desire of CCTV to provide our residents with the broad sweep of what it means to be a minister in the local church, and to do so with intention. Our program is 18-24 months which includes shared pastoral duties of preaching, teaching, and pastoral care. CCTV, is a 1000 member interdenominational church located SW of Knoxville, TN in a beautiful planned community on Tellico Lake. Ministers of all denominations may apply (M. Div. or M.T.S. required). If interested, visit us at www.tellicochurch.com and email your resume and cover letter to [email protected]. Your cover letter needs to address the following questions: Why are you interested in our pastoral residency program? What areas of growth do you see in yourself? Where have you found joy in ministry? (Posted 2-16-21)

Texas

DIRECTOR OF DEVELOPMENT. The Reformation Project (TRP), a Bible-based, Christian organization whose mission is to advance LGBTQ inclusion in the church is searching for a Director of Development (DOD). The DOD will be the lead fundraising strategist, tactician, and project manager for TRP’s roughly $750,000 current philanthropic revenue portfolio, which we aim to grow to $1.5M and beyond within the next two to three years. This is a full-time position working from our Dallas office, with some travel required. If you are passionate about your Christian faith, support LGBTQ inclusion in the church, and have at least 6-8 years of nonprofit development experience, please review the job listing on our website and consider submitting an application (https://reformationproject.org/careers/director-of-development/). Candidates must submit a resume, cover letter, and recent writing sample that is authored solely by the candidate and relevant to fundraising work to [email protected] with “Director of Development Application” in the subject line. (Posted 3-25-21)

PASTOR. Trinity Baptist Church, Harker Heights, Texas, and affiliated with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship is searching for a pastor. The Board of Deacons and congregation have embraced God’s leading to engage a spirit of revitalization to ensure a fruitful future in sharing the gospel with its community. TBC, as all churches, has felt the pandemic’s effects and was mandated to cancel in-person services. TBC is patiently awaiting a full return to a safe and fully operational status. The new pastor, then, will need to be willing to assume their duties in this context, at least to some extent. The candidate is required to hold a University, college, or seminary bachelor’s degree. Progress toward or completion of Seminary Master of Divinity degree preferred. Minimal requirement is 5 years of pastoral experience, preferably 6-10 years. Applicants may submit a cover letter and resume with three references to [email protected] or Sandra Green, TBC-PSC, 403 E FM 2410 Rd, Harker Heights, TX 76548. (Posted 3-10-21)

YOUTH MINISTER. Royal Lane Baptist Church, Dallas, TX, is seeking a part-time Youth Minister. 15 hours per week during the school year. 20 hours per week during the summer. Youth minister will oversee and execute all activities related to youth ministry. Royal Lane Baptist Church is an inclusive, multi-generational community of believers in God as revealed in Jesus Christ. We believe in the inspiration of scripture, the equality of all persons, unity in diversity, and the priesthood of all believers. In communion with and through the power of the Holy Spirit, we follow the way of Christ and share the good news through worship, education, missions, and ministries. We are a vibrant, welcoming, and affirming mosaic of ethnicities, racial identities, sexual or

ientations, and socioeconomics. We affirm the sacredness, dignity, and equality of every person. Royal Lane is a progressive and autonomous Baptist church valuing the freedom to minister alongside other groups, both Christian and non-Christian. People of color encouraged to apply. Resumes and letters of reference may be sent to: [email protected]. (Posted 2-12-21)

Virginia

INTERIM MUSIC DIRECTOR. University Baptist Church, Charlottesville, VA is looking for someone to (a) direct and lead the Sanctuary Choir (6-10 hrs/week) and (b) direct and lead Jubilate, a college audition choir (6-10 hrs/week). One person can apply for either or both of these positions. For more information, check out the full job post (https://universitybaptist.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Interim-Music-Director.pdf) or to apply, email your cover letter, resume, and references to the Senior Minister, Dr. Matthew Tennant ([email protected]). (Posted 3-23-21)

DIRECTOR, BAPTIST HOUSE OF STUDIES AT UNION PRESBYTERIAN SEMINARY. Union Presbyterian Seminary in Richmond, Va., seeks part-time director for newly formed Baptist House of Studies. Director will be responsible to recruit students, guide supervised ministry in Baptist contexts, help enlist faculty, inform CBF leaders about Baptist House of Studies, collaborate with Advisory Board, and manage fundraising activities in concert with UPSem. Applicants must possess M.Div. or equivalent (advanced theological degree preferred), be member of Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, have strong writing and oral skills, and be proficient in MS Office. Send application letters, including resume/CV and names and contact information of three references, to Michelle Walker, Vice President for Community Life and Dean of Students, Union Presbyterian Seminary, 3401 Brook Road, Richmond, Virginia 23227, or email to [email protected]. Review of applications begins immediately and continues until position is filled. (Posted 2-6-21)

PART-TIME DIRECTOR OF MUSIC. Oak Forest Baptist Church, Chesterfield, Va., is seeking a part-time director of music. The primary responsibilities of this staff position are: Select anthems to be sung by our adult choir during our weekly Sunday morning services. Lead the choir in weekly Wednesday evening rehearsals. Conduct the choir during the presentation of anthems. Select hymns for each Sunday’s services. Prepare the choir for Christmas and Easter cantatas/programs. (This will likely necessitate extra rehearsals). Piano skills are helpful but not required. OFBC’s worship is generally traditional, but our membership appreciates an eclectic approach to music from a wide variety of genres. The Director of Music is under the supervision of the Pastor and will meet with him weekly. Salary for the position is $12,975 (prorated from the start date). Paid vacation time is two weeks, which is understood as two Wednesdays and two Sundays. Please send resumé to Rev. Kirby D. Smith, [email protected], or for more information please call (804) 276-6547. (Posted 2-4-21)

