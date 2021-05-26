Ministry jobs and more

Baptist News Global provides a free listing of ministry-related jobs for Baptist churches, theological institutions and organizations across the United States. Each free posting is for 30 days and is limited to 150 words. Postings may be extended another 30 days for $1.00 per word. To submit a ministry-related job, contact Barbara Francis at [email protected].

Alabama

MINISTER TO EXPERIENCED ADULTS. First Baptist Church in Huntsville, AL, is seeking a full-time minister to senior adults. We call them experienced adults. This ministerial staff position is responsible for the spiritual development, visionary leadership and overall direction of an integrated senior adult ministry to adults, ages 60 and up. In a city that is often referred to as the “Rocket City,” we are a church dually-aligned with CBF & SBC…often referring to ourselves as centrist Baptists. Located in North Alabama, we are geographically situated in the heart of downtown Huntsville and have a heart for ministry to this city we call home. Ministry priorities, a full job description as well as more information about our church is available at fbchsv.org/employment. Check out our website (www.fbchsv.org), listen to a sermon or two, and if you think this might be a great fit – here’s what you can do next: send your resume to [email protected] (Posted 4-14-21)

Georgia

FULL-TIME MINISTER OF MUSIC AND WORSHIP. First Baptist Church of Roswell, GA, is seeking applicants for a full-time Minister of Music and Worship. We are a congregation of 1000+ active members looking for a dynamic candidate to energize our worship music experiences and to minister beyond the pulpit by serving the needs of our church family. This person will be responsible for all music-related functions to include: 1) Short and long-term strategic direction for our music ministry 2) Planning worship services 3) Adult Chancel Choir 4) Children/Youth Choirs 5) Church Orchestra/Handbells. The candidate should not only have an understanding of Church traditions, but also have a vision for expanding upon those traditions. An undergraduate, music-focused degree is required along with a minimum of 5 years experience in music ministry, and a seminary degree is desired. A resume and cover letter may be sent to [email protected] Please visit the following link to view a more detailed job description: www.fbroswell.org/employment. (Posted 5-5-21)

Kentucky

FULL-TIME PASTOR. St. Matthews Baptist Church (SMBC), Louisville, Kentucky, is seeking a Senior Pastor. Located in a suburb of eastern Jefferson County, SMBC is a multi-generational, mission-minded, and caring congregation with a resident membership of 1055. SMBC is affiliated with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship. The successful candidate will be a visionary leader who preaches biblically inspired sermons, values various theological views, is a caring pastor to existing fellowship, and engages new members. He/she will have strong planning/ organizational skills and a leadership style that builds teamwork. They will have an engaging personality that stems from a genuine interest in others and the desire to be God’s witness in every situation. Minimum requirements are a Master of Divinity and experience leading a thriving church. Interested candidates can view the pastor and church profiles and apply at www.smbclouisville.org/pastor-search. Applications will be accepted through June 30, 2021. (Posted 5-4-21)

Lousiana

PASTOR. Ethel Baptist Church, a small rural church in E. Feliciana Parish, La., is seeking a Bi-Vocational Pastor. Interested applicants can send resumes to: Ethel Baptist Church, PO Box 30, Ethel, LA 70730. Attn: Pastor Search Committee. (Posted 4-20-21)

NorthCarolina

MINISTER OF MUSIC AND WORSHIP. Yates Baptist Church, Durham, N.C., is seeking a skilled, energetic Christian woman or man as full-time Minister of Music and Worship. This person will provide leadership in our inclusive ministries for all ages. Yates has an average attendance of 225 in Sunday worship. Yates affiliates with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, the Southern Baptist Convention, and other Baptist bodies. Many members, children, and visitors participate in our graded choirs, orchestra, and handbell choir. Responsibilities include: Plan for uplifting and creative worship experiences using a blended musical approach; Supervise and provide guidance to accompanists, orchestra members and choir leaders; Collaborate with the ministerial staff and church leaders; Embrace the full range of ministerial responsibilities; and Demonstrate a working knowledge of technology in worship and church ministry. Bachelor’s Degree required, preferably in music or related field. Master of Divinity or equivalent preferred. Please refer any questions to [email protected] To apply, please email your resume and cover letter to: [email protected]. Please apply by July 4. (Posted 5-26-21)

Virginia

DIRECTOR OF COMMUNICATION. Richmond’s First Baptist Church (VA) is seeking a full-time Communication Director to contribute to our overall mission of bringing the Kingdom of Heaven to RVA. God is at work in this city and through this congregation. The Communications team exists to tell the story of what God is doing in and through our church. Our ideal candidate will create and take ownership of a messaging strategy, both internal and external, that tells our story and invites people to own our mission more deeply. More information about Richmond’s First Baptist Church can be found at fbcrichmond.org. Please submit resume, including three references and a sample of your written work, to Donna Earley ([email protected]). (Posted 4-7-21)

