Ministry jobs and more

Baptist News Global provides a free listing of ministry-related jobs for Baptist churches, theological institutions and organizations across the United States. Each free posting is for 30 days and is limited to 150 words. Postings may be extended another 30 days for $1.00 per word. To submit a ministry-related job, contact Barbara Francis at [email protected].

MINISTRY JOBS

Florida

FINANCIAL MINISTRY ASSISTANT. Carrollwood Baptist Church, Tampa, FL, is seeking a financial ministry assistant who will be responsible for Carrollwood Baptist Church’s accounts receivable, accounts payable, payroll, and other designated financial, office and church ministry related tasks. This person works closely with CBC’s ministerial and other team members as well as with persons in the church congregation and public. The normal time for this position is 40 hours/week. Interested persons should submit a brief note of interest and resume to [email protected]. (Posted 6-15-21)

Back to top of page

Georgia

FULL-TIME MINISTER OF MUSIC AND WORSHIP. First Baptist Church of Roswell, GA, is seeking applicants for a full-time Minister of Music and Worship. We are a congregation of 1000+ active members looking for a dynamic candidate to energize our worship music experiences and to minister beyond the pulpit by serving the needs of our church family. This person will be responsible for all music-related functions to include: 1) Short and long-term strategic direction for our music ministry 2) Planning worship services 3) Adult Chancel Choir 4) Children/Youth Choirs 5) Church Orchestra/Handbells. The candidate should not only have an understanding of Church traditions, but also have a vision for expanding upon those traditions. An undergraduate, music-focused degree is required along with a minimum of 5 years experience in music ministry, and a seminary degree is desired. A resume and cover letter may be sent to [email protected] Please visit the following link to view a more detailed job description: www.fbroswell.org/employment. (Posted 5-5-21)

Back to top of page

Kentucky

FULL-TIME PASTOR. St. Matthews Baptist Church (SMBC), Louisville, Kentucky, is seeking a Senior Pastor. Located in a suburb of eastern Jefferson County, SMBC is a multi-generational, mission-minded, and caring congregation with a resident membership of 1055. SMBC is affiliated with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship. The successful candidate will be a visionary leader who preaches biblically inspired sermons, values various theological views, is a caring pastor to existing fellowship, and engages new members. He/she will have strong planning/ organizational skills and a leadership style that builds teamwork. They will have an engaging personality that stems from a genuine interest in others and the desire to be God’s witness in every situation. Minimum requirements are a Master of Divinity and experience leading a thriving church. Interested candidates can view the pastor and church profiles and apply at www.smbclouisville.org/pastor-search. Applications will be accepted through June 30, 2021. (Posted 5-4-21)

Back to top of page

NorthCarolina

MINISTER OF MUSIC AND WORSHIP. YYates Baptist Church in Durham, NC is seeking a skilled, energetic Christian woman or man as full-time Minister of Music and Worship. To find out more about this fulfilling opportunity, visit https://yateschurch.org/ momwsearch. (Posted 5-26-21)

Back to top of page

Tennessee

MINISTER OF CHILDREN AND YOUNG FAMILIES. First Baptist Church of Clinton, TN, is searching for a full-time Minister of Children & Young Families. This person should have experience planning, implementing, and having oversight of an effective ministry to children (preschool-5th grade). Developing a strong relationship with parents and families is an important component of this ministry. A primary function of our next Minister will be leading children to a greater awareness of God in their lives resulting in a salvation experience with Jesus Christ. It would also involve developing and directing programs for their spiritual development and personal growth. Interested persons should submit a resume with cover letter to Beth Green [email protected] by June 30th. Additional information about the church may be found at fbclinton.org and church Facebook page. (Posted 6-10-21)

Back to top of page

Texas



MINISTER TO YOUTH. Seventh and James Baptist Church, Waco, TX, is looking for a vibrant and creative, part-time Minister to Youth. We are a liturgically worshipping community with an historic emphasis on missional engagement in our community and around the world. Seventh and James is affiliated with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, the Baptist General Convention of Texas, and The Baptist World Alliance. Our youth group is small, but filled with smart, curious, and passionate students who ask good questions and are taught not to settle for simple answers. Our ideal candidate would be someone who will love our teenagers and walk with them through this season of life. Please email your resume to [email protected] on or before Sunday, June 20, 2021. (Posted 6-6-21)

PASTOR FOR ADULTS. Second Baptist Church, Lubbock, TX, is seeking an individual to lead and create in spiritual enrichment for adults of all ages. Expectations include formal programming and interpersonal, pastoral ministries. Ministry experience, theological training and ordination is preferred. Second Baptist is an inclusive, multigenerational and liturgical community. www.secondb.org/PFA. (Posted 6-8-21)

Back to top of page





AND MORE

CO-DIRECTOR FOR THE ALLIANCE OF BAPTISTS. Founded in 1987, the Alliance of Baptists is a group of progressive Baptists and Christians committed to enacting God’s love and justice in the world. The Alliance is seeking a Co-Director to guide the organization in implementation of the recommendations from the Task Group for dismantling systemic racism within the Alliance and its congregational and ministry partners as well as continuing the growth of the Alliance’s ministry. Learn more. (Posted 6-6-21)