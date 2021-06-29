Ministry jobs and more

Baptist News Global provides a free listing of ministry-related jobs for Baptist churches, theological institutions and organizations across the United States. Each free posting is for 30 days and is limited to 150 words. Postings may be extended another 30 days for $1.00 per word. To submit a ministry-related job, contact Barbara Francis at [email protected].

MINISTRY JOBS

Florida

FINANCIAL MINISTRY ASSISTANT. Carrollwood Baptist Church, Tampa, FL, is seeking a financial ministry assistant who will be responsible for Carrollwood Baptist Church’s accounts receivable, accounts payable, payroll, and other designated financial, office and church ministry related tasks. This person works closely with CBC’s ministerial and other team members as well as with persons in the church congregation and public. The normal time for this position is 40 hours/week. Interested persons should submit a brief note of interest and resume to [email protected]. (Posted 6-15-21)

Back to top of page

Kentucky

MINISTER TO SENIOR ADULTS. Faith Baptist Church, a CBF congregation in Georgetown, KY, is seeking a part-time ($12,000 annually) senior adults minister. Ideally, this person will have knowledge of aging (psychological, spiritual, social, and physical) and understands the problems of loss of hearing, sight, friends, etc. through aging. This person will listen to individual seniors to assess their personal needs while working with the senior committee to address those needs individually and communally. Currently, this looks like one-on-one relationship building along with helping plan monthly JOY (just older youth) group lunches and outings to provide community. For a full job description visit https://familyoffaith.net/seniorminister/ and be sure to check out the rest of our website to learn more about our church. To apply submit a resume and cover letter to [email protected]. (Posted 6-17-21)

Back to top of page

NorthCarolina

MINISTER OF MUSIC AND WORSHIP. Yates Baptist Church in Durham, NC is seeking a skilled, energetic Christian woman or man as full-time Minister of Music and Worship. To find out more about this fulfilling opportunity, visit https://yateschurch.org/ momwsearch. (Posted 5-26-21)

Back to top of page

SouthCarolina

MINISTER OF YOUTH AND MISSIONS. First Baptist Church of Anderson, SC, is seeking a full-time staff minister with primary responsibilities in youth ministry and missions. First Baptist, situated in a revitalized downtown, celebrates its bicentennial in 2021 and is expectantly moving into the next chapter of its history. The church features a successful preschool and a unique senior adult housing ministry. Ideal candidates will hold a masters-level education from an accredited seminary and will have demonstrated passion for congregational ministry. First Baptist is a theologically and politically diverse congregation that is primarily aligned with CBF and affiliated with SBC. The church fully supports women in all levels of congregational leadership. Please send all questions, recommendations, and résumés to [email protected]. (Posted 6-17-21)

Back to top of page



Tennessee

MINISTER OF CHILDREN AND YOUNG FAMILIES. First Baptist Church of Clinton, TN, is searching for a full-time Minister of Children & Young Families. This person should have experience planning, implementing, and having oversight of an effective ministry to children (preschool-5th grade). Developing a strong relationship with parents and families is an important component of this ministry. A primary function of our next Minister will be leading children to a greater awareness of God in their lives resulting in a salvation experience with Jesus Christ. It would also involve developing and directing programs for their spiritual development and personal growth. Interested persons should submit a resume with cover letter to Beth Green [email protected] by June 30th. Additional information about the church may be found at fbclinton.org and church Facebook page. (Posted 6-10-21)

Back to top of page

Texas



MINISTER TO YOUTH. Seventh and James Baptist Church, Waco, TX, is looking for a vibrant and creative, part-time Minister to Youth. We are a liturgically worshipping community with an historic emphasis on missional engagement in our community and around the world. Seventh and James is affiliated with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, the Baptist General Convention of Texas, and The Baptist World Alliance. Our youth group is small, but filled with smart, curious, and passionate students who ask good questions and are taught not to settle for simple answers. Our ideal candidate would be someone who will love our teenagers and walk with them through this season of life. Please email your resume to [email protected] on or before Sunday, June 20, 2021. (Posted 6-6-21)

PASTOR FOR ADULTS. Second Baptist Church, Lubbock, TX, is seeking an individual to lead and create in spiritual enrichment for adults of all ages. Expectations include formal programming and interpersonal, pastoral ministries. Ministry experience, theological training and ordination is preferred. Second Baptist is an inclusive, multigenerational and liturgical community. www.secondb.org/PFA. (Posted 6-8-21)

Back to top of page





AND MORE

IT MANAGER. The Cooperative Baptist Fellowship (CBF) is seeking an organized, efficient IT manager to join our growing organization. The IT Manager will be responsible for managing the day to day operation, maintenance, support, and improvement of the IT environment for the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship. The IT Manager may also be called to manage related projects, resolve IT issues, educate, train, and orient end users to raise the understanding of such systems by non-technical personnel. The position, based in Decatur, Georgia, reports to the Associate Coordinator of Operations. If interested in applying, please complete the CBF Application for Employment and send cover letter and resume to [email protected]. (Posted 6-29-21)

GLOBAL MISSIONS OPERATIONS ASSOCIATE. Have you ever wondered if God could use your gifts to advance God’s mission in the world? Do you have excellent administrative skills and proficiency with technology? If so, the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship (CBF) may have just the opportunity for you. CBF Global Missions seeks a part-time Operations Associate to provide administrative support for 25 hours/week to sustain Christian mission personnel and projects in twenty countries around the world. The position, based in Decatur, Georgia, reports to the Director of Global Missions Programs and Impact and requires a team player with a love of diverse cultures and outstanding organizational skills. CBF welcomes applications from persons of color and/or women. Please complete the CBF Application for Employment and send cover letter and resume to [email protected]. (Posted 6-29-21)

CO-DIRECTOR FOR THE ALLIANCE OF BAPTISTS. Funded in 1987, the Alliance of Baptists is a group of progressive Baptists and Christians committed to enacting God’s love and justice in the world. The Alliance is seeking a Co-Director to guide the organization in implementation of the recommendations from the Task Group for dismantling systemic racism within the Alliance and its congregational and ministry partners as well as continuing the growth of the Alliance’s ministry. Learn more. (Posted 6-6-21)