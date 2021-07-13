Ministry jobs and more

Baptist News Global provides a free listing of ministry-related jobs for Baptist churches, theological institutions and organizations across the United States. Each free posting is for 30 days and is limited to 150 words. Postings may be extended another 30 days for $1.00 per word. To submit a ministry-related job, contact Barbara Francis at [email protected].

MINISTRY JOBS

Florida

FINANCIAL MINISTRY ASSISTANT. Carrollwood Baptist Church, Tampa, FL, is seeking a financial ministry assistant who will be responsible for Carrollwood Baptist Church’s accounts receivable, accounts payable, payroll, and other designated financial, office and church ministry related tasks. This person works closely with CBC’s ministerial and other team members as well as with persons in the church congregation and public. The normal time for this position is 40 hours/week. Interested persons should submit a brief note of interest and resume to [email protected]. (Posted 6-15-21)

Georgia

MINISTER TO CHILDREN AND FAMILIES. First Baptist Church (FBC) of Griffin, GA, is a moderate Baptist congregation affiliated with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship and with historic ties to the Southern Baptist Convention. We are currently accepting resumes for the position of Minister to Children and Families to provide leadership to all areas of children’s ministry at FBC Griffin. First Baptist Church of Griffin believes that healthy families are at the core of a healthy church. We want to show the grace of God and the support of a community of faith throughout all aspects of life and development. FBC is located in downtown Griffin, Georgia – a charming rural community located approximately one hour south of Atlanta, Georgia. This is a full-time position with benefits. For more information and instructions on how to apply, please visit our website at https://fbcgriffin.org/job-postings/. (Posted 7-10-21)

FULL-TIME WORSHIP PASTOR. Johns Creek Baptist Church of Alpharetta, GA, is seeking a full-time Worship Pastor to oversee and lead its Traditional Worship Ministries. We are affiliated with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, have a residential membership of 2800+, and hold a Contemporary and a Traditional worship service each week. Our Traditional service includes full orchestra, sanctuary choir, Bosendorfer piano, and 103 rank Ruffatti pipe organ. We believe in honoring historic Baptist principles, freedoms, and traditions. We value theological depth and diversity, authentic Christian community, deliberate church growth, congregational courage, responsible Christian stewardship, excellence in worship, and motivating members to be missional. In coordination with the Senior Pastor, other staff, and lay leaders, the role of Worship Pastor is key to ensuring that our worship is offered with excellence as we seek to glorify God in all we do. A full job description is posted on the church website at the following address: www.jcbc.org/jobs. (Posted 7-6-21)

Indiana

PASTOR. Eighth Avenue Baptist Church, an American Baptist Church, in Terre Haute, Ind., is striving to bring God, His Word, and all of His blessings to Terre Haute and the surrounding areas. Eighth Avenue has been a part of spreading God’s word in the Wabash Valley for over 100 years and we are currently looking for a new Pastor to guide us in our next spiritual chapter. We are looking for a Pastor who has great energy when it comes to faith. Someone who is very knowledgeable in the Word and the teachings of the Bible. If you are looking for a Church that wants to grow spiritually and in numbers then this could be the right fit for you. This call will be part-time until the church grows and enables this call to be full-time. Interested candidates should email: [email protected]. (Posted 7-6-21)

Kentucky

MINISTER TO SENIOR ADULTS. Faith Baptist Church, a CBF congregation in Georgetown, KY, is seeking a part-time ($12,000 annually) senior adults minister. Ideally, this person will have knowledge of aging (psychological, spiritual, social, and physical) and understands the problems of loss of hearing, sight, friends, etc. through aging. This person will listen to individual seniors to assess their personal needs while working with the senior committee to address those needs individually and communally. Currently, this looks like one-on-one relationship building along with helping plan monthly JOY (just older youth) group lunches and outings to provide community. For a full job description visit https://familyoffaith.net/seniorminister/ and be sure to check out the rest of our website to learn more about our church. To apply submit a resume and cover letter to [email protected]. (Posted 6-17-21)

NorthCarolina

MINISTER OF MUSIC AND WORSHIP. Yates Baptist Church in Durham, NC is seeking a skilled, energetic Christian woman or man as full-time Minister of Music and Worship. To find out more about this fulfilling opportunity, visit https://yateschurch.org/ momwsearch. (Posted 5-26-21)

SouthCarolina

MINISTER OF YOUTH AND MISSIONS. First Baptist Church of Anderson, SC, is seeking a full-time staff minister with primary responsibilities in youth ministry and missions. First Baptist, situated in a revitalized downtown, celebrates its bicentennial in 2021 and is expectantly moving into the next chapter of its history. The church features a successful preschool and a unique senior adult housing ministry. Ideal candidates will hold a masters-level education from an accredited seminary and will have demonstrated passion for congregational ministry. First Baptist is a theologically and politically diverse congregation that is primarily aligned with CBF and affiliated with SBC. The church fully supports women in all levels of congregational leadership. Please send all questions, recommendations, and résumés to [email protected]. (Posted 6-17-21)

Tennessee

MINISTER OF CHILDREN AND YOUNG FAMILIES. First Baptist Church of Clinton, TN, is searching for a full-time Minister of Children & Young Families. This person should have experience planning, implementing, and having oversight of an effective ministry to children (preschool-5th grade). Developing a strong relationship with parents and families is an important component of this ministry. A primary function of our next Minister will be leading children to a greater awareness of God in their lives resulting in a salvation experience with Jesus Christ. It would also involve developing and directing programs for their spiritual development and personal growth. Interested persons should submit a resume with cover letter to Beth Green [email protected] by June 30th. Additional information about the church may be found at fbclinton.org and church Facebook page. (Posted 6-10-21)

Texas



PASTOR FOR ADULTS. Second Baptist Church, Lubbock, TX, is seeking an individual to lead and create in spiritual enrichment for adults of all ages. Expectations include formal programming and interpersonal, pastoral ministries. Ministry experience, theological training and ordination is preferred. Second Baptist is an inclusive, multigenerational and liturgical community. www.secondb.org/PFA. (Posted 6-8-21)

Virginia

MINISTER TO CHILDREN AND FAMILIES. Richmond’s First Baptist Church is seeking a full time Minister to Children and Families that will contribute to our overall mission of bringing the Kingdom of Heaven to RVA. This minister will serve children and their families through developing, implementing, teaching, and maintaining a dynamic and quality Christian education and faith formation opportunity for children birth-5th grade. Emphasis is also given to helping families deepen their relationships with God, each other, and the world through each of our five areas of ministry: engagement, community, formation, worship, and compassion. More information about Richmond’s First Baptist Church can be found at www.fbcrichmond.org. Please submit resume, including three references, to Kim Wicks ([email protected]). (Posted 7-13-21)

YOUTH AND YOUNG ADULT PASTOR. Gayton Baptist Church, Richmond, VA, seeks a creative and skilled person with a calling to engage and invest in youth and emerging adults (grade 6 to age 25) in the local church and Kingdom of God. We are a 30-year-old congregation in the heart of a dynamic, growing suburban community, affiliated with the Baptist General Association of Virginia and affirming the 1963 Baptist Faith and Message. Our ideal candidate will have an undergraduate or graduate degree, a background in youth ministry or education, and a passion for helping young people discover who they are created and called to be as they transition through and into new seasons of life. Please email your resume to [email protected] on or before Sunday, July 25, 2021. (Posted 6-30-21)

AND MORE

IT MANAGER. The Cooperative Baptist Fellowship (CBF) is seeking an organized, efficient IT manager to join our growing organization. The IT Manager will be responsible for managing the day to day operation, maintenance, support, and improvement of the IT environment for the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship. The IT Manager may also be called to manage related projects, resolve IT issues, educate, train, and orient end users to raise the understanding of such systems by non-technical personnel. The position, based in Decatur, Georgia, reports to the Associate Coordinator of Operations. If interested in applying, please complete the CBF Application for Employment and send cover letter and resume to [email protected]. (Posted 6-29-21)

GLOBAL MISSIONS OPERATIONS ASSOCIATE. Have you ever wondered if God could use your gifts to advance God’s mission in the world? Do you have excellent administrative skills and proficiency with technology? If so, the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship (CBF) may have just the opportunity for you. CBF Global Missions seeks a part-time Operations Associate to provide administrative support for 25 hours/week to sustain Christian mission personnel and projects in twenty countries around the world. The position, based in Decatur, Georgia, reports to the Director of Global Missions Programs and Impact and requires a team player with a love of diverse cultures and outstanding organizational skills. CBF welcomes applications from persons of color and/or women. Please complete the CBF Application for Employment and send cover letter and resume to [email protected]. (Posted 6-29-21)

CO-DIRECTOR FOR THE ALLIANCE OF BAPTISTS. Founded in 1987, the Alliance of Baptists is a group of progressive Baptists and Christians committed to enacting God’s love and justice in the world. The Alliance is seeking a Co-Director to guide the organization in implementation of the recommendations from the Task Group for dismantling systemic racism within the Alliance and its congregational and ministry partners as well as continuing the growth of the Alliance’s ministry. Learn more. (Posted 6-6-21)