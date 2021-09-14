Ministry jobs and more

Baptist News Global provides a free listing of ministry-related jobs for Baptist churches, theological institutions and organizations across the United States. Each free posting is for 30 days and is limited to 150 words. Postings may be extended another 30 days for $1.00 per word. To submit a ministry-related job, contact Barbara Francis at [email protected].

MINISTRY JOBS

Alabama

CONNECTIONS MINISTER. First Baptist Church (FBC) of Mobile, AL, is currently accepting resumes for the newly created position of Connections Minister. The Connections Minister will use his/her knowledge of networking and other skills to guide and assist First Baptist Church in 1) getting to know our community, 2) reaching out and including disconnected members, and 3) providing meaningful ministries as well as building meaningful relationships to those with whom we will connect and/or reconnect. One primary and intended purpose of this position is that this minister will lead the congregation of First Baptist Church in efforts which will promote and lead to growth, including continued spiritual growth and community growth. For more information and/or to submit resumes, cover letters please email [email protected]. You may also wish to visit the church website, www.fbcmobile.com, and the church’s public Facebook page, First Baptist Church of Mobile. (Posted 8-18-21)

Georgia

FULL-TIME WORSHIP PASTOR. Johns Creek Baptist Church of Alpharetta, GA, is seeking a full-time Worship Pastor to oversee and lead its Traditional Worship Ministries. We are affiliated with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, have a residential membership of 2800+, and hold a Contemporary and a Traditional worship service each week. Our Traditional service includes full orchestra, sanctuary choir, Bosendorfer piano, and 103 rank Ruffatti pipe organ. We believe in honoring historic Baptist principles, freedoms, and traditions. We value theological depth and diversity, authentic Christian community, deliberate church growth, congregational courage, responsible Christian stewardship, excellence in worship, and motivating members to be missional. In coordination with the Senior Pastor, other staff, and lay leaders, the role of Worship Pastor is key to ensuring that our worship is offered with excellence as we seek to glorify God in all we do. A full job description is posted on the church website at the following address: www.jcbc.org/jobs. (Posted 9-13-21)

Louisiana

FULL-TIME SENIOR PASTOR. Northminster Church in Monroe, LA is seeking a full-time Senior Pastor with responsibilities including preaching, worship planning, pastoral care and administration. A partner congregation of the Alliance of Baptists, Northminster is a progressive and diverse congregation, with a commitment to meaningful worship, inclusiveness, ecumenism, missions, and social justice. For more details, please see our Church and Pastor Profiles, the Pastor Job Description and application instructions at www.northmin.org. We are accepting applications through October 15. (Posted 8-11-21)

NorthCarolina

MINISTER WITH CHILDREN AND THEIR FAMILIES. Providence Baptist Church, Charlotte, NC, is seeking a full-time Minister with Children and their Families to lead this vibrant ministry. We seek to call an individual who has a passion for educating, nurturing, and encouraging children and their families to build a strong foundation for spiritual growth. Spiritual leadership, excellent organizational, communication, and listening skills, along with a warm and open personality will be keys to success. Providence Baptist Church is located in the beautiful Cotswold area of Charlotte, North Carolina. Members of our congregation come from various backgrounds and denominations. They hold diverse opinions on social and theological issues, while being centered on the life and teachings of Jesus Christ. To learn more, visit our church’s website at www.providencebc.org/ and view the Job Profile. To apply, please submit your resume and cover letter to [email protected] . (Posted 9-14-21)

DIRECTOR OF MUSIC. Emerywood Baptist Church, High Point, NC, is seeking to hire someone who has a passion for music to lead our community through various forms of worship. The Director of Music will plan, implement, and supervise the music activities under the direction of the Senior Minister. Emerywood has a blended service at 10 am every Sunday. By blended, we mean exactly that, a host of musical varieties within worship. Whether it is hymns, contemporary, gospel, showtunes or even a little Johnny Cash; just to name a few. Responsibilities include but not limited to directing the adult choir in leading hymns and singing special anthems for the 10:00 am Sunday morning worship service. a willingness to help bridge cultural and generational differences by selecting a balance of musical styles for worship that will have multi-generational appeal. Emerywood is aligned with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, to learn more about our congregation visit our website https://emerywoodbaptistchurch.com Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis until the position is filled. Interested candidates should send a cover letter and resume to [email protected] Emerywood Baptist Church believes all people are created and loved by God and we encourage all qualified individuals to apply. (Posted 9-1-21)

SouthCarolina

MINISTER OF YOUTH AND ADDITIONAL ROLE (MISSIONS, PASTORAL CARE OR DISCIPLESHIP). First Baptist Church – Aiken, SC is seeking a full-time staff minister with primary responsibilities in youth ministry. Additionally, this minister will also lead activities associated with one of the following ministries: missions, pastoral care, or discipleship. FBC Aiken, situated in a unique historic downtown, is primarily aligned with CBF and affiliated with SBC. The church fully supports women in all levels of congregational leadership. Candidates must hold a masters degree from an accredited seminary or be a degree candidate in the final semester of his/her program. Must have a demonstrated passion for working with youth and have a desire to lead and enhance one of the additional roles. To apply: send a cover letter and resume by August 22, 2021, to Aiken’s FBC Minister of Youth Search Committee, P.O. Box 3157, Aiken, SC, 29802 or email your resume and cover letter to [email protected]. (Posted 7-27-21)

Tennessee

MINISTER OF CHILDREN AND YOUNG FAMILIES. First Baptist Church of Clinton, TN, is searching for a full-time Minister of Children & Young Families. This person should have experience planning, implementing, and having oversight of an effective ministry to children (preschool-5th grade). Developing a strong relationship with parents and families is an important component of this ministry. A primary function of our next Minister will be leading children to a greater awareness of God in their lives resulting in a salvation experience with Jesus Christ. It would also involve developing and directing programs for their spiritual development and personal growth. Interested persons should submit a resume with cover letter to Beth Green [email protected]. Additional information about the church may be found at fbclinton.org and church Facebook page. (Posted 8-18-21)

Texas

OPERATION CHRISTMAS CHILD SEASONAL ASSOCIATE (Dallas/Fort Worth). https://careers.samaritanspurse.org/jobs/7349902-operation-christmas-child-seasonal-associate-dallas-fort-worth Serve with Samaritan’s Purse as an Operation Christmas Child Seasonal Employee and you will work with thousands of volunteers to help bring Jesus’ love to children around the world. We have positions available that range from customer service to warehouse operations. These positions include, but are not limited to, supervising and inspiring volunteers, sorting through donated inventory, greeting volunteers, registering volunteers and loading and unloading gospel opportunity shoeboxes into shipping containers. Apply for more details. Positions are temporary, full-time (40+ hours per week including Saturdays), with both first and second shift available. Check out why people love serving with Samaritan’s Purse: https://bit.ly/2F8Nom5. (Posted 9-13-21)

FULL-TIME PASTOR. Lake Shore Baptist Church of Waco, Texas, seeks a full-time Pastor with the spiritual depth, skills, and experience needed to inspire, lead, and unify our congregation during a time of transition. Lake Shore is a welcoming and affirming community of Christians affiliated with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship and the Alliance of Baptists. Our pastor will share the inclusive values of Lake Shore Baptist Church; will be a gifted preacher who draws on theological scholarship and personal insight; will have strong leadership skills and several years of relevant experience; will have a welcoming personality and commitment to pastoral care; and will exhibit a high level of emotional maturity and understanding of group dynamics. A Master of Divinity or higher degree from an accredited theological seminary is required. For much more information, see https://lsbcwaco.org/pastor-search/. Or contact Kristi SoRelle, Chair of the Search Committee, at [email protected]. (Posted 7-21-21)

Virginia

FULL-TIME MINISTER OF MUSIC AND CHILDREN at First Baptist Church of Martinsville, VA. This position will be responsible for providing leadership in two ways at our small but growing church: 1) The church’s music program, working in conjunction with the Senior Pastor to craft meaningful and transformational worship opportunities for the congregation. 2) The church’s children’s programs, with a focus on reaching children in our Early Learning Center and community. This is a full-time position with a salary range of $35,000-$40,000, plus generous benefits (employer-paid healthcare & retirement, time off, and sabbatical) in a low-cost-of-living city in SW Virginia. For a more detailed job description and application, please visit www.fbcmartinsville.com/jobs. If you have any questions or would like to submit a résumé and cover letter, please email Dr. Libby Grammer at [email protected]. Application deadline is October 31, 2021, though resumes will be considered immediately upon receipt. (Posted 9-13-21)

ASSOCIATE MINISTER FOR MUSIC AND WORSHIP. University Baptist Church in Charlottesville, Va., is seeking a full-time Associate Minister for Music and Worship. This person will be responsible for leading the church’s music ministries and planning weekly worship services. We seek an engaged and enthusiastic seminary graduate with an innovative spirit. We are a socially conscious and welcoming and affirming congregation and embrace creative thinking. All qualified applicants are encouraged to apply. More information is available here. To apply, send an email with your cover letter, resume, and references as a PDF to [email protected]. To see full job description, click here: https://universitybaptist.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Job-Description.pdf. (Posted 8-31-21)

FULL-TIME PASTOR TO YOUTH. First Baptist Church of Alexandria, VA is seeking a full-time Pastor to Youth to reach and disciple students in 7th—12th grades. The Youth Pastor will work collaboratively with other staff pastors to build strong individuals and families. Experience is required, and a seminary degree is preferred. First Baptist of Alexandria, established in 1803 and situated less than 10 miles from Washington, DC, is a historic church with an ever-growing local membership and vision for the future. To apply: send a cover letter and resume to Lindsey Paulsen, Assistant to the Senior Pastor, at [email protected]. (Posted 8-11-21)

