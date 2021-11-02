Ministry jobs and more

Baptist News Global provides a free listing of ministry-related jobs for Baptist churches, theological institutions and organizations across the United States. Each free posting is for 30 days and is limited to 150 words. Postings may be extended another 30 days for $1.00 per word. To submit a ministry-related job, contact Barbara Francis at [email protected].

MINISTRY JOBS

Alabama

FULL-TIME MINISTER OF CONTEMPORARY MUSIC. First Baptist Church, Huntsville, Alabama, is seeking a full-time Minister of Contemporary Worship. We are geographically located in the heart of downtown Huntsville with a heart for ministry to this city we call home. Huntsville has most recently been named by U.S. News and World Report as the 3rd best place to live in the U.S. We are a dually-aligned church to SBC & CBF… often referring to ourselves as centrist Baptists. For more information, please visit www.fbchsv.org/employment. Please submit resumes and examples of your worship leading to: [email protected]. (Posted 10-21-21)

Arizona

FULL-TIME PASTOR. Pantano Baptist Church in Tucson, Arizona, is seeking a full-time pastor. Must possess a master’s degree from an accredited seminary and have experience in pastoral duties. Salary and benefits are based on experience and qualifications. We are looking to grow our congregation, expand community outreach, and continue to love and serve the Lord and others while helping those in need. Our Church is affiliated with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship. To learn more about us visit our website at www.PantanoBaptistChurch.org. Our Pastor Search Committee is actively accepting and reviewing applications for this position. Submit cover letter and resume or inquiries to [email protected]. (Posted 10-21-21)

Georgia

ACCOUNTANT. Second-Ponce de Leon Baptist Church in Atlanta is looking for a full-time Accountant to manage all financial transactions, from fixed payments and variable expenses to bank deposits and budgets. Accountant responsibilities include auditing financial documents and procedures, reconciling bank statements and calculating tax payments and returns. To be successful in this role, you should have previous experience with church bookkeeping and a flair for spotting numerical mistakes. Ultimately, you will provide us with accurate quantitative information on financial position, liquidity and cash flows of our business, while ensuring we’re compliant with all tax regulations. All qualified candidates should submit resumes to [email protected]. (Posted 10-27-21)

SENIOR PASTOR. First Baptist Church of Cornelia, located in Northeast Georgia and affiliated with CBF/SBC, is seeking an experienced Senior Pastor who must possess, at a minimum, a master’s degree from an accredited seminary as well as have at least 6 years of ministry experience in a local congregation with pastoral leadership in those contexts being preferred. The next Senior Pastor of FBC Cornelia’s salary and benefits will be competitive based upon qualifications and experience. Our top priority is sharing the message of Christ with our neighbors and the world by loving them as God loves us. We are seeking someone to partner with us, work alongside us, lead us, inspire us, and challenge us towards growing spiritually and extending God’s grace to the world. To apply, send your resume to [email protected]. (Posted 9-20-21)

FULL-TIME WORSHIP PASTOR. Johns Creek Baptist Church of Alpharetta, GA, is seeking a full-time Worship Pastor to oversee and lead its Traditional Worship Ministries. We are affiliated with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, have a residential membership of 2800+, and hold a Contemporary and a Traditional worship service each week. Our Traditional service includes full orchestra, sanctuary choir, Bosendorfer piano, and 103 rank Ruffatti pipe organ. We believe in honoring historic Baptist principles, freedoms, and traditions. We value theological depth and diversity, authentic Christian community, deliberate church growth, congregational courage, responsible Christian stewardship, excellence in worship, and motivating members to be missional. In coordination with the Senior Pastor, other staff, and lay leaders, the role of Worship Pastor is key to ensuring that our worship is offered with excellence as we seek to glorify God in all we do. A full job description is posted on the church website at the following address: www.jcbc.org/jobs. (Posted 9-13-21)

NorthCarolina

PART-TIME MINISTER WITH STUDENTS. Influenced by the research of “Growing Young,” First Baptist Church of Huntersville, NC, is seeking a minister who will increase interactions with youth across the church body, with the goal of making lifelong disciples of Jesus Christ. Find the church and minister profiles at https://www.fbc-h.org/youthminister/. Interested candidates should send a resume and letter of interest to [email protected]. We will begin reviewing resumes the week of November 15th. (Posted 10-25-21)

MINISTER WITH CHILDREN AND THEIR FAMILIES. Providence Baptist Church, Charlotte, NC, is seeking a full-time Minister with Children and their Families to lead this vibrant ministry. We seek to call an individual who has a passion for educating, nurturing, and encouraging children and their families to build a strong foundation for spiritual growth. Spiritual leadership, excellent organizational, communication, and listening skills, along with a warm and open personality will be keys to success. Providence Baptist Church is located in the beautiful Cotswold area of Charlotte, North Carolina. Members of our congregation come from various backgrounds and denominations. They hold diverse opinions on social and theological issues, while being centered on the life and teachings of Jesus Christ. To learn more, visit our church’s website at www.providencebc.org/ and view the Job Profile. To apply, please submit your resume and cover letter to [email protected] . (Posted 9-14-21)

SouthCarolina

FULL-TIME ASSOCIATE PASTOR. Providence Church, Charleston SC, is seeking a full-time Associate Pastor to join in our family in providing love and justice in our community. Responsibilities include leading youth and children’s ministries, serving on worship team, and assisting the Senior Pastor in providing pastoral care and leadership with the congregation. Providence Charleston is an open, vibrant and inclusive family of faith where all are welcome and invited to discover a community that connects to God, each other, and our world. We are affiliated with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship. For full description, visit https://providencecharleston.org/jobs/seeking-associate-pastor and submit resume to [email protected]. (Posted 10-25-21)

Texas

PASTOR. Meadow Oaks Baptist Church in Temple, Texas, seeks a pastor. Located between Waco and Austin on the I-35 corridor, MOBC is a small congregation that follows the 1963 Baptist Faith and Message and maintains affiliations with the Baptist General Convention of Texas and the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship. The preferred candidate will possess strong preaching and pastoral care skills, will be supportive of the missions and ministries of the church, and will hold an M.Div. or its equivalent from an accredited seminary or graduate program in religion. Interested persons should send a letter of application and resume to: David Holcomb, chair, Pastor Search Committee, at [email protected] or 3001 Meadow Oaks Drive, Temple, TX 76502. (Posted 10-20-21)

Virginia

MISSIONS PASTOR. Bon Air Baptist Church, Richmond, VA is currently seeking a full-time Missions Pastor who can lead the congregation in developing, implementing, and directing a comprehensive outreach strategy that will intentionally reach our local and global communities for Christ and His church while collaborating with other staff ministers in the implementation of the mission, vision, and culture of Bon Air Baptist Church. For a job description and instructions to apply, please go to www.bonairbaptist.org/jobs. (Posted 10-6-21)

AND MORE

DIRECTOR FOR INTERCULTURAL LEARNING AND COLLABORATION. BMS World Mission is looking for a man or woman with an ability to enable others to serve effectively in intercultural mission to lead and develop our capacity in intercultural learning and collaboration as part of the ongoing development of BMS. The Director for Intercultural Learning and Collaboration will be responsible to share in the overall leadership of BMS, lead and develop a team focused on resourcing intercultural mission to, within and from the majority world and develop existing and new global partnerships to facilitate on-going learning in intercultural mission and preparation for mission. This is a stimulating, challenging and fulfilling role that we anticipate will be located in the global south with remote working and visits to the UK. For full information and to download an application form and job details visit www.bmsworldmission.org/jobs. (Posted 11-2-21)