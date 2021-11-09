Ministry jobs and more

Baptist News Global provides a free listing of ministry-related jobs for Baptist churches, theological institutions and organizations across the United States. Each free posting is for 30 days and is limited to 150 words. Postings may be extended another 30 days for $1.00 per word. To submit a ministry-related job, contact Barbara Francis at [email protected].

Alabama

MINISTER OF COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT. Baptist Church of the Covenant, an inclusive, welcoming, mission-minded, progressive church in the city center of Birmingham, AL is seeking an individual to channel the energies of our congregation into direct service and advocacy that addresses immediate suffering of individuals and systemic injustice. The MCE will work with lay leaders and staff on direction and oversight of the church’s community and global engagement. Flexible schedule consisting of 30 hours per week. Includes Health Insurance and retirement match. For complete job description and to apply, go to www.bcoc.net or email [email protected]. (Posted 11-6-21)

FULL-TIME MINISTER OF CONTEMPORARY MUSIC. First Baptist Church, Huntsville, Alabama, is seeking a full-time Minister of Contemporary Worship. We are geographically located in the heart of downtown Huntsville with a heart for ministry to this city we call home. Huntsville has most recently been named by U.S. News and World Report as the 3rd best place to live in the U.S. We are a dually-aligned church to SBC & CBF… often referring to ourselves as centrist Baptists. For more information, please visit www.fbchsv.org/employment. Please submit resumes and examples of your worship leading to: [email protected]. (Posted 10-21-21)

Arizona

FULL-TIME PASTOR. Pantano Baptist Church in Tucson, Arizona, is seeking a full-time pastor. Must possess a master’s degree from an accredited seminary and have experience in pastoral duties. Salary and benefits are based on experience and qualifications. We are looking to grow our congregation, expand community outreach, and continue to love and serve the Lord and others while helping those in need. Our Church is affiliated with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship. To learn more about us visit our website at www.PantanoBaptistChurch.org. Our Pastor Search Committee is actively accepting and reviewing applications for this position. Submit cover letter and resume or inquiries to [email protected]. (Posted 10-21-21)

Georgia

ACCOUNTANT. Second-Ponce de Leon Baptist Church in Atlanta is looking for a full-time Accountant to manage all financial transactions, from fixed payments and variable expenses to bank deposits and budgets. Accountant responsibilities include auditing financial documents and procedures, reconciling bank statements and calculating tax payments and returns. To be successful in this role, you should have previous experience with church bookkeeping and a flair for spotting numerical mistakes. Ultimately, you will provide us with accurate quantitative information on financial position, liquidity and cash flows of our business, while ensuring we’re compliant with all tax regulations. All qualified candidates should submit resumes to [email protected]. (Posted 10-27-21)

SENIOR PASTOR. First Baptist Church of Cornelia, located in Northeast Georgia and affiliated with CBF/SBC, is seeking an experienced Senior Pastor who must possess, at a minimum, a master’s degree from an accredited seminary as well as have at least 6 years of ministry experience in a local congregation with pastoral leadership in those contexts being preferred. The next Senior Pastor of FBC Cornelia’s salary and benefits will be competitive based upon qualifications and experience. Our top priority is sharing the message of Christ with our neighbors and the world by loving them as God loves us. We are seeking someone to partner with us, work alongside us, lead us, inspire us, and challenge us towards growing spiritually and extending God’s grace to the world. To apply, send your resume to [email protected]. (Posted 9-20-21)

Minnesota

FULL-TIME SENIOR PASTOR. Central Baptist Church, Saint Paul, MN, is seeking a full-time Senior Pastor. Central is a loving and welcoming urban church with a regional reach. Organized originally in 1893 Central has been at its current location in the Midway area of Minnesota’s capital city since 1913. “Deepening in love for Jesus…Overflowing in love for neighbor” and “A Community of Faithful Presence” communicate Central Baptist Church’s mission and vision. While helping us live out these commitments, the Senior Pastor will balance courageous leadership and shepherding, exhibiting both strength and compassion in decision-making, preaching, advising, directing and mentoring. The Senior Pastor will encourage the growth of others, advocate for equality, and empower Jesus followers to live out their spiritual gifts with maturity. Central Baptist Church is affiliated with Converge North Central (www.converge.org/north-central). For more information about Central and to view the Senior Pastor position description, visit www.centralbaptistchurch.com and click on the “Pastor Next” page. If you are interested in this position, please use the following link to complete the application process: www.P3.church. (Posted 11-6-21)

NorthCarolina

PART-TIME MINISTER WITH STUDENTS. Influenced by the research of “Growing Young,” First Baptist Church of Huntersville, NC, is seeking a minister who will increase interactions with youth across the church body, with the goal of making lifelong disciples of Jesus Christ. Find the church and minister profiles at https://www.fbc-h.org/youthminister/. Interested candidates should send a resume and letter of interest to [email protected]. We will begin reviewing resumes the week of November 15th. (Posted 10-25-21)

SouthCarolina

FULL-TIME ASSOCIATE PASTOR. Providence Church, Charleston SC, is seeking a full-time Associate Pastor to join in our family in providing love and justice in our community. Responsibilities include leading youth and children’s ministries, serving on worship team, and assisting the Senior Pastor in providing pastoral care and leadership with the congregation. Providence Charleston is an open, vibrant and inclusive family of faith where all are welcome and invited to discover a community that connects to God, each other, and our world. We are affiliated with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship. For full description, visit https://providencecharleston.org/jobs/seeking-associate-pastor and submit resume to [email protected]. (Posted 10-25-21)

Texas

PASTOR. First Baptist Church, Palmer, TX, is a family of faithful people that are prayerfully seeking the leadership of a pastor. If interested, please email your resume to [email protected] or mail it to PO Box 70, Palmer, TX 75152. (Posted 11-6-21)

PASTOR. Meadow Oaks Baptist Church in Temple, Texas, seeks a pastor. Located between Waco and Austin on the I-35 corridor, MOBC is a small congregation that follows the 1963 Baptist Faith and Message and maintains affiliations with the Baptist General Convention of Texas and the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship. The preferred candidate will possess strong preaching and pastoral care skills, will be supportive of the missions and ministries of the church, and will hold an M.Div. or its equivalent from an accredited seminary or graduate program in religion. Interested persons should send a letter of application and resume to: David Holcomb, chair, Pastor Search Committee, at [email protected] or 3001 Meadow Oaks Drive, Temple, TX 76502. (Posted 10-20-21)

Virginia

ORGANIST. Richmond’s First Baptist Church, Richmond, VA, is seeking a part-time organist (15-20 hours/week). The organist works with the Associate Pastor for Christian Worship to lead worship from the organ including accompanying choirs, soloists and congregational hymn singing and preparation of preludes and postludes. The organist will prepare for and accompany the regular weekly and any extra rehearsals for the Church Choir and other choirs, as needed, as well as additional services such as Christmas Eve, Lenten and Holy Week services and Worship Ministry concerts. Bachelor’s degree in music required, Master’s preferred plus five years of serving on a church staff as organist. Salary approximately $30,000/yr. based on education and experience. Please submit a letter of interest, resume/curriculum vitae, and representative recordings of your playing, if available, to Dr. Philip Mitchell, Associate Pastor for Christian Worship, Richmond’s First Baptist Church, 2709 Monument Ave., Richmond, VA 23220, [email protected]. (Posted 11-6-21)

MISSIONS PASTOR. Bon Air Baptist Church, Richmond, VA is currently seeking a full-time Missions Pastor who can lead the congregation in developing, implementing, and directing a comprehensive outreach strategy that will intentionally reach our local and global communities for Christ and His church while collaborating with other staff ministers in the implementation of the mission, vision, and culture of Bon Air Baptist Church. For a job description and instructions to apply, please go to www.bonairbaptist.org/jobs. (Posted 10-6-21)

DIRECTOR FOR INTERCULTURAL LEARNING AND COLLABORATION. BMS World Mission is looking for a man or woman with an ability to enable others to serve effectively in intercultural mission to lead and develop our capacity in intercultural learning and collaboration as part of the ongoing development of BMS. The Director for Intercultural Learning and Collaboration will be responsible to share in the overall leadership of BMS, lead and develop a team focused on resourcing intercultural mission to, within and from the majority world and develop existing and new global partnerships to facilitate on-going learning in intercultural mission and preparation for mission. This is a stimulating, challenging and fulfilling role that we anticipate will be located in the global south with remote working and visits to the UK. For full information and to download an application form and job details visit www.bmsworldmission.org/jobs. (Posted 11-2-21)