Ministry jobs and more

MINISTRY JOBS

Florida

ASSOCIATE PASTOR OF DISCIPLESHIP MINISTRIES. First Baptist Church in Gainesville FL, a Cooperative Baptist Fellowship congregation, is seeking a full-time position of Associate Pastor of Discipleship Ministries. We are in search of an energetic candidate who is ready to live in the vibrant community of Gainesville, home to University of Florida. The City of Trees has an outstanding academic and sports environment and is a great place to raise a family and call home. The role of the Associate Pastor of Discipleship Ministries will include enthusiastic leadership, engaging development & nurturing supervision of the following areas: Developing thriving ministries for children, youth and their families. Providing pastoral ministries alongside the Senior Pastor. Leading our adult discipleship ministries. The candidate will possess the ability to lead and grow a thriving ministry and have the following qualifications: Masters level degree from an accredited seminary and 3-5 years of experience in children/youth ministry. Leadership and discipleship skills. Excellent and versatile communication skills. Personal and spiritual maturity. Energy and enthusiasm for growth. Experience in Baptist life. Interested candidates may submit their resume’ and cover letter by January 15, 2022. Contact Person: Dr. Eric Spivey, [email protected]. Church Website: www.fbcgainesville.net. (Posted 12-16-21)

FAMILY AND WORSHIP PASTOR. First Baptist Church, Branford, Fla., is seeking a Family and Worship Pastor who will assist the Pastor in leading the church to function as a New Testament Church, with specific responsibility for the Worship, Youth, and Children’s Ministries. He is directly supervised by the pastor. This is a full-time position. He must work in unity with the pastor, the deacons, and the overall church family and must attend all church services. Duties will be divided with Worship Ministry (20%), Family Ministry (70%) and General Pastoral (10%). The candidate will be a professing Christian called to Pastoral ministry with ministry preparation of Master of Divinity preferred, other considered. Formal music training preferred. Student ministry experience preferred. Acceptance of Baptist Faith and Message 2000 required. Email resumes to: [email protected]. Mailing address is P.O. Box 853; Branford, FL 32008, (386) 935-1363 (Posted 12-16-21)

Georgia

SENIOR PASTOR. Trinity Baptist Church, Moultrie, Ga., is seeking a senior pastor with excellent preaching ability and a heart for pastoral care. Located in southwest Georgia, our warm and welcoming 250-member congregation, dually aligned with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship and Southern Baptist Convention, has a tradition of community ecumenism, an active committee system, a deacon family ministry (we ordain both men and women as deacons), a strong Sunday School program, and a dedication to missions. As church administrator, our new pastor should take a hands-on role in these ministries. Our worship style is best described as blended. Our prospective pastor should be a people-person and encourager to the church’s staff. Direct all inquiries and resumes to [email protected]. (Posted 12-2-21)

Kentucky

ASSOCIATE PASTOR FOR CHILDREN AND SPIRITUAL FORMATION. Georgetown Baptist Church, Georgetown, Ky., is seeking an Associate Pastor for Children and Spiritual Formation to coordinate the children’s ministries within the overall ministry structure of the church. This is a part-time position. Qualifications include: Clear conversion experience and strong commitment to Jesus Christ. Strong commitment to and involvement in a Baptist congregation. Individual must be open to involvement with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship and mission-specific agencies of the Southern Baptist Convention. Graduate of an accredited four-year college and at least significant progress toward seminary. Documentation of successful experience with children’s ministry and effective interpersonal skills. Duties/Responsibilities include: Provide direction for and coordinate a comprehensive plan for ministry to children (birth to 6th grade) and their families. Build pastoral relationships with families of children in the above age range. Work closely with the Children’s Ministry Committee and other duties as assigned. To submit resumes, go to this page: https://www.georgetownbaptist.org/pastor-search-landing-page. (Posted 12-16-21)

Missouri

PASTORAL RESIDENT. Second Baptist Church, Liberty, MO, seeks to hire a full-time Pastoral Resident to serve and learn with our congregation for 2-3 years, beginning in late August 2022. The Pastoral Resident will benefit from a nurturing community, spending focused time during their residency learning to be a Senior Pastor as they gain experience in preaching, teaching, pastoral care, administration, and congregational organization, and other pastoral duties. The Pastoral Resident should have earned a Master of Divinity degree, will be a somewhat recent or upcoming seminary graduate, will sense a call to serve as a Senior Pastor, and will have demonstrated the giftedness to excel in this calling. Second Baptist is affiliated with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship. Applications for this position are due by January 24, 2022, and should be submitted by email to [email protected] or by mail to: Personnel Committee, Second Baptist Church, 300 E. Kansas Street, Liberty, MO 64068. Applicants should submit their resumes with references and a 1-page reflection on their vocational calling/purpose. (Posted 11-18-21)

Nebraska

FULL-TIME PASTOR. United Faith Community Church in Valley, Nebraska, is in search of a full-time pastor. United Faith Community Church, historically aligned with the American Baptist Churches USA and United Methodist, is comprised of members from a broad range of denominational, vocational, and economic backgrounds. Valley is a growing community with safe neighborhoods, new schools, and an active downtown. The church is deeply engaged in the life of Valley with two ministry locations. Their historic building is located amid a neighborhood and their Campus Building is located on the edge of town. He church is looking for a full-time pastor to guide them into the next chapter of mission and ministry. Candidates should preach well, be able to minister to leaders and members of all ages, provide pastoral care, and equip members for mission and ministry. Candidates should submit resume’s or MinistrElife profiles to Churches Helping Churches ABC Nebraska Executive Minister Rev. Dr. Robin Stoops via email at [email protected] to arrange initial interviews. (posted 1-8-22)

FULL-TIME PASTOR. Sandhills Community Church in the central sandhills of Dunning, Nebraska, is in search of a full-time solo Pastor who can lead this vibrant small-town congregation with a passion for worship and discipleship in mission and ministry. In addition to preaching and pastoral care, candidates should be able to lead in partnership with the church leadership as they engage in many ministries like Friends and Heroes Children’s Club and participate in local ecumenical services. Sandhills Community Church is deeply connected with the life of Dunning and surrounding areas and expects their next pastor to be involved in community life as well. Musical abilities a plus but not a requirement. Benefits include: A pleasant 3-bedroom, 2-bath brick parsonage with utilities. Salary commensurate with experience. Candidates should send profiles and resumes to Rev. Dr. Greg Mamula at [email protected], 302 Bridge St. Dunning, NE 68833, 308-546-7061. (Posted 1-11-22)

SouthCarolina

COORDINATOR. The Cooperative Baptist Fellowship of South Carolina seeks applicants for its next coordinator. The coordinator will give leadership to organizing, facilitating and coordinating CBFSC to fulfill its vision of growing as a community of grace. The coordinator will also serve as a catalyst to nurture spiritual development, encourage congregations to thrive, and value collaborative and innovative ministry and missions. Click here for the job description, including essential functions and core competencies. If you have additional questions, please contact [email protected]. Interested applicants should send a cover letter and resume to the e-mail address above by January 31st, 2022. (Posted 12-28-21

ASSOCIATE YOUTH AND COLLEGE MINISTER. First Baptist Church Greenville, SC, is seeking an Associate Youth and College Minister. This position is an entry-level position, assisting our full time Minister of Youth and College, designed for recent seminary or divinity school students who have completed, or will complete a Master of Divinity. Using their gifts and talents for ministry, they should have a passion for ministering to youth, college, and their families ages 6th grade through college in a large youth ministry. This position offers foundational experience and an expansion of knowledge and skill in collaboration with an innovative pastoral staff and youth minister with 16 years of experience. Visit our website firstbaptistgreenville.com for more information about our congregation and to download an application and job description. Potential candidates should submit their resume and application no later than January 31, 2022 by email to Rev. Mary Carol Anderson at [email protected]. (Posted 12-13-21)

Texas

SENIOR PASTOR. Trinity Baptist Church of San Antonio, Texas, is seeking a Senior Pastor who is a spiritually gifted preacher, a compassionate shepherd and a Sprit-filled leader. The church is in the heart of a vibrant, multi-cultural city and is affiliated with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship and the Baptist General Convention of Texas. Interested candidates should have at least five years of experience as a senior pastor and an MDiv degree from an ATS accredited seminary. To submit a resume, follow the instructions on the Senior Pastor Search Team ink at: http://www.trinitybaptist.org/senior-pastor-search-team. (Posted 1-11-22)

