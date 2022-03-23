Ministry jobs and more

Baptist News Global provides a free listing of ministry-related jobs for Baptist churches, theological institutions and organizations across the United States. Each free posting is for 30 days and is limited to 150 words. Postings may be extended another 30 days for $1.00 per word. To submit a ministry-related job, contact Barbara Francis at [email protected].

MINISTRY JOBS

Arkansas

ASSOCIATE PASTOR OF SOCIAL WORK. Second Baptist Church, Little Rock, AR, is currently searching for an Associate Pastor of Social Work (APSW). The APSW will be responsible for providing leadership and oversight to the community engagement of Second Baptist Church as well as assisting the congregation in forming strategic partnerships that enhance our work. The APSW will help equip the congregation to serve our downtown community and various ministry partners in the most faithful and effective ways. The APSW must feel competent in a congregational setting and see social work as an extension of the ministry of the Church. 2BC is a welcoming and affirming congregation, committed to the work of racial justice, and we encourage all qualified applicants to apply with a cover letter and resume to [email protected]. For a complete job description, visit https://www.2bclr.com/job-opportunities. Applications are due by April 11. (Posted 3-7-22)

Georgia

ASSOCIATE PASTOR. First Baptist Church, Eatonton, GA, is seeking an associate pastor. This full-time position focuses on faith formation among youth and children and their families. It serves the pastoral needs of the church and community along with a Senior Pastor and a part-time Children’s Assistant. Eatonton is a vibrant, growing community in the heart of the Middle Georgia lake country, just over an hour southeast of Atlanta and an hour south of Athens. Please send resume to FBC, P.O. Box 3400, 115 N. Madison Ave., Eatonton, GA 31024 or email to [email protected]. View www.firstbaptisteatonton.org for additional information. (Posted 3-14-22)

WORSHIP/CREATIVE MINISTRIES AND SMALL GROUPS PASTOR. Blythe Island Baptist Church, Brunswick, Ga., is seeking a Worship/Creative Ministries and Small Group Pastor. Worship/Creative Ministries: The worship/creative ministries pastor is responsible for implementing the church worship vision as well as leading and overseeing all creative ministries. This pastor is responsible for producing, deploying, and coordinating multiple creative teams to successfully achieve church goals in the creative representation of the church. This person will create a collaborative environment among the various creative teams that allows continuous improvement in both the development of ideas and the quality of the worship experience and creative representation of the church. Small Group Ministries: Responsible for all aspects of ensuring the congregation is connecting with one another and building community through a strong, healthy, and growing small group ministry. This includes development and execution of an annual growth plan, group leader identification and recruitment, small group curriculum development, and ongoing leadership and coaching of group leaders. Email Resume and Media links to [email protected]. (Posted 2-8-22)

Illinois

PART-TIME DIRECTOR OF MUSIC MINISTRY. Community Baptist Church (CBC), an American Baptist Church in Warrenville, IL (west of Chicago) is seeking a part-time Director of Music Ministry to oversee the music program and work with the pastor to put together creative and meaningful worship experiences. The ideal candidate will have a familiarity with choral music, desire to work collaboratively, and an interest in an expansive definition of sacred music. Duties include managing soloists and ensembles (scheduling, rehearsing, directing, etc), as well as directing congregational singing. Piano proficiency strongly preferred. CBC has handbells, an extensive music library, and a love of music. Participation in Sunday morning and special worship services is required, otherwise hours are flexible. Annual salary range $10,000-15,000, commensurate with skill, for 5-12 hours a week. Vacation time and funds for continuing education provided. Please direct questions and submit resumes to [email protected] by Friday, April 15. (Posted 2-17-22)

Kentucky

FULL-TIME PASTOR. St. Matthews Baptist Church (SMBC), Louisville, KY, is seeking a Senior Pastor. Located in a suburb of eastern Jefferson County, SMBC is a multi-generational, mission-minded, and caring congregation with a resident membership of 1055. SMBC is affiliated with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship. The successful candidate will be a visionary leader who preaches biblically inspired sermons, values various theological views, is a caring pastor to existing fellowship, and engages new members. He/she will have strong planning/ organizational skills and a leadership style that builds teamwork. They will have an engaging personality that stems from a genuine interest in others and the desire to be God’s witness in every situation. Minimum requirements are a Master of Divinity and experience leading a thriving church. Interested candidates can view the pastor and church profiles and apply at www.smbclouisville.org/pastor-search. (Posted 2-28-22)

Maryland

SENIOR PASTOR. First Baptist Church of Crofton, MD, (fbccrofton.org) is seeking a Senior Pastor who is well equipped through prayer, study, and preparation to exposit God’s Word. Our Senior Pastor will deliver clear, focused, Spirit-driven messages, aimed at the lives of our congregation. He is passionate about maturing the faith of our youth, adults, and aging through regular Bible study, devotionals, fellowship, and discipleship. Our Senior Pastor will develop a positive vision for our church and for our church’s role in the community. The candidate holds a bachelor’s degree from a Bible College or seminary and has pastoral experience with demonstrated success in overseeing administrative and programmatic functions required to maintain the health of a church. Please include the following: Cover Letter, resume/CV, doctrinal statement, testimony and two sermons. All correspondence should go through the appropriate e-mail channels to the pastor selection committee at [email protected]. (Posted 3-7-22)

Nebraska

PASTOR. Sandhills Community Church in the central sandhills of Dunning, Nebraska, is in search of a full-time solo Pastor who can lead this vibrant small-town congregation with a passion for worship and discipleship in mission and ministry. In addition to preaching and pastoral care, candidates should be able to lead in partnership with the church leadership as they engage in many ministries like Friends and Heroes Children’s Club and participate in local ecumenical services. Sandhills Community Church is deeply connected with the life of Dunning and surrounding areas and expects their next pastor to be involved in community life as well. Musical abilities a plus but not a requirement. Benefits include a pleasant 3-bedroom, 2-bath brick parsonage with utilities. Salary commensurate with experience. Candidates should send profiles and resumes to Rev. Dr. Greg Mamula at [email protected], 302 Bridge St. Dunning, NE 68833, 308-546-7061. (Posted 3-17-22)

NorthCarolina

MINISTER OF YOUTH AND YOUNG ADULTS. St. John’s Baptist Church is located in the historic Elizabeth neighborhood of Charlotte, NC, and is a progressive, service oriented congregation committed to the principles of inclusion and openness to all who seek to be a Child of God. We are affiliated with the Alliance of Baptists, the Association of Welcoming and Affirming Baptists, the Baptist Peace Fellowship of North America, the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, and the NC Council of Churches. We welcome all those interested to apply regardless of denominational affiliation. We are seeking candidates called to minister with our youth and young adults in a progressive and inclusive setting as part of our ministerial staff. Further information regarding the position and our church may be found at https://stjohnsbaptistchurch.org/ministersearch/. (Posted 3-8-12)

ASSOCIATE PASTOR OF STUDENTS AND CONNECTIONS. The First Baptist Church of Wilson, NC (www.firstbaptistwilson.com), is seeking a full-time minister to join our staff as Associate Pastor of Students and Connections. The primary focus of this position will be providing the leadership, development, and implementation of ministry for youth (Middle School, Senior High, and College), with a secondary focus on providing guidance and oversight to the church’s communication strategies (e.g. managing social media accounts, website, etc.). For more information, you can find the full job description with compensation information here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1qaDFztza_I3Y3hxOkapV2w1yLCCcYdPG/view?usp=sharing. Any interested candidate may submit a resume via email to [email protected]. (Posted 2-21-22)

FULL-TIME MINISTER WITH CHILDREN. Providence Baptist Church, Charlotte, N.C., is seeking a full-time Minister with Children and their Families to lead this vibrant ministry. We seek to call an individual who has a passion for educating, nurturing, and encouraging children and their families to build a strong foundation for spiritual growth. Spiritual leadership, excellent organizational, communication, and listening skills, along with a warm and open personality will be keys to success. Providence Baptist Church is located in the beautiful Cotswold area of Charlotte, North Carolina. Members of our congregation come from various backgrounds and denominations. They hold diverse opinions on social and theological issues, while being centered on the life and teachings of Jesus Christ. To learn more, visit our church’s website at www.providencebc.org/ and view the Job Profile. To apply, please submit your resume and cover letter to [email protected]. (Posted 2-6-22)

Tennessee

FULL-TIME MINISTER OF YOUTH. First Baptist Church of Clinton, located in beautiful East Tennessee, is searching for a full-time Minister of Youth. A primary function of our next Minister will be leading middle school and high school students (6-12th grade) towards a greater awareness of God in their lives resulting in a relationship with Jesus Christ. It would also involve developing and directing weekly programs for their spiritual development and personal growth. You will attend student functions at area schools to grow the relationships with the educational community and youth. An undergraduate degree is required for the position with additional education and/or a degree in Christian studies is preferable. Experience leading a youth ministry on a church staff is desired but not required. Interested persons should submit a resume with a cover letter to [email protected]. Additional information about the church may be found at fbclinton.org and church Facebook page(facebook.com/heartofclinton). (Posted 2-9-22)

Texas

SENIOR PASTOR. Trinity Baptist Church of San Antonio, Texas, is seeking a Senior Pastor who is a spiritually gifted preacher, a compassionate shepherd and a Spirit-filled leader. The church is in the heart of a vibrant, multi-cultural city and is affiliated with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship and the Baptist General Convention of Texas. Interested candidates should have at least five years of experience as a senior pastor and an MDiv degree from an ATS accredited seminary. To submit a resume, follow the instructions on the Senior Pastor Search Team link at: http://www.trinitybaptist.org/senior-pastor-search-team. (Posted 3-11-22)

Virginia

CHILDREN’S SPECIAL NEEDS MINISTRY ASSISTANT. Mount Vernon Baptist, Glen Allen, VA, seeks part-time Children’s Special Needs Ministry Assistant. Two years or more experience working with children with special needs in a school or church setting, committed Christian, with an Associates Degree or higher preferred. To view the full job description, please go to MVBCnow.org/jobs. (Posted 3-23-22)

CHILDREN AND YOUTH DIRECTOR. Dover Baptist Church located 30 miles west of Richmond, VA, is seeking a part-time children and youth director. This director will be responsible for partnering with volunteers in leading weekly Sunday Children’s ministry activities (e.g., Children’s message, Children’s Church) and any weekly children and youth activities as desired by the congregation. The director would coordinate and implement activities on a recurring (preferably monthly) basis for Youth (focus on ages 10-18), focused on missions, Christian character development, fostering outreach, and promoting fellowship and camaraderie within the group. A weekly Youth Bible Study is also desired. The director is also expected to support summer Vacation Bible School and a week-long youth missions trip. Participating in and potentially teaching a Youth Sunday School class is desired. To inquire further or to submit a resume, please e-mail Laura Wright at [email protected]. (Posted 3-21-22)

DISCIPLESHIP PASTOR. Bon Air Baptist Church, Richmond, Va., is seeking an energetic leader who will provide leadership and vision in the development of discipleship ministries that encourage and provide opportunities for spiritual growth. This pastor directs Buford Road Campus (BRC) assimilation ministries and serves as ministry “champion” for discipleship across all campuses of Bon Air Baptist Church. For additional information on the church, a full job description and details about how to apply go to https://bonairbaptist.org/jobs/. Deadline for consideration is May 23, 2022. (Posted 3-18-22)

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND MISSIONS STRATEGIST. River City Faith Network (RCFN) is a Christian, multi-ethnic, multi-racial association in Richmond, Va., that includes Anglo, African American, Cambodian, Chinese, Deaf, Korean, Portuguese, and other international congregations. RCFN seeks an Executive Director and Missions Strategist to lead our network with its three inner-city community mission centers and Camp Alkulana, oversee RCFN staff and administration, and work closely with the pastors and churches, all in the city of Richmond, Virginia, and the surrounding metropolitan area. The EDMS will focus on three main roles: – Role of leadership in fulfilling the network’s mission by providing strong and effective strategies to support and develop local missions and to encourage and assist the collaborative and mutually supportive efforts of network churches. – Role of leadership in ministering to RCFN churches and church leaders through high visibility and contacts, developing and sharing network resources, and consultation as available and needed (e.g., during times of change, internal conflict, or other instability). – Role of leadership in managing RCFN network office and staff, providing good oversight of network assets, and managing the network’s financial program. RCFN will receive resumes through May 16, 2022. E-mail resumes to: [email protected]. (Posted 3-17-22)

PASTOR. Ginter Park Baptist Church is a progressive congregation rooted in 100+ years of Christian work and witness in Richmond, VA. We know that we will not be the same in the future as we are now, and we look to the pastoral role to guide us in these changes. The Pastor is responsible for day-to-day care of our congregation—called to serve and support this community of believers in all life’s mundane and significant moments—and for partnering with the deacons and staff to equip our members for living more fully into our Rule of Life. This includes preparing regular sermons/messages, and leading us to engage in worship, spiritual formation, social justice, and ministry. For more details and contact information, see our website ginterparkbc.org.(Posted 2-27-22)

FULL-TIME FAMILY MINISTER. Shalom Baptist Church, Mechanicsville, Va., is seeking a Family Minister to give primary focus to youth and serve as primary speaker. Will also provide general oversight to all ministries that minister to children from birth to 12th grade. Oversight will require seeking, equipping, empowering and evaluating of ministry leaders for all children’s ministries and outreaches (Nursery, Sunday School, Wednesday night ministries and event planning). Overall Goal: Coordinate and oversee activities for teens, children and families that promote fun, fellowship, spiritual development and ministry involvement. Follow this link for instructions on how to apply: https://shalombaptist.net/employment. (Posted 2-27-22)

PASTOR. Round Oak Baptist Church, Woodford, VA, is seeking a passionate follower of Jesus Christ to provide spiritual leadership to our members by filling the need for a Pastor. For more information, please see our job description and job application links. Please feel free to contact our search team at [email protected]. (Posted 2-1-22)

