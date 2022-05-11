Ministry jobs and more

Baptist News Global provides a free listing of ministry-related jobs for Baptist churches, theological institutions and organizations across the United States. Each free posting is for 30 days and is limited to 150 words. Postings may be extended another 30 days for $1.00 per word. To submit a ministry-related job, contact Barbara Francis at [email protected].

MINISTRY JOBS

Alabama

MINISTER OF MUSIC AND WORSHIP. First Baptist Church, Huntsville, AL, is seeking a full-time Minister of Music & Worship. The FBC Music Ministries are one of the strengths in this healthy church. The music groups are broad, deep, and diverse, encompassing a fully graded ministry that includes programs for all ages (preschoolers through senior adult choir). A 100+ voice choir, 50-piece church orchestra, contemporary worship bands for adults and students, and various concerts throughout the year are all part of the music program. We are geographically located in the heart of downtown Huntsville with a heart for ministry to this city we call home. Huntsville has most recently been named by U.S. News and World Report as the 3rd best place to live in the U.S. We are a dually-aligned church to SBC & CBF… often referring to ourselves as centrist Baptists. For more information, please visit www.fbchsv.org/worshipsearch. Please submit resumes to: [email protected]. (Posted 4-21-22)

MINISTER OF MISSIONS. First Baptist Church, Huntsville, AL, is seeking a full-time Minister of Missions. The Minister of Missions leads the church in developing a missional community strategy that equips and motivates church members to participate in Missions service. The Minister of Missions works with church and community organizations and individuals to identify needs and help First Baptist Church members to be directly involved in meeting those needs with the gospel (e.g., development and/or partnership in community ministries, local, national, and global missions, personal evangelism, etc.). We are geographically located in the heart of downtown Huntsville with a heart for ministry to this city we call home. Huntsville has most recently been named by U.S. News and World Report as the 3rd best place to live in the U.S. We are a dually-aligned church to SBC & CBF… often referring to ourselves as centrist Baptists. For more information, please visit www.fbchsv.org/missionssearch. Please submit resumes to: [email protected]. (Posted 4-21-22)

Kentucky

PASTOR. First Baptist Church, Williamsburg, KY, is seeking a full-time pastor. For over 139 years, we have been a congregation who is Christ-centered, Bible-based, and mission-minded. We appreciate traditional worship while blending in some new styles. We are looking for a pastor called by God who communicates faith and beliefs through inspirational speaking skills. We are looking for someone with good leadership skills who can work with church staff, church leaders, and the church congregation as a whole. Candidates should be willing to embrace our church history, as well as be supportive to the congregation and wider community. We desire a pastor who can lead the church in outreach and growth. Seminary graduate with some experience preferred. Interested candidates should visit our church website, fbcwky.org, for more information and to apply. Applications will be accepted through June 30, 2022. (Posted 4-11-22)

Missouri

FULL-TIME PASTOR. National Heights Baptist Church in Springfield, MO, is seeking a full-time pastor called by God to serve as the spiritual leader of our congregation. We are a SBC, MBC affiliate church which has adopted the BFM 2000. As a church with a strong emphasis on missions, we support the Cooperative Program and other Baptist mission offerings and endeavors. The pastor’s responsibility is to provide administrative leadership for the church and for using his skills in proclamation and pastoral care in meeting the needs of persons in the church and community. Candidate requirements: licensed and ordained in a Southern Baptist church, Agree with and fully support the BFM 2000, A MDiv or MTh from an accredited Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, & 5 years of full time pastoral experience, senior pastoral position preferred. All interested and qualified persons must email a resume and 3 references to [email protected] by May 15, 2022. (Posted 4-21-22)

NorthCarolina

ASSOCIATE PASTOR FOR YOUTH, CHILDREN AND THEIR FAMILIES. Forest Hills Baptist Church of Raleigh, NC, is seeking an Associate Pastor who will provide leadership and oversee a ministry program that includes age-appropriate mission activities, retreats, Bible studies, and other events for youth, children, and their families. The minister would be able to develop new ministry activities while continuing to implement and foster established programs. The minister will also have opportunities to preach, provide pastoral care, and assist with other ministries. A successful candidate should have a seminary degree; be positive, energetic, outgoing and personable; and work collaboratively with staff and volunteers. This is a full-time position. To apply for this position, visit: foresthills.org/careers. (Posted 5-6-22)

ASSOCIATE PASTOR OF MUSIC & WORSHIP. First Baptist Church of Morehead City, Nc, is seeking a full-time Associate Pastor of Music and Worship. FBC Morehead is a thriving multigenerational church with a vibrant worship ministry that encompasses a wide variety of musical offerings. We are searching for a minister that will build upon the firm foundation of excellence in worship already established as we grow into the future God has planned for us. Our current worship ministry includes a 30-member sanctuary choir, praise team, pianist, organist, lead and bass guitarist, and drums. We currently offer an 8:30 AM traditional service that primarily includes hymns accompanied by piano and organ followed by an 11 AM blended service that incorporates hymns, contemporary worship songs, and all manner of musical instrumentation. Additionally, the Pastor would serve as Director of the FBC Music and Arts Academy, which offers Christ-centered musical instruction to our community. Please submit inquiries/resumes to [email protected]. (Posted 3-31-22)

Texas

SENIOR PASTOR. Wilshire Baptist Church, located in Dallas, Texas, is looking for its next senior pastor upon the retirement of our current senior pastor. We like to say Wilshire is “a different kind of Baptist church.” We’re Christian by conviction, Baptist by tradition and ecumenical in spirit. We’re an inclusive Christian community of believers where Every Body is welcome. Our church strives to be a bold witness to the way of Christ in our time as we create a community of faith shaped by the spirit of Jesus Christ. We are a safe place to wrestle with life’s questions and encourage our members to step out of the pew and become involved in service to the community and the world. We are seeking a pastor who will partner with us as we enter into the next stage of our congregation’s vibrant ministry. You may learn more about Wilshire, the job opening and apply for the position of senior pastor by visiting www.wilshirebc.org/pastor-search. The application will remain open through June 6th. (Posted 5-3-22)

FULL-TIME PASTOR. Royal Lane Baptist Church (Dallas, TX) is seeking a full-time Pastor who has the spiritual depth, skills, and experience needed to inspire, lead, and unify our multigenerational and multiracial congregation. Royal Lane is a mosaic of welcoming and affirming Christians. We are affiliated with the Alliance of Baptists and Fellowship Southwest, and commit ourselves to meaningful worship, freedom of thought, and racial/social justice. Our pastor will share the inclusive values of Royal Lane, will be a gifted preacher who draws on theological scholarship from many perspectives and personal insight, will have strong leadership skills and demonstrated experience working cooperatively with pastoral staff and lay leadership, will have a personality which is welcoming and approachable, will have a commitment to pastoral care, and will exhibit a high level of emotional maturity and understanding of group dynamics. A Master of Divinity or higher degree from an accredited theological seminary is required. You can find more details about the position and the church on our website, or through our Facebook page. To apply, send an email to [email protected] with a resume and cover letter. (Posted 4-19-22)

STUDENT PASTOR. Valley Ranch Baptist Church, Coppell, TX, is seeking a full-time Student Pastor. At VRBC, our mission is inviting diverse and disconnected people to passionately follow Jesus together. The Student Pastor will serve as a pastor to the congregation and in particular all 6th-12th grade students, leading and inspiring them to know, imitate, and share Jesus, together with their parents and adult leaders. Coppell / Valley Ranch is situated near the heart of the DFW Metroplex and is consistently rated as one of the best places to live, raise a family, and attend public schools in Texas. To learn more and to apply, please visit http://vrbc.net/student-pastor. For more information about VRBC, please visit http://vrbc.net. (Posted 4-14-22)

SENIOR PASTOR. Trinity Baptist Church of San Antonio, Texas, is seeking a Senior Pastor who is a spiritually gifted preacher, a compassionate shepherd and a Spirit-filled leader. The church is in the heart of a vibrant, multi-cultural city and is affiliated with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship and the Baptist General Convention of Texas. Interested candidates should have at least five years of experience as a senior pastor and an MDiv degree from an ATS accredited seminary. To submit a resume, follow the instructions on the Senior Pastor Search Team link at: http://www.trinitybaptist.org/senior-pastor-search-team. (Posted 4-11-22)

Virginia

PART-TIME CHILDCARE WORKERS. Mount Vernon Baptist Church, Glen Allen, Va., seeks part-time childcare workers for varying hours. Must have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ, a love for working with children, and at least one year of experience in a childcare setting. To view the full job description, please go to www.MVBCnow.org/jobs. (Posted 5-6-22)

MINISTER OF MUSIC. Grace Baptist Church, Richmond, VA is seeking a part-time (25 hr/wk) Minister of Music to begin in August 2022. Grace Baptist, a creative, welcoming and affirming congregation, affiliates with American Baptist Churches (USA), Alliance of Baptists, River City Faith Network, and Baptist World Alliance. The congregation partners with Baptist Women in Ministry. Ideal attributes for the successful candidate will be a sense of ministerial identity, collaborative leadership style, flexibility, a wide-ranging knowledge of church music styles, ability to effectively lead the adult choir, enthusiasm for congregational singing, and ability to nurture and encourage musical growth throughout the congregation. For more information about the job description and congregation, please visit www.rvagrace.org/jobs. Interested applicants please submit a letter of interest along with a CV and references to [email protected]. (Posted 3-31-22)

DISCIPLESHIP PASTOR. Bon Air Baptist Church, Richmond, Va., is seeking an energetic leader who will provide leadership and vision in the development of discipleship ministries that encourage and provide opportunities for spiritual growth. This pastor directs Buford Road Campus (BRC) assimilation ministries and serves as ministry “champion” for discipleship across all campuses of Bon Air Baptist Church. For additional information on the church, a full job description and details about how to apply go to https://bonairbaptist.org/jobs/. Deadline for consideration is May 23, 2022. (Posted 3-18-22)

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND MISSIONS STRATEGIST. River City Faith Network (RCFN) is a Christian, multi-ethnic, multi-racial association in Richmond, Va., that includes Anglo, African American, Cambodian, Chinese, Deaf, Korean, Portuguese, and other international congregations. RCFN seeks an Executive Director and Missions Strategist to lead our network with its three inner-city community mission centers and Camp Alkulana, oversee RCFN staff and administration, and work closely with the pastors and churches, all in the city of Richmond, Virginia, and the surrounding metropolitan area. The EDMS will focus on three main roles: – Role of leadership in fulfilling the network’s mission by providing strong and effective strategies to support and develop local missions and to encourage and assist the collaborative and mutually supportive efforts of network churches. – Role of leadership in ministering to RCFN churches and church leaders through high visibility and contacts, developing and sharing network resources, and consultation as available and needed (e.g., during times of change, internal conflict, or other instability). – Role of leadership in managing RCFN network office and staff, providing good oversight of network assets, and managing the network’s financial program. RCFN will receive resumes through June 15, 2022. E-mail resumes to [email protected]. (Posted 4-17-22)

Wisconsin

PASTOR. First Baptist Church of West Allis, WI, is seeking a pastor to be the spiritual leader of the congregation. He or she should have a genuine enthusiasm for a calling to serve the congregation as a guide and fellow traveler on a journey of faith. He or she should meet all ABC-USA requirements for ordination. We are looking for an energetic pastor who can: Preach; Make connections with church members and friends; Oversee the online presence of the church; Seek to lead people to make decisions for Christ; Play a leading role in a youth ministry; Motivate people to discover and use their gifts for ministry; Provide counseling or referrals; and Develop relationships with neighbors, local churches, and community organizations. Compensation includes salary, housing, medical insurance, pension, and social security offset. Continuing education is encouraged and funds are provided for that purpose. For further information, please contact Rev. Mindi Welton-Mitchell, Regional Executive Minister, American Baptist Churches of Wisconsin at [email protected] or 262-782-3140. (Posted 4-11-22)

