Ministry jobs and more

Baptist News Global provides a free listing of ministry-related jobs for Baptist churches, theological institutions and organizations across the United States. Each free posting is for 30 days and is limited to 150 words. Postings may be extended another 30 days for $1.00 per word. To submit a ministry-related job, contact Barbara Francis at [email protected].

MINISTRY JOBS

Alabama

MINISTER OF MUSIC AND WORSHIP. First Baptist Church, Huntsville, AL, is seeking a full-time Minister of Music & Worship. The FBC Music Ministries are one of the strengths in this healthy church. The music groups are broad, deep, and diverse, encompassing a fully graded ministry that includes programs for all ages (preschoolers through senior adult choir). A 100+ voice choir, 50-piece church orchestra, contemporary worship bands for adults and students, and various concerts throughout the year are all part of the music program. We are geographically located in the heart of downtown Huntsville with a heart for ministry to this city we call home. Huntsville has most recently been named by U.S. News and World Report as the 3rd best place to live in the U.S. We are a dually-aligned church to SBC & CBF… often referring to ourselves as centrist Baptists. For more information, please visit www.fbchsv.org/worshipsearch. Please submit resumes to: [email protected]. (Posted 4-21-22)

MINISTER OF MISSIONS. First Baptist Church, Huntsville, AL, is seeking a full-time Minister of Missions. The Minister of Missions leads the church in developing a missional community strategy that equips and motivates church members to participate in Missions service. The Minister of Missions works with church and community organizations and individuals to identify needs and help First Baptist Church members to be directly involved in meeting those needs with the gospel (e.g., development and/or partnership in community ministries, local, national, and global missions, personal evangelism, etc.). We are geographically located in the heart of downtown Huntsville with a heart for ministry to this city we call home. Huntsville has most recently been named by U.S. News and World Report as the 3rd best place to live in the U.S. We are a dually-aligned church to SBC & CBF… often referring to ourselves as centrist Baptists. For more information, please visit www.fbchsv.org/missionssearch. Please submit resumes to: [email protected]. (Posted 4-21-22)

Back to top of page

Arkansas

PASTOR OF COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT. Pulaski Heights Baptist Church, Little Rock, AR, is seeking a part-time (25-30 hours per week) Pastor of Community Engagement. He or she will cultivate institutional connections between our church, the Hillcrest neighborhood, and organizations in Little Rock broadly. This person will also oversee local outreach ministries, and he/she will demonstrate the ability to obtain funding for the sake of repurposing our facilities in accordance with the church’s plan of becoming a more hospitable and missionally-focused congregation. He/she will be a visionary leader with experience in nonprofit work, restructuring sacred spaces, neighborhood outreach, and local missions. Given that this is a ministerial position, this person must have proper training in preaching, teaching, administering the sacraments, and providing pastoral care. Interested candidates should submit their resume and cover letter to [email protected]. (Posted 5-15-22)

Back to top of page

California

ASSOCIATE PASTOR. The LIFEhouse Church in Rocklin, California, is looking for an Associate Pastor to join their team. In partnership with the Senior Pastor, this person will provide effective leadership and discipleship for the adults at LIFEhouse and reach out to others in the Placer County community. This person will provide leadership of leaders and volunteers by encouraging, empowering, and equipping them and by personally modeling their mission. The Associate Pastor will effectively communicate vision and God’s Word and oversee congregational care and connection. With the American River nearby as well as the Sierra Nevada mountains, the surrounding area is filled with places for outdoor activities – hiking, biking, river rafting, swimming, etc. – with ski resorts a short drive away. Rocklin is attracting many people looking for a place with a great climate and relaxing way of life with a safe and relatively modest (for California) cost of living. Apply here: www.chemistrystaffing.com/lifehouse-associate-pastor. (Posted 5-18-22)

Back to top of page

Georgia

EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT. The Cooperative Baptist Fellowship seeks an Executive Assistant to join and support our Global Missions, Young Baptist Ecosystem and Advocacy teams. The position provides administrative support for Global Missions, Young Baptist Ecosystem and Advocacy teams and will be responsible for increasing efficiency in operations and building departmental capacity to sustain the Christian mission of personnel and projects in twenty countries around the world (Global Missions), enhancing the ministries of congregations among young Baptists and the development of leadership among students, young clergy, and young lay leaders (Young Baptist Ecosystem), and encouraging, equipping, and promoting the witness of the local church (Advocacy). The position is based in Decatur, Georgia. If interested, please complete the CBF Application for Employment and send cover letter and resume to [email protected]. (Posted 5-17-22)

Back to top of page

NewMexico

KIDS PASTOR. Hoffmantown Church in Albuquerque, New Mexico, is looking for a Kids Pastor to join their team. This dynamic and growing church is looking for a passionately called person to develop a comprehensive program of evangelism and discipleship for preschoolers, children, and their families. They are looking for an experienced people-loving pastor to lead their current volunteers and grow this ministry to be a vibrant part of the church. They desire to see Hoffmantown be a church where children can come and not just learn about the serious things of God, but also be free to be themselves and experience His unconditional love and joy through the people and programs. New Mexico is sometimes called the “Land of Enchantment” due to its natural beauty, southwestern culture, and tasty cuisine. Hoffmantown Church is located in the Northeast Heights, which is one of Albuquerque’s most desirable areas to live. Apply here: https://www.chemistrystaffing.com/hoffmantown-church-childrens. (Posted 5-23-22)

Back to top of page

NorthCarolina

MINISTER OF EDUCATION & ADMINISTRATION. First Baptist Church, Southern Pines, NC is seeking a full-time (40 hours) Minister of Education & Administration. The ideal minister will be a person of deep faith in Christ and possess a desire to model a Christ-centered devotion in their personal and professional life. They must have leadership experience and be able to establish a vision for the administrative and discipleship ministries of the church that is consistent with the church’s overall vision and mission. They must be able to implement that vision to move the church forward. The Minister of Education & Administration will work cooperatively with a team-based ministerial staff in seeking to fulfill the mission of First Baptist Church to proclaim the gospel, nurture disciples, and serve others. First Baptist Church is located in a resort community with a vibrant and diverse population. All inquiries may be sent to Katie Roscoe, 200 East New York Avenue, Southern Pines, NC 28387 or to [email protected]. (Posted 5-15-22)

ASSOCIATE PASTOR FOR YOUTH, CHILDREN AND THEIR FAMILIES. Forest Hills Baptist Church of Raleigh, NC, is seeking an Associate Pastor who will provide leadership and oversee a ministry program that includes age-appropriate mission activities, retreats, Bible studies, and other events for youth, children, and their families. The minister would be able to develop new ministry activities while continuing to implement and foster established programs. The minister will also have opportunities to preach, provide pastoral care, and assist with other ministries. A successful candidate should have a seminary degree; be positive, energetic, outgoing and personable; and work collaboratively with staff and volunteers. This is a full-time position. To apply for this position, visit: foresthills.org/careers. (Posted 5-6-22)

Back to top of page

Ohio

PASTOR OF STUDENT AND FAMILY MINISTRY. Washington Heights Baptist Church in Dayton, Ohio is looking for a Pastor of Student and Family Ministry to join their team. The New Heights Student Ministries serves the junior high and high school students at WHBC. The purpose of this ministry is to nurture the students’ love for Christ and equip them to take their faith out into a lost world in need of a Savior. They are looking for someone who will shepherd their students and partner with parents to meet this goal. US News and World Report ranks Dayton #3 best places to live in Ohio! There are tons of enrichment opportunities for families, with beautiful parks and trails. Dayton is within a 90-minute drive of three large cities (Cincinnati, Columbus, and Indianapolis) with major sports teams. The Dayton area boasts rich historical roots (where the Wright Brothers lived) and world-class museums. Apply here: https://www.chemistrystaffing.com/washington-heights-student-family. (Posted 5-18-22)

CHILDREN’S PASTOR. Lifepoint Church in Lewis Center, Ohio, is looking for a Children’s Pastor to join their team. This multi-site church needs someone that will accelerate discipleship and evangelism of children, in partnership with their families, through small groups and large group experiences. They are looking for someone to oversee and facilitate the day-to-day operations of Lifepoint Kids at the Lewis Center Campus and manage elementary-age environments (Crew). Lewis Center is a suburb of Columbus, Ohio. Over the last decade, Columbus has positioned itself as one of the most attractive cities in the U.S. for both new business and population growth. The Lewis Center community is home to young and middle-aged professionals, many of whom work in banking, education, insurance, technology, and fashion. Apply at this link: http://www.chemistrystaffing.com/lifepoint-children. (Posted 5-18-22)

Back to top of page

RhodeIsland



ENIOR PASTOR. Pilgrims Baptist Church in Ashaway, Rhode Island, is looking for a Senior Pastor. This person should be particularly gifted and called to the full-time ministry of preaching, teaching, and shepherding the church. The pastor will work closely with the leadership team in casting a vision for the growth and continued effectiveness of the ministry. The Misquamicut and Westerly town beaches in this area are beautiful beaches that bring many people from out of state as well as provide enjoyment for locals. The Westerly Community Chorus, Shakespeare in the Park, and the Summer Pops provide quality entertainment. The weather is great largely due to ocean effects, winter really doesn’t settle in until well into November. Snow falls are not oppressive like they are in northern New England, and spring and fall are beautiful times of the year. It is a great area to raise a family. Apply here: https://www.chemistrystaffing.com/pilgrims-baptist-senior-pastor. (Posted 5-18-22)

Back to top of page

Texas

MINISTER OF DISCIPLESHIP. First Baptist Church of Copperas Cove, Texas, is seeking a Minister of Discipleship to join their team. This person will help the church to fulfill the Great Commission through leading ministries designed to develop and multiply disciples. The Minister of Discipleship will be primarily focused on leading the small group ministry, which is currently Sunday School, by enlisting, training, and encouraging healthy leaders who lead healthy groups, emphasizing reaching people and multiplying groups. Copperas Cove has a small-town feel but has access to good stores and restaurants in our community and nearby in Killeen. They have an excellent school district and a good network for homeschoolers. They have rivers and lakes nearby, good parks, a golf course, and other entertainment opportunities. The people are friendly, and the values are mostly conservative. Please apply at: https://www.chemistrystaffing.com/fbc-copperas-cove-discipleship. (Posted 5-18-22)

SENIOR PASTOR. Wilshire Baptist Church, located in Dallas, Texas, is looking for its next senior pastor upon the retirement of our current senior pastor. We like to say Wilshire is “a different kind of Baptist church.” We’re Christian by conviction, Baptist by tradition and ecumenical in spirit. We’re an inclusive Christian community of believers where Every Body is welcome. Our church strives to be a bold witness to the way of Christ in our time as we create a community of faith shaped by the spirit of Jesus Christ. We are a safe place to wrestle with life’s questions and encourage our members to step out of the pew and become involved in service to the community and the world. We are seeking a pastor who will partner with us as we enter into the next stage of our congregation’s vibrant ministry. You may learn more about Wilshire, the job opening and apply for the position of senior pastor by visiting www.wilshirebc.org/pastor-search. The application will remain open through June 6th. (Posted 5-3-22)

FULL-TIME PASTOR. Royal Lane Baptist Church (Dallas, TX) is seeking a full-time Pastor who has the spiritual depth, skills, and experience needed to inspire, lead, and unify our multigenerational and multiracial congregation. Royal Lane is a mosaic of welcoming and affirming Christians. We are affiliated with the Alliance of Baptists and Fellowship Southwest, and commit ourselves to meaningful worship, freedom of thought, and racial/social justice. Our pastor will share the inclusive values of Royal Lane, will be a gifted preacher who draws on theological scholarship from many perspectives and personal insight, will have strong leadership skills and demonstrated experience working cooperatively with pastoral staff and lay leadership, will have a personality which is welcoming and approachable, will have a commitment to pastoral care, and will exhibit a high level of emotional maturity and understanding of group dynamics. A Master of Divinity or higher degree from an accredited theological seminary is required. You can find more details about the position and the church on our website, or through our Facebook page. To apply, send an email to [email protected] with a resume and cover letter. (Posted 4-19-22)

STUDENT PASTOR. Valley Ranch Baptist Church, Coppell, TX, is seeking a full-time Student Pastor. At VRBC, our mission is inviting diverse and disconnected people to passionately follow Jesus together. The Student Pastor will serve as a pastor to the congregation and in particular all 6th-12th grade students, leading and inspiring them to know, imitate, and share Jesus, together with their parents and adult leaders. Coppell / Valley Ranch is situated near the heart of the DFW Metroplex and is consistently rated as one of the best places to live, raise a family, and attend public schools in Texas. To learn more and to apply, please visit http://vrbc.net/student-pastor. For more information about VRBC, please visit http://vrbc.net. (Posted 4-14-22)

Back to top of page

Virginia

MINISTER OF MUSIC AND ORGANIST. Hampton Baptist Church in Hampton, VA, is seeking a part-time Minister of Music & Organist (approximately 20-25 hours per week). The Minister of Music & Organist will advance the mission of Hampton Baptist Church by leading musically in worship, developing a comprehensive church music program, and supporting lay members as they use their musical gifts to glorify God. Hampton Baptist is a welcoming, thoughtful congregation with a long history in the community. The congregation affirms both men and women in pastoral ministry. Music is very important to many members of the church, and the Minister of Music will be an integral part of the church staff. The congregation’s primary style of worship is traditional, and the Minister of Music would be most involved with this traditional service. There is also a non-traditional service on some Sunday evenings, and the Minister of Music could also lead in this service depending on his/her preference. You can view the job description, a profile of the church, and how to apply at www.hamptonbaptist.org/careers. (Posted 5-26-22)

FULL-TIME ASSOCIATE PASTOR FOR FAMILIES at First Baptist Church of Martinsville, VA. Join in on new & creative ministry in SW Virginia! This position is responsible for providing leadership in a shared associate pastor position with two small, but growing sister CBF churches – Chatham Heights Baptist Church & First Baptist Church of Martinsville: Alongside church volunteers, create meaningful children and youth programs and minister to young families. This is a full-time position with a salary range of $35,000-$40,000, plus generous benefits (employer-paid healthcare & retirement, time off, sabbatical, half-tuition daycare) in a low-cost-of-living city in SW Virginia. For a more detailed job description, please visit www.fbcmartinsville.com/jobs. If you have any questions or would like to submit a résumé and cover letter, please email Dr. Libby Grammer at l[email protected]. Application deadline is July 31, 2022, though resumes will be considered immediately upon receipt. (Posted 5-26-22)

MINISTER OF CHRISTIAN EDUCATION. Bonsack Baptist Church in Roanoke, VA, is in search of a Minister of Christian Education to grow and equip their Sunday School/small groups and to develop the hearts, minds, souls, and body of the church. They are looking for someone to promote a culture of discipleship growth through personal spiritual disciplines. This will mainly be done through the growth of Sunday School and help the assimilation process for new members to become active members of the church community. Though only six miles from downtown Roanoke, this area has a life of its own. People who move here tend to stay and the community benefits from very good school systems. The Blue Ridge Parkway and the Appalachian Trail both pass within 6 miles from the church, and Smith Mountain Lake is less than 30 minutes to the south. It is truly a beautiful place to live! Apply here: www.chemistrystaffing.com/bonsack-discipleship. (Posted 5-18-22)

PART-TIME CHILDCARE WORKERS. Mount Vernon Baptist Church, Glen Allen, Va., seeks part-time childcare workers for varying hours. Must have a personal relationship with Jesus Christ, a love for working with children, and at least one year of experience in a childcare setting. To view the full job description, please go to www.MVBCnow.org/jobs. (Posted 5-6-22)

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND MISSIONS STRATEGIST. River City Faith Network (RCFN) is a Christian, multi-ethnic, multi-racial association in Richmond, Va., that includes Anglo, African American, Cambodian, Chinese, Deaf, Korean, Portuguese, and other international congregations. RCFN seeks an Executive Director and Missions Strategist to lead our network with its three inner-city community mission centers and Camp Alkulana, oversee RCFN staff and administration, and work closely with the pastors and churches, all in the city of Richmond, Virginia, and the surrounding metropolitan area. The EDMS will focus on three main roles: – Role of leadership in fulfilling the network’s mission by providing strong and effective strategies to support and develop local missions and to encourage and assist the collaborative and mutually supportive efforts of network churches. – Role of leadership in ministering to RCFN churches and church leaders through high visibility and contacts, developing and sharing network resources, and consultation as available and needed (e.g., during times of change, internal conflict, or other instability). – Role of leadership in managing RCFN network office and staff, providing good oversight of network assets, and managing the network’s financial program. RCFN will receive resumes through June 15, 2022. E-mail resumes to [email protected]. (Posted 4-17-22)

Back to top of page

AND MORE