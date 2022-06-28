Ministry jobs and more

Baptist News Global provides a free listing of ministry-related jobs for Baptist churches, theological institutions and organizations across the United States. Each free posting is for 30 days and is limited to 150 words. Postings may be extended another 30 days for $1.00 per word. To submit a ministry-related job, contact Barbara Francis at [email protected].

MINISTRY JOBS

Arkansas

PASTOR OF COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT. Pulaski Heights Baptist Church, Little Rock, AR, is seeking a part-time (25-30 hours per week) Pastor of Community Engagement. He or she will cultivate institutional connections between our church, the Hillcrest neighborhood, and organizations in Little Rock broadly. This person will also oversee local outreach ministries, and he/she will demonstrate the ability to obtain funding for the sake of repurposing our facilities in accordance with the church’s plan of becoming a more hospitable and missionally-focused congregation. He/she will be a visionary leader with experience in nonprofit work, restructuring sacred spaces, neighborhood outreach, and local missions. Given that this is a ministerial position, this person must have proper training in preaching, teaching, administering the sacraments, and providing pastoral care. Interested candidates should submit their resume and cover letter to [email protected]. (Posted 5-15-22)

California

FULL-TIME PASTOR. Fairview Community Church, Costa Mesa, California, a small, lively, progressive and inclusive congregation located in the heart of Orange County, is seeking a full-time Pastor. We are searching for a leader who is creative, energetic, innovative, and imaginative. The possibilities and opportunities for ministry here are rich for the right leader. See a more detailed description at ocfairviewchurch.org/pastor-search/. (Posted 6-19-22)

ASSOCIATE PASTOR. The LIFEhouse Church in Rocklin, California, is looking for an Associate Pastor to join their team. In partnership with the Senior Pastor, this person will provide effective leadership and discipleship for the adults at LIFEhouse and reach out to others in the Placer County community. This person will provide leadership of leaders and volunteers by encouraging, empowering, and equipping them and by personally modeling their mission. The Associate Pastor will effectively communicate vision and God’s Word and oversee congregational care and connection. With the American River nearby as well as the Sierra Nevada mountains, the surrounding area is filled with places for outdoor activities – hiking, biking, river rafting, swimming, etc. – with ski resorts a short drive away. Rocklin is attracting many people looking for a place with a great climate and relaxing way of life with a safe and relatively modest (for California) cost of living. Apply here: www.chemistrystaffing.com/lifehouse-associate-pastor. (Posted 5-18-22)

Georgia

OUTREACH AND GROWTH SPECIALIST. The Cooperative Baptist Fellowship is seeking a outreach and growth specialist. This position will provide support to CBF’s Outreach and Growth team which consist of new church partnership relationships, facilitate the engagement of new church partners, and connect new partners to companion congregations for their enrichment. The Outreach & Growth Specialist would also serve to provide critical support to CBF’s diversity and inclusion efforts with particular emphasis on Familia, PAK, and the McCall RJ Initiative and serve as the team liaison on various CBF collaborative teams. We strongly encourage anyone who is interested in the role to apply. We also welcome any recommendations you might have. The position is based in Decatur, Georgia. If interested, please complete the CBF Application for Employment and send cover letter and resume to [email protected]. (Posted 6-23-22)

PAK MINISTRY COORDINATOR. The Cooperative Baptist Fellowship is seeking a PAK Field Ministry Coordinator to join the Outreach & Growth team. This position will To advance both the mission and identity of the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship (CBF) Global and the purpose and goals of the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship through the Pan African Koinonia (PAK). We strongly encourage anyone who is interested in the role to apply. We also welcome any recommendations you might have. If interested, please complete the CBF Application for Employment and send cover letter and resume to [email protected]. (Posted 6-23-22)

FULL-TIME STUDENT PASTOR. First Baptist Church of Brunswick, Georgia, in the Golden Isles of southeast Georgia, is seeking a full-time Student Pastor. FBC Brunswick is a multi-generational church that is committed to its students and is seeking a leader who can guide our vibrant student ministry. Our church averages 600 in worship, 450 in Sunday Small Groups and the student ministry averages 70-90 students. We desire someone with experience in student ministry leadership who will be able to build a team of parents and volunteers to create an exciting faith community that leads students from where they are to where God wants them to be. The Student Pastor will be directly responsible for: Building relationships with student (6th – 12th grade) and their parents; Discipling students, leading them into spiritual maturity; Developing a strategy for missions and ministry in the Student Ministry; Reaching all Glynn County middle and High Schools. Contact Email: [email protected]. (Posted 6-8-22)

Mississippi

PASTOR. University Baptist Church, Hattiesburg, MS, invites inquiries regarding its pastor search. We are affiliated with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship and the Alliance of Baptists. A diverse congregation of approximately two hundred, we are inclusive, inquisitive and community-minded. We are committed to robust Christian education and actively support a number of local ministries as well as Delta Hands for Hope in Shaw, Mississippi. Hattiesburg is a thriving college town of 50,000 with an active arts scene, more than its share of coffee shops, two large hospitals and two universities. The pastor will be leading a progressive congregation whose polity is transparent and committee-led and supervising a staff of 5 that includes an office secretary, church administrator, music director, etc. We value sermons that are thoughtful, challenging and hopeful, and we expect our pastor to be engaged in the civic and religious life of the community. For more information and for application instructions, see the Pastor Announcement at http://ubchm.org/pastor-announcement/. Applications will be reviewed until a final selection is made. (Posted 6-17-22)

NewMexico

KIDS PASTOR. Hoffmantown Church in Albuquerque, New Mexico, is looking for a Kids Pastor to join their team. This dynamic and growing church is looking for a passionately called person to develop a comprehensive program of evangelism and discipleship for preschoolers, children, and their families. They are looking for an experienced people-loving pastor to lead their current volunteers and grow this ministry to be a vibrant part of the church. They desire to see Hoffmantown be a church where children can come and not just learn about the serious things of God, but also be free to be themselves and experience His unconditional love and joy through the people and programs. New Mexico is sometimes called the “Land of Enchantment” due to its natural beauty, southwestern culture, and tasty cuisine. Hoffmantown Church is located in the Northeast Heights, which is one of Albuquerque’s most desirable areas to live. Apply here: https://www.chemistrystaffing.com/hoffmantown-church-childrens. (Posted 5-23-22)

NorthCarolina

SENIOR PASTOR. First Baptist Church of Whiteville, N.C. Inc. dually aligned with CBF and SBC, is seeking a full-time pastor. FBC is a moderate, mission-minded church with a 187-year history, a resident membership of 277 members, and a traditional style of worship. Candidate should have a minimum of a Master of Divinity, a strong ability to preach/teach, good leadership skills, and compassion for people of various ages. Send resume to [email protected], or Betty Jo Prevatte, 216 Pine Street, Whiteville, NC 28472. (Posted 6-21-22)

MINISTER OF EDUCATION & ADMINISTRATION. First Baptist Church, Southern Pines, NC is seeking a full-time (40 hours) Minister of Education & Administration. The ideal minister will be a person of deep faith in Christ and possess a desire to model a Christ-centered devotion in their personal and professional life. They must have leadership experience and be able to establish a vision for the administrative and discipleship ministries of the church that is consistent with the church’s overall vision and mission. They must be able to implement that vision to move the church forward. The Minister of Education & Administration will work cooperatively with a team-based ministerial staff in seeking to fulfill the mission of First Baptist Church to proclaim the gospel, nurture disciples, and serve others. First Baptist Church is located in a resort community with a vibrant and diverse population. All inquiries may be sent to Katie Roscoe, 200 East New York Avenue, Southern Pines, NC 28387 or to [email protected]. (Posted 5-15-22)

Ohio

PASTOR OF STUDENT AND FAMILY MINISTRY. Washington Heights Baptist Church in Dayton, Ohio is looking for a Pastor of Student and Family Ministry to join their team. The New Heights Student Ministries serves the junior high and high school students at WHBC. The purpose of this ministry is to nurture the students’ love for Christ and equip them to take their faith out into a lost world in need of a Savior. They are looking for someone who will shepherd their students and partner with parents to meet this goal. US News and World Report ranks Dayton #3 best places to live in Ohio! There are tons of enrichment opportunities for families, with beautiful parks and trails. Dayton is within a 90-minute drive of three large cities (Cincinnati, Columbus, and Indianapolis) with major sports teams. The Dayton area boasts rich historical roots (where the Wright Brothers lived) and world-class museums. Apply here: https://www.chemistrystaffing.com/washington-heights-student-family. (Posted 5-18-22)

CHILDREN’S PASTOR. Lifepoint Church in Lewis Center, Ohio, is looking for a Children’s Pastor to join their team. This multi-site church needs someone that will accelerate discipleship and evangelism of children, in partnership with their families, through small groups and large group experiences. They are looking for someone to oversee and facilitate the day-to-day operations of Lifepoint Kids at the Lewis Center Campus and manage elementary-age environments (Crew). Lewis Center is a suburb of Columbus, Ohio. Over the last decade, Columbus has positioned itself as one of the most attractive cities in the U.S. for both new business and population growth. The Lewis Center community is home to young and middle-aged professionals, many of whom work in banking, education, insurance, technology, and fashion. Apply at this link: http://www.chemistrystaffing.com/lifepoint-children. (Posted 5-18-22)

RhodeIsland



ENIOR PASTOR. Pilgrims Baptist Church in Ashaway, Rhode Island, is looking for a Senior Pastor. This person should be particularly gifted and called to the full-time ministry of preaching, teaching, and shepherding the church. The pastor will work closely with the leadership team in casting a vision for the growth and continued effectiveness of the ministry. The Misquamicut and Westerly town beaches in this area are beautiful beaches that bring many people from out of state as well as provide enjoyment for locals. The Westerly Community Chorus, Shakespeare in the Park, and the Summer Pops provide quality entertainment. The weather is great largely due to ocean effects, winter really doesn’t settle in until well into November. Snow falls are not oppressive like they are in northern New England, and spring and fall are beautiful times of the year. It is a great area to raise a family. Apply here: https://www.chemistrystaffing.com/pilgrims-baptist-senior-pastor. (Posted 5-18-22)

Texas

PASTOR FOR WORSHIP AND MUSIC. Second Baptist Church in Lubbock, Texas, “Second B” is seeking to call a Pastor for Worship and Music to serve with excellence and integrity of all worship and music related ministries of our congregation. More about our congregation at secondb.org and the position at: https://secondb.org/worshippastor/. (Posted 6-21-22)

PART-TIME MINISTER TO YOUTH. Lake Shore Baptist Church of Waco, TX, is a welcoming and affirming community of Christians who are attempting to discover, articulate, and embody the meaning of the Gospel in the world today. We are seeking a minister who has the spiritual depth, skills, and experience needed to inspire and lead our youth. For more information and to apply, please visit https://lsbcwaco.org/children-and-youth-minister-searches/. (Posted 6-17-22)

PART-TIME MINISTER TO CHILDREN. Lake Shore Baptist Church of Waco, TX, is a welcoming and affirming community of Christians who are attempting to discover, articulate, and embody the meaning of the Gospel in the world today. We are seeking a minister who has the spiritual depth, skills, and experience needed to inspire and lead our children. For more information and to apply, please visit https://lsbcwaco.org/children-and-youth-minister-searches/. (Posted 6-17-22)

SENIOR PASTOR. First Baptist Church of Abilene, Texas, is seeking its next Senior Pastor. Our church is simultaneously a traditional community where a high view of scripture guides us, and we are a moderate Baptist community that strongly supports women in ministry. We invest significant energy and resources in missional engagement in our local community, as well as partnering with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship and the Baptist General Convention of Texas to carry out our mission beyond our community. We expect that our next Senior Pastor will hold a seminary degree, and a doctoral degree is strongly preferred. We also expect that our next Senior Pastor will have long-standing experience in Baptist congregations. For more information consult our Congregational Profile at First Baptist Church of Abilene TX » Senior Pastor Search Updates (fbcabilene.org). Please make inquiries or send recommendations to [email protected]. (Posted 6-8-22)

MINISTER OF DISCIPLESHIP. First Baptist Church of Copperas Cove, Texas, is seeking a Minister of Discipleship to join their team. This person will help the church to fulfill the Great Commission through leading ministries designed to develop and multiply disciples. The Minister of Discipleship will be primarily focused on leading the small group ministry, which is currently Sunday School, by enlisting, training, and encouraging healthy leaders who lead healthy groups, emphasizing reaching people and multiplying groups. Copperas Cove has a small-town feel but has access to good stores and restaurants in our community and nearby in Killeen. They have an excellent school district and a good network for homeschoolers. They have rivers and lakes nearby, good parks, a golf course, and other entertainment opportunities. The people are friendly, and the values are mostly conservative. Please apply at: https://www.chemistrystaffing.com/fbc-copperas-cove-discipleship. (Posted 5-18-22)

Virginia

PASTOR. Grace Hills Baptist Church, Appomattox, VA, is seeking a full-time pastor. We value a pastor who proclaims God’s Good News through inspirational speaking skills and informed Bible scholarship. Our worship liturgy is “Baptist traditional” while appreciating variations on our present worship style. We desire collegial ministry between our pastor and lay leaders and affirm women in ordained leadership. Candidates must have a Master of Divinity degree, and ideally, several years of experience either as a pastor or associate pastor. Interested candidates may learn more about our congregation and how to apply at gracehillsbaptist.com. Please send a cover letter of application, resume with three references (one or more from church members familiar with your pastoral work) to app[email protected]. Applications will be accepted through July 29, 2022. (Posted 6-28-22)

ASSOIATE PASTOR FOR YOUTH AND FAMILIES/UNIVERSITY CHAPLAIN. West Main Baptist Church and Averett University of Danville, VA are seeking a full-time minister to serve half-time at West Main as Associate Pastor for Youth and Families, and half-time at Averett as University Chaplain. We are seeking a highly motivated and organized seminary graduate with the emotional intelligence and spiritual maturity required to minister compassionately within the diverse theological and cultural contexts of our partner institutions. West Main Baptist and Averett University are affiliated with both the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship and the Baptist General Association of Virginia. To learn more and apply visit: http://www.westmainbaptist.org/associate-pastor-search.html. (Posted 6-14-22)

MINISTER OF MUSIC AND ORGANIST. Hampton Baptist Church in Hampton, VA, is seeking a part-time Minister of Music & Organist (approximately 20-25 hours per week). The Minister of Music & Organist will advance the mission of Hampton Baptist Church by leading musically in worship, developing a comprehensive church music program, and supporting lay members as they use their musical gifts to glorify God. Hampton Baptist is a welcoming, thoughtful congregation with a long history in the community. The congregation affirms both men and women in pastoral ministry. Music is very important to many members of the church, and the Minister of Music will be an integral part of the church staff. The congregation’s primary style of worship is traditional, and the Minister of Music would be most involved with this traditional service. There is also a non-traditional service on some Sunday evenings, and the Minister of Music could also lead in this service depending on his/her preference. You can view the job description, a profile of the church, and how to apply at www.hamptonbaptist.org/careers. (Posted 5-26-22)

FULL-TIME ASSOCIATE PASTOR FOR FAMILIES at First Baptist Church of Martinsville, VA. Join in on new & creative ministry in SW Virginia! This position is responsible for providing leadership in a shared associate pastor position with two small, but growing sister CBF churches – Chatham Heights Baptist Church & First Baptist Church of Martinsville: Alongside church volunteers, create meaningful children and youth programs and minister to young families. This is a full-time position with a salary range of $35,000-$40,000, plus generous benefits (employer-paid healthcare & retirement, time off, sabbatical, half-tuition daycare) in a low-cost-of-living city in SW Virginia. For a more detailed job description, please visit www.fbcmartinsville.com/jobs. If you have any questions or would like to submit a résumé and cover letter, please email Dr. Libby Grammer at l[email protected]. Application deadline is July 31, 2022, though resumes will be considered immediately upon receipt. (Posted 5-26-22)

MINISTER OF CHRISTIAN EDUCATION. Bonsack Baptist Church in Roanoke, VA, is in search of a Minister of Christian Education to grow and equip their Sunday School/small groups and to develop the hearts, minds, souls, and body of the church. They are looking for someone to promote a culture of discipleship growth through personal spiritual disciplines. This will mainly be done through the growth of Sunday School and help the assimilation process for new members to become active members of the church community. Though only six miles from downtown Roanoke, this area has a life of its own. People who move here tend to stay and the community benefits from very good school systems. The Blue Ridge Parkway and the Appalachian Trail both pass within 6 miles from the church, and Smith Mountain Lake is less than 30 minutes to the south. It is truly a beautiful place to live! Apply here: www.chemistrystaffing.com/bonsack-discipleship. (Posted 5-18-22)

