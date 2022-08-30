Ministry jobs and more

Baptist News Global provides a free listing of ministry-related jobs for Baptist churches, theological institutions and organizations across the United States. Each free posting is for 30 days and is limited to 150 words. Postings may be extended another 30 days for $1.00 per word. To submit a ministry-related job, contact Barbara Francis at barba[email protected].

Alabama

MINISTER TO CHILDREN AND THEIR FAMILIES. Brookwood Baptist Church, Mountain Brook, AL, is seeking a Minister to Children and Their Families who will provide a safe and vibrant environment for the 1st through 6th graders to learn more about the Christian faith (Evangelism) and what it means to be a follower of Christ (Discipleship). This minister will engage in partnership with the families of school-aged children to awaken, support, and continue this faith development in their homes. Brookwood is an intergenerational congregation with a strong mission-minded focus, so this minister will also develop, coordinate, and participate in relevant missions projects with the children and these families (Missions). In addition, the Minister to Children and Their Families will passionately seek to build relationships with both the churched and unchurched children in our community (Connections) through creative ministry methods. This minister will conduct himself/herself in a professional manner (Administration) with a commitment to excellence while modeling for Brookwood’s children and parents what it means to be a Christ-follower. Resumes may be sent to [email protected]. Full job description is on our website. (Posted 8-10-22)

FULL-TIME MUSICIAN. The Harvest Place Christian Church, Columbiana, Ala., is seeking a Musician to be responsible for playing at every church service that will be held at The Harvest Place (THP) with emphasis to the regular services each Sunday at 11:00am and Tuesday at 6:30pm. The musician is expected to arrive no less than 30 minutes prior to each service. Must have demonstrated experience with organ and keyboard. Job Duties and Responsibilities: Provides musical support to prayerful environment. Must be sensitive to the anointing and flow of the service with emphasis to praise and worship and ministry time of the Pastor. Assists Pastor and/or Minister of Music in securing other instrumentalists as needed. Continuously maintains professional and liturgical education through reading, workshops, classes, prayer, and fasting, etc. Is available to play/accompany the Pastor to ministry assignments both in and out of town as well as be available at special events including weddings, funerals, and other ministry assignments as needed. Interested persons can email [email protected]. (Posted 7-26-22)

Georgia

MARKETING AND COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER. The Cooperative Baptist Fellowship seeks a Marketing and Communications Manager to join the Identity and Communications team. A full description of the position is located on the CBF employment webpage at https://cbf.net/employment. This link can also be used to complete the CBF application for employment if interested in applying for this position. From there, you will be instructed to send a cover letter and resume to [email protected]. For those interested in applying, this role can be performed remotely so if you are not local to Decatur, GA, you are welcome to apply. (Posted 8-16-22)

Kentucky

ASSOCIATE PASTOR FOR CHILDREN AND FAMILIES. Broadway Baptist Church in Louisville, KY is searching for a full-time Associate Pastor for Children and Families. While, the calling and gifts of the Associate Pastor lie primarily in ministry with children and their families, they will serve as an integral member of the Pastoral Team. As per our Employee Handbook, “Broadway is an equal opportunity employer…” where we believe Every Story Matters. We are prayerfully seeking someone called to the Gospel Ministry of Christ, with the strategic imagination to design and implement ministry for families, and with the pastoral compassion and joy to love, laugh, and lead among our littlest disciples in our church family. For more information, visit http://www.broadwaybaptist.org/childrensearch. (Posted 7-11-22)

MINISTER TO YOUTH (PART-TIME). Broadway Baptist Church in Louisville, KY is searching for a part-time Minister to Youth. While the calling and gifts of the Youth Minister lie primarily in ministry with youth and their families, they will serve as an integral part of the Broadway staff and the larger congregation. As per our Employee Handbook, “Broadway is an equal opportunity employer…” where we believe Every Story Matters. We are prayerfully seeking someone called to the Gospel Ministry of Christ, who is searching for a place to serve pastorally, grow personally, and walk faithfully with a wonderful, wild gaggle of teenagers and their families. For more information visit http://www.broadwaybaptist.org/youthsearch. (Posted 7-11-22)

Missouri

FULL-TIME PASTOR. First Baptist Church of Bevier, Missouri, is seeking a full-time pastor. Bevier has a population of approximately 700 and is located 5 miles west of Macon on Highway 36 in Northeast Missouri. It is 45 miles southwest of Kirksville and about 70 miles northwest of Columbia MO. About our church: Established in 1872. Average Sunday School attendance is 65. Average worship service attendance is 75. We have a new 6,600 square foot multi-purpose building debt free. Facilities consist of the Sanctuary, Educational Building, Multipurpose Building and Parsonage. We offer a competitive salary with benefits. We are dedicated to serving the Lord in our small community. View photos on Face book at Bevier First Baptist Church and church facilities. We are NOT a reformed Church. Please Contact: Harold Compton at 660-679-1652 or Kathy Shaver at [email protected]. (Posted 8-7-22)

Nebraska

SENIOR PASTOR. Benson Baptist Church, Omaha, Nebraska, is in search of a full-time Senior Pastor. Located within an established neighborhood with a growing entertainment district in Omaha, NE, Benson hosts a food bank, multiple mid-week groups, and a Karen (Burma) Baptist congregation, whom they share occasional combined worship services. The next pastor will provide traditional pastoral responsibilities of preaching, teaching, worship planning, and pastoral care. Benson eagerly invites a pastor to lead the congregation into mission and ministry in their neighborhood and beyond through creative fresh expressions of ministry. Administrative skills to work with part time office staff, ministry leaders, and congregational leadership teams is encouraged. Benson Baptist Church is an active partner with the American Baptist Churches of Nebraska. All interested pastors should submit their resumes or ABC Profiles to the ABC Nebraska region office via email to [email protected]. For more information about Benson Baptist visit their website, http://www.omahabbc.com/. (Posted 8-26-22)

NorthCarolina

ASSOCIATE MINISTER OF PASTORAL CARE AND JUSTICE. Myers Park Baptist Church (MPBC) in Charlotte, NC, is seeking a full-time Associate Minister of Pastoral Care and Justice, responsible for assisting the Senior Minister in the pastoral care and justice ministries of the church as the staff liaison to our Ministry of Congregational Care (MCC) and our Ministry of Justice and Outreach (MOJO). In addition to providing pastoral care to the members and staff of the congregation, the minister coordinates the congregational care volunteer ministry of the church. This person will provide leadership and vision for the justice and outreach ministry of our church as we work to confront whiteness and address the systemic racial and economic disparities in our community and the world. Our MOJO is strategically focused on the environment, economics, and education, while continuing our historic advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights, racial justice, immigration, hunger, housing, and health care. For more complete information, please visit https://myersparkbaptist.org/employment-opportunity-3/. (Posted 8-16-22)

MUSIC AND WORSHIP LEADER. LaFayette Baptist Church, located in Fayetteville, NC, is seeking a part-time Music and Worship Leader. Responsibilities will include worship planning, directing our choir and instrumentalists, and leading worship on Sundays. Please email your cover letter and resume to [email protected]. Please send any questions to the same email address. (Posted 8-10-22)

MINISTER OF MUSIC. First Baptist Weaverville, NC, is seeking a Minister of Music to help us engage our community through music. The position will be approximately 15 hrs a week and include responsibilities like shaping the musical aspects of worship, leading the choir and congregation in singing, and encouraging musical expression and education. We’re seeking someone who can work in a collaborative atmosphere, expanding our church’s ministry through music, with an appreciation for classic hymns and also new substantive artists. The church’s current worship service is a traditional-liturgical style but is open to thoughtful inclusions of different worship experiences. Weaverville is about 15 minutes north of Asheville, and is a beautiful small town in the vibrant Western North Carolina mountains. First Baptist is a mid-size church that partners with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, and is ready to grow into its full potential. For more information, click here. To apply, e-mail [email protected]. (Posted 8-4-22)

ASSOCIATE PASTOR, MUSIC AND WORSHIP. First Baptist Church of Asheville, NC is seeking a full time Associate Pastor, Music and Worship. This position has traditionally been referred to as Minister of Music. Please click here for a complete job description. www.fbca.net. First Baptist Church of Asheville is a vibrant, progressive downtown congregation with a long history of service to Jesus Christ in the greater Asheville community. The music ministry is recognized for its tradition of excellence in choral music. We enjoy a diverse music spectrum in worship and community concerts. The Academy for the Arts offers classical and traditional instruction in music and the arts to students of all ages. www.academyforthearts.org. Asheville is located in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains of western NC. You may apply by sending a cover letter and resume to [email protected]t or by mail to First Baptist Church, 5 Oak Street, Asheville NC 28801. Attention: music search. All applications will be held in strict confidence. (Posted 7-25-22)

Ohio

FULL-TIME PASTOR. Southgate Baptist Church, in Springfield, Ohio, is seeking an ordained Senior Pastor who will help the church glorify God by fulfilling its mission of making Christ followers of all peoples by exalting His name, expounding His Word, equipping the saints, engaging His church, and thus expanding His kingdom. We expect the Senior Pastor to be in full agreement with Southgate’s Articles of Faith. Applicants may submit materials by using the application portal at: https://southgatechurch.org/page/1100. The search committee chairs can be contacted by email at [email protected]. (Posted 8-7-22)

Vermont

PASTOR. The United Church of Lincoln, Vermont, seeks a pastor to lead and journey with our spiritual community in ministry and mission. We practice a loving and accepting Christian theology, embracing people from diverse religious backgrounds, denominations, and traditions. Lincoln is located in the Green Mountains of Vermont, approximately 30 miles southeast of Burlington. We hope for someone committed to becoming part of our loving, small-town community for the long-term. Untiring wit and hardy constitution, a plus! Undergraduate degree in pursuit of MDiv a minimum. Master of Divinity degree/equivalent preferred. Visit our website at www.unitedchurchoflincoln.org and select Seeking Pastor from the menu for more detail about applying for this position. (Posted 8-10-22)

Virginia

SENIOR PASTOR. Gloucester Point Baptist Church (located in southeast coastal Virginia) is searching for a Senior Pastor who has a solid understanding of the foundation of the Christian Faith and fully endorses Southern Baptist theological guidelines. The Vision of Gloucester Point Baptist is to so become the Household of God that those who enter our fellowship shall find Him and through provided worship, study, training and service, shall find all that is needed for spiritual growth. Our church is affiliated with the Peninsula Baptist Association, the Baptist General Association of Virginia and the Southern Baptist Convention. Gloucester is a growing and increasingly changing county that is an integral part of the Hampton Roads metropolitan area. Visit www.gloptbaptist.org/pastor-search for detailed information and access to the pastor application form. (Posted 8-29-22)

FULL-TIME PASTOR. Taylorsville Baptist Church, Doswell, Va., is prayerfully seeking a full time Pastor who can effectively preach/teach the Word of God. The candidate must also be able to fulfill the spiritual needs of the church through engaging pastoral ministries and effective outreach programs. Our historic church is located in the rural community of Doswell, Va. For more information, visit www.taylorsvillebaptist.org/careers. (Posted 8-22-22)

ASSOCIATIONAL MISSIONS STRATEGIST. The Roanoke Valley Baptist Association, Roanoke, Va., is searching for a part-time Associational Missions Strategist (formerly known as Executive Director of Missions). We are looking for a person with a heart for missions and a passion for the local church. The applicant we seek will work with churches to assist them to fulfill “The Great Commission.” A ministry job description may be found at www.RVBA.org. Interested applicants may contact the search team at [email protected]. (Posted 8-9-22)

FULL-TIME ASSOCIATE PASTOR FOR FAMILIES at First Baptist Church of Martinsville, VA. Join in on new & creative ministry in SW Virginia! This position is responsible for providing leadership in a shared associate pastor position with two small, but growing sister CBF churches – Chatham Heights Baptist Church & First Baptist Church of Martinsville: Alongside church volunteers, create meaningful children and youth programs and minister to young families. This is a full-time position with a salary range of $35,000-$40,000, plus generous benefits (employer-paid healthcare & retirement, time off, sabbatical, half-tuition daycare) in a low-cost-of-living city in SW Virginia. For a more detailed job description, please visit www.fbcmartinsville.com/jobs. If you have any questions or would like to submit a résumé and cover letter, please email Dr. Libby Grammer at [email protected]. Applications will be reviewed as received. (Posted 7-28-22)

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR. The Middle District Baptist Association is searching for its next Executive Director. This is a full-time position that will provide support to the more than 30 diverse churches in our tri-county area, approximately 20 minutes south and west of Richmond, Virginia. For more information, and to apply, please visit www.mdba.org. (Posted 7-25-22)

