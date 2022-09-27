Ministry jobs and more

Baptist News Global provides a free listing of ministry-related jobs for Baptist churches, theological institutions and organizations across the United States. Each free posting is for 30 days and is limited to 150 words. Postings may be extended another 30 days for $1.00 per word. To submit a ministry-related job, contact Barbara Francis at [email protected]tistnews.com.

MINISTRY JOBS

Alabama

MINISTER TO CHILDREN AND THEIR FAMILIES. Brookwood Baptist Church, Mountain Brook, AL, is seeking a Minister to Children and Their Families who will provide a safe and vibrant environment for the 1st through 6th graders to learn more about the Christian faith (Evangelism) and what it means to be a follower of Christ (Discipleship). This minister will engage in partnership with the families of school-aged children to awaken, support, and continue this faith development in their homes. Brookwood is an intergenerational congregation with a strong mission-minded focus, so this minister will also develop, coordinate, and participate in relevant missions projects with the children and these families (Missions). In addition, the Minister to Children and Their Families will passionately seek to build relationships with both the churched and unchurched children in our community (Connections) through creative ministry methods. This minister will conduct himself/herself in a professional manner (Administration) with a commitment to excellence while modeling for Brookwood’s children and parents what it means to be a Christ-follower. Resumes may be sent to [email protected]. Full job description is on our website. (Posted 8-10-22)

Florida

ASSOCIATE PASTOR OF COMMUNITY FAITH FORMATION AND OUTREACH. First Baptist Church of Vero Beach, Florida, is seeking an associate pastor of Community Faith Formation and Outreach who will encourage growth and equip the saints for ministry in the areas of youth, missions, and education. We are seeking a person who is energetic, collaborative, and missions-minded. FBC is over 106 years old and fosters vibrant leaders dedicated to sharing the love of Christ with others. It partners with the Southern Baptist Convention and Cooperative Baptist Fellowship. Requirements include bachelor’s degree or higher from an accredited seminary or university and at least 2 years experience in local congregational ministry. Find information on www.fbcvero.org/employment. (Posted 9-12-22)

Georgia

FULL-TIME FAMILY MINISTER. Second Avenue Baptist Church in Rome, Georgia is seeking a full-time Family Minister. Our church aims to be part of our community, show the grace of God, and carry out the call of the Gospel in an intergenerational context, where healthy families are the heart of a healthy church. The Family Minister will serve alongside staff to strengthen the ministerial team. This person will be called to equip, encourage, and partner with families of children, youth, and college students in helping to disciple children to adulthood. A degree in ministry from an accredited college or seminary and experience in full-time children and youth ministry are desirable. Interested candidates can view the pastor, church, and community profiles at www.sabcrome.com/about-us. Please submit your resume and references to [email protected] by December 31, 2022. (Posted 9-12-22)

MARKETING AND COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER. The Cooperative Baptist Fellowship seeks a Marketing and Communications Manager to join the Identity and Communications team. A full description of the position is located on the CBF employment webpage at https://cbf.net/employment. This link can also be used to complete the CBF application for employment if interested in applying for this position. From there, you will be instructed to send a cover letter and resume to [email protected]. For those interested in applying, this role can be performed remotely so if you are not local to Decatur, GA, you are welcome to apply. (Posted 8-16-22)

Louisiana

ASSOCIATE PASTOR FOR SPIRITUAL FORMATION. Emmanuel Baptist Church in Alexandria, LA is seeking an Associate Pastor for Spiritual Formation. The core function of this position is the oversight and leadership of spiritual formation for the congregation through the development and implementation of spiritual formation programs in the context of a family-integrated, intergenerational approach to ministry. Partnering with the other members of the pastoral staff this minister will also provide leadership for the congregation by leading in worship, preaching, teaching, and cultivating vision among the congregation. Emmanuel is a historic downtown congregation in central Louisiana with a rich history of intentional worship, beautiful architecture, value for the creative arts, and ecumenical partnerships. It is affiliated with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship. A seminary degree, excellent oral and written communication and interpersonal skills are required. This full time position offers a competitive salary and full benefit package. Contact [email protected] for more details. (Posted 9-11-22)

Missouri

FULL-TIME PASTOR. First Baptist Church of Bevier, Missouri, is seeking a full-time pastor. Bevier has a population of approximately 700 and is located 5 miles west of Macon on Highway 36 in Northeast Missouri. It is 45 miles southwest of Kirksville and about 70 miles northwest of Columbia MO. About our church: Established in 1872. Average Sunday School attendance is 65. Average worship service attendance is 75. We have a new 6,600 square foot multi-purpose building debt free. Facilities consist of the Sanctuary, Educational Building, Multipurpose Building and Parsonage. We offer a competitive salary with benefits. We are dedicated to serving the Lord in our small community. View photos on Face book at Bevier First Baptist Church and church facilities. We are NOT a reformed Church. Please Contact: Harold Compton at 660-679-1652 or Kathy Shaver at [email protected]. (Posted 8-7-22)

Nebraska

SENIOR PASTOR. Benson Baptist Church, Omaha, Nebraska, is in search of a full-time Senior Pastor. Located within an established neighborhood with a growing entertainment district in Omaha, NE, Benson hosts a food bank, multiple mid-week groups, and a Karen (Burma) Baptist congregation, whom they share occasional combined worship services. The next pastor will provide traditional pastoral responsibilities of preaching, teaching, worship planning, and pastoral care. Benson eagerly invites a pastor to lead the congregation into mission and ministry in their neighborhood and beyond through creative fresh expressions of ministry. Administrative skills to work with part time office staff, ministry leaders, and congregational leadership teams is encouraged. Benson Baptist Church is an active partner with the American Baptist Churches of Nebraska. All interested pastors should submit their resumes or ABC Profiles to the ABC Nebraska region office via email to [email protected]. For more information about Benson Baptist visit their website, http://www.omahabbc.com/. (Posted 8-26-22)

NorthCarolina

FULL-TIME PASTOR. First Baptist Church of Whiteville, NC. Inc., dually-aligned with CBF and SBC, is seeking a full-time pastor. FBC is a moderate, mission-minded church with a 187-year history, a resident membership of 271 members and a traditional style of worship. Candidate should have a minimum of a Master of Divinity, strong ability to preach/teach, good leadership skills, and compassion for people of various ages. Send resume to [email protected], or Betty Jo Prevatte, 216 Pine Street, Whiteville, NC 28472. (Posted 9-20-22)

TIME DIRECTOR OF MUSIC AND WORSHIP. Myers Park Baptist Church (MPBC) in Charlotte, NC, seeks a full-time Director of Music and Worship who will be responsible for developing worship services and overseeing a comprehensive program of music, music education, and music appreciation for all ages that aligns with the theology and mission of MPBC. They will collaborate with the Senior Minister to plan worship, including genres of music such as jazz, rock, indigenous, calypso, world music, and the Western European sacred music tradition. Responsibilities also include directing adult choirs, conducting instrumentalists and related ensembles, supervising music staff, engaging guest musicians, collaborating with youth and children’s music volunteers, managing a music budget, cultivating MPBC’s liturgical calendar, performing major musical works for the congregation and community throughout the year, serving as liaison to the Ministry of Music and Worship, and providing pastoral care for members of the choir and music ministry. Visit https://myersparkbaptist.org/employment-opportunity-3/ for more information. (Posted 9-11-22)

ASSOCIATE MINISTER OF PASTORAL CARE AND JUSTICE. Myers Park Baptist Church (MPBC) in Charlotte, NC, is seeking a full-time Associate Minister of Pastoral Care and Justice, responsible for assisting the Senior Minister in the pastoral care and justice ministries of the church as the staff liaison to our Ministry of Congregational Care (MCC) and our Ministry of Justice and Outreach (MOJO). In addition to providing pastoral care to the members and staff of the congregation, the minister coordinates the congregational care volunteer ministry of the church. This person will provide leadership and vision for the justice and outreach ministry of our church as we work to confront whiteness and address the systemic racial and economic disparities in our community and the world. Our MOJO is strategically focused on the environment, economics, and education, while continuing our historic advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights, racial justice, immigration, hunger, housing, and health care. For more complete information, please visit https://myersparkbaptist.org/employment-opportunity-3/. (Posted 8-16-22)

MUSIC AND WORSHIP LEADER. LaFayette Baptist Church, located in Fayetteville, NC, is seeking a part-time Music and Worship Leader. Responsibilities will include worship planning, directing our choir and instrumentalists, and leading worship on Sundays. Please email your cover letter and resume to [email protected]. Please send any questions to the same email address. (Posted 8-10-22)

Ohio

FULL-TIME PASTOR. Southgate Baptist Church, in Springfield, Ohio, is seeking an ordained Senior Pastor who will help the church glorify God by fulfilling its mission of making Christ followers of all peoples by exalting His name, expounding His Word, equipping the saints, engaging His church, and thus expanding His kingdom. We expect the Senior Pastor to be in full agreement with Southgate’s Articles of Faith. Applicants may submit materials by using the application portal at: https://southgatechurch.org/page/1100. The search committee chairs can be contacted by email at [email protected]. (Posted 8-7-22)

Vermont

PASTOR. The United Church of Lincoln, Vermont, seeks a pastor to lead and journey with our spiritual community in ministry and mission. We practice a loving and accepting Christian theology, embracing people from diverse religious backgrounds, denominations, and traditions. Lincoln is located in the Green Mountains of Vermont, approximately 30 miles southeast of Burlington. We hope for someone committed to becoming part of our loving, small-town community for the long-term. Untiring wit and hardy constitution, a plus! Undergraduate degree in pursuit of MDiv a minimum. Master of Divinity degree/equivalent preferred. Visit our website at www.unitedchurchoflincoln.org and select Seeking Pastor from the menu for more detail about applying for this position. (Posted 8-10-22)

Virginia

YOUTH DIRECTOR. New Chapel Baptist Church, Rustburg, Va., is seeking a part time (15-20 hours) Youth Director. The Youth Director will be in charge of the welfare and oversight of the youth ministry of the church, plan the overall long-term objectives and goals for the program. They will be required to become a member of New Chapel and attend worship services regularly. Send questions and/or resume to [email protected]. (Posted 9-27-22)

SENIOR PASTOR. Gloucester Point Baptist Church (located in southeast coastal Virginia) is searching for a Senior Pastor who has a solid understanding of the foundation of the Christian Faith and fully endorses Southern Baptist theological guidelines. The Vision of Gloucester Point Baptist is to so become the Household of God that those who enter our fellowship shall find Him and through provided worship, study, training and service, shall find all that is needed for spiritual growth. Our church is affiliated with the Peninsula Baptist Association, the Baptist General Association of Virginia and the Southern Baptist Convention. Gloucester is a growing and increasingly changing county that is an integral part of the Hampton Roads metropolitan area. Visit www.gloptbaptist.org/pastor-search for detailed information and access to the pastor application form. (Posted 8-29-22)

FULL-TIME PASTOR. Taylorsville Baptist Church, Doswell, Va., is prayerfully seeking a full time Pastor who can effectively preach/teach the Word of God. The candidate must also be able to fulfill the spiritual needs of the church through engaging pastoral ministries and effective outreach programs. Our historic church is located in the rural community of Doswell, Va. For more information, visit www.taylorsvillebaptist.org/careers. (Posted 8-22-22)

ASSOCIATIONAL MISSIONS STRATEGIST. The Roanoke Valley Baptist Association, Roanoke, Va., is searching for a part-time Associational Missions Strategist (formerly known as Executive Director of Missions). We are looking for a person with a heart for missions and a passion for the local church. The applicant we seek will work with churches to assist them to fulfill “The Great Commission.” A ministry job description may be found at www.RVBA.org. Interested applicants may contact the search team at [email protected]. (Posted 8-9-22)

