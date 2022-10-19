Ministry jobs and more

Baptist News Global provides a free listing of ministry-related jobs for Baptist churches, theological institutions and organizations across the United States. Each free posting is for 30 days and is limited to 150 words. Postings may be extended another 30 days for $1.00 per word. To submit a ministry-related job, contact Barbara Francis at [email protected].

MINISTRY JOBS

Florida

ASSOCIATE PASTOR OF COMMUNITY FAITH FORMATION AND OUTREACH. First Baptist Church of Vero Beach, Florida, is seeking an associate pastor of Community Faith Formation and Outreach who will encourage growth and equip the saints for ministry in the areas of youth, missions, and education. We are seeking a person who is energetic, collaborative, and missions-minded. FBC is over 106 years old and fosters vibrant leaders dedicated to sharing the love of Christ with others. It partners with the Southern Baptist Convention and Cooperative Baptist Fellowship. Requirements include bachelor’s degree or higher from an accredited seminary or university and at least 2 years experience in local congregational ministry. Find information on www.fbcvero.org/employment. (Posted 9-12-22)

Back to top of page

Georgia

FULL-TIME FAMILY MINISTER. Second Avenue Baptist Church in Rome, Georgia is seeking a full-time Family Minister. Our church aims to be part of our community, show the grace of God, and carry out the call of the Gospel in an intergenerational context, where healthy families are the heart of a healthy church. The Family Minister will serve alongside staff to strengthen the ministerial team. This person will be called to equip, encourage, and partner with families of children, youth, and college students in helping to disciple children to adulthood. A degree in ministry from an accredited college or seminary and experience in full-time children and youth ministry are desirable. Interested candidates can view the pastor, church, and community profiles at www.sabcrome.com/about-us. Please submit your resume and references to [email protected] by December 31, 2022. (Posted 9-12-22)

Back to top of page

Kentucky

ASSOCIATE PASTOR FOR CHILDREN AND YOUTH. Buechel Park Baptist Church in Louisville, KY is seeking a full-time Associate Pastor for Children and Youth. As the primary focus, they will provide dynamic leadership for the children & youth ministries at Buechel Park. They will also assist the Senior Pastor with administration, pastoral care, worship, and the spiritual formation of the church at large. You can find out more about Buechel Park by visiting www.bpbaptist.org. To view the job description, visit: www.bpbaptist.org/employment. To Apply: Please send a resume and cover letter to [email protected]. We will begin reviewing applications on October 16 and continue until filled. (Posted 10-5-22)

Back to top of page

Louisiana

ASSOCIATE PASTOR FOR SPIRITUAL FORMATION. Emmanuel Baptist Church in Alexandria, LA is seeking an Associate Pastor for Spiritual Formation. The core function of this position is the oversight and leadership of spiritual formation for the congregation through the development and implementation of spiritual formation programs in the context of a family-integrated, intergenerational approach to ministry. Partnering with the other members of the pastoral staff this minister will also provide leadership for the congregation by leading in worship, preaching, teaching, and cultivating vision among the congregation. Emmanuel is a historic downtown congregation in central Louisiana with a rich history of intentional worship, beautiful architecture, value for the creative arts, and ecumenical partnerships. It is affiliated with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship. A seminary degree, excellent oral and written communication and interpersonal skills are required. This full time position offers a competitive salary and full benefit package. Contact [email protected] for more details. (Posted 9-11-22)

Back to top of page

Nebraska

LEAD PASTOR. Benson Baptist church, Omaha, NE, seeks a lead pastor with at least 3 to 5 years preaching experience and strong Biblical foundation. We are located in Omaha, NE which is a community of approximately 480,000. We are looking for a visionary leader who can guide the congregation in mission and ministry with a passion for worship, discipleship and evangelism. The church is looking to increase our outreach in the Benson area and grow the church vision for ministry. All interested pastors should submit their resumes or ABC Profiles to ABC Nebraska region office via email to [email protected]. (Posted 10-3-22)

Back to top of page

NorthCarolina

ASSOCIATE PASTOR OF MUSIC & WORSHIP. First Baptist Church of Morehead city, NC, is seeking a full-time Associate Pastor of Music and Worship. FBC Morehead is a thriving multigenerational church with a vibrant worship ministry that encompasses a wide variety of musical offerings. We are searching for a minister that will build upon the firm foundation of excellence in worship already established as we grow into the future God has planned for us. Our current worship ministry includes a 30-member sanctuary choir, praise team, pianist, organist, lead and bass guitarist, and drums. We currently offer an 8:30 AM traditional service that primarily includes hymns accompanied by piano and organ followed by an 11 AM blended service that incorporates hymns, contemporary worship songs, and all manner of musical instrumentation. Additionally, the Pastor would serve as Director of the FBC Music and Arts Academy, which offers Christ-centered musical instruction to our community. Please submit inquiries/resumes to [email protected]. (Posted 10-19-22)

FULL-TIME MINISTER OF ENGAGEMENT. First Baptist Church, Wilmington, NC, is seeking a full-time Minister of Engagement. This position will have three major areas of responsibility: assimilation of new & prospective members, ministry to young professionals including college students, and vision & oversight of the FBC Activities Center. The ideal candidate will have 1-5 years of ministry experience and a degree from an accredited seminary. To apply, email your resume and cover letter to John Daniels, Executive Pastor: [email protected] no later than October 31, 2022. More information can be found at: https://www.fbcwilmington.org/careers/. (Posted 10-5-22)

ASSOCIATE PASTOR OF STUDENTS AND CONNECTIONS. The First Baptist Church of Wilson, NC (www.firstbaptistwilson.com), is seeking a full-time minister to join our staff as Associate Pastor of Students and Connections. The primary focus of this position will be providing the leadership, development, and implementation of ministry for youth (Middle School, Senior High, and College), with a secondary focus on providing guidance and oversight to the church’s communication strategies (e.g. managing social media accounts, website, etc.). Email [email protected] for more information or to submit a resume. (Posted 9-29-22)

MINISTER WITH STUDENTS. Emerywood Baptist Church, High Point, NC., (https://emerywoodbaptistchurch.com) is seeking a Minister with Students who will be part of a dynamic church ministry team including the Senior Minister, Associate Minister, Director of Music, Minister to Children, Pastoral Resident, and other individuals on staff. The Minister with Students reports directly to the Senior Minister and receives an annual review from the Personnel Ministry Team. This position would be working with the Associate Minister on the faith development and formation of students, equipping and preparing the church to minister with our youth. The Minister with Students a will be responsible for the development of a comprehensive ministry to our youth and their guardians (and their families as needed) in conjunction with the Associate Minister and Youth Ministry Team. They will also serve as part of a larger ministry team that serves the church through worship Please reach out for full job description and resumes may be sent to [email protected]. (Posted 9-29-22)

FULL-TIME PASTOR. First Baptist Church of Whiteville, NC. Inc., dually-aligned with CBF and SBC, is seeking a full-time pastor. FBC is a moderate, mission-minded church with a 187-year history, a resident membership of 271 members and a traditional style of worship. Candidate should have a minimum of a Master of Divinity, strong ability to preach/teach, good leadership skills, and compassion for people of various ages. Send resume to [email protected], or Betty Jo Prevatte, 216 Pine Street, Whiteville, NC 28472. (Posted 9-20-22)

TIME DIRECTOR OF MUSIC AND WORSHIP. Myers Park Baptist Church (MPBC) in Charlotte, NC, seeks a full-time Director of Music and Worship who will be responsible for developing worship services and overseeing a comprehensive program of music, music education, and music appreciation for all ages that aligns with the theology and mission of MPBC. They will collaborate with the Senior Minister to plan worship, including genres of music such as jazz, rock, indigenous, calypso, world music, and the Western European sacred music tradition. Responsibilities also include directing adult choirs, conducting instrumentalists and related ensembles, supervising music staff, engaging guest musicians, collaborating with youth and children’s music volunteers, managing a music budget, cultivating MPBC’s liturgical calendar, performing major musical works for the congregation and community throughout the year, serving as liaison to the Ministry of Music and Worship, and providing pastoral care for members of the choir and music ministry. Visit https://myersparkbaptist.org/employment-opportunity-3/ for more information. (Posted 9-11-22)

Back to top of page

Virginia

SENIOR MINISTER. Join us in a bold leap of faith into the future! Historic First Baptist Church of High Point, NC, seeks a senior minister to enthusiastically lead our congregation as we relocate and refresh our mission to live the gospel every day, everywhere, to everyone. The successful candidate will be a dynamic, visionary leader who relates well to others, provides spiritual leadership and pastoral care to the congregation, plans and leads meaningful worship, and delivers engaging sermons. In addition, the candidate will provide leadership for mission opportunities, as well as support the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship and the Baptist Faith and Message of 1963. He or she should be a seminary graduate with a minimum of five years of church staff experience, preferably as a senior or associate pastor. View our Church and pastor profiles at www.fbchighpoint.org. Submit cover letter and resume to [email protected] by November 11, 2022. (Posted 10-13-22)

EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT. Charles B. Keesee Educational Fund, Inc. located in Martinsville, VA, seeks to hire an Executive Assistant to assist in processing scholarship applications of students planning to enter vocational Baptist ministry. Strong office experience and communication skills required. A full description of the position may be requested by e-mailing [email protected], reference Executive Assistant in the subject line. This is not a remote position and requires someone willing to work in the Martinsville, VA area. Full benefit package to include health, dental, vision, life and disability insurance as well as retirement benefits. (Posted 10-3-22)

PASTOR. Purdy Baptist Church, a small rural congregation affiliated with CBF located fifty miles south of Richmond, VA, seeks a part-time or bivocational pastor. The church has senior adults, younger families, and children in the congregation. We are open to both men and women pastors. The church would be a good fit for a bivocational pastor, a seminary student, or a recently retired minister who would like to continue serving. Send biographical information and a cover letter to [email protected]. (Post 10-3-22)

FULL-TIME ASSOCIATE PASTOR OF WORSHIP ARTS. Chestnut Grove Baptist Church of Earlysville, VA (suburb of Charlottesville) is seeking a creative, passionate and energetic leader for a stylistically-inclusive worshiping community. Ideal candidates will integrate contemporary, traditional, hand bells, bluegrass, dance, drama, and visual arts as vehicles for transcendent experience and means for active disciple-making. CGBC is affiliated with Baptist General Association of Virginia. Visit www.chestnutgrovebaptist.org/employment for job description and next steps. (Posted 9-29-22)

YOUTH DIRECTOR. New Chapel Baptist Church, Rustburg, Va., is seeking a part time (15-20 hours) Youth Director. The Youth Director will be in charge of the welfare and oversight of the youth ministry of the church, plan the overall long-term objectives and goals for the program. They will be required to become a member of New Chapel and attend worship services regularly. Send questions and/or resume to [email protected]. (Posted 9-27-22)

Back to top of page

AND MORE

COORDINATORS. The Great Rivers Fellowship, a new region composed of CBF Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi, is thrilled to announce a search for our first Coordinators. These positions will work in tandem to lead our new region in our earliest days. Thus, we are searching for both positions conterminously.

The Coordinator of Ministry will play a critical role in helping The Great Rivers Fellowship achieve its vision to be the presence of Christ in this region. The primary responsibilities of the Coordinator of Ministry are to resource, connect, and support the work of local congregations within the region, along with the leaders of those congregations. The Coordinator of Ministry will provide intellectual leadership and overall supervision to build up local congregations and church ministries in the GRF Region.

The Coordinator of Community Engagement will play a critical role in helping Great Rivers Fellowship achieve its vision to be the presence of Christ in this region. The primary responsibilities of the Coordinator of Community Engagement are to connect, resource, educate and empower congregations into public service and ministry outside the walls of their churches. The Coordinator of Community Engagement will provide intellectual leadership and overall supervision to assist churches in engaging their communities in the GRF Region and beyond.

To view the full job description for these positions, please visit https://cbf.net/employment .Cover letters and resumes should be sent to [email protected] by Nov. 15, 2022. Recommendations/nominations are also welcome and can be sent to [email protected] also not later than Nov. 15, 2022. (Posted 10-13-22)