Ministry jobs and more

Baptist News Global provides a free listing of ministry-related jobs for Baptist churches, theological institutions and organizations across the United States. Each free posting is for 30 days and is limited to 150 words. Postings may be extended another 30 days for $1.00 per word. To submit a ministry-related job, contact Barbara Francis at [email protected].

MINISTRY JOBS

Georgia

FULL-TIME DEVELOPMENT MANAGER. Baptist Women in Ministry (BWIM) is seeking a full-time Development Manager. The successful candidate for this new role on the BWIM team will be responsible for bringing both structure and innovation to our growing number of fundraising and communications activities. This role is both strategic and tactical, requiring the ability to think big while minding all the details. The Development Manager must be a savvy self-starter and project manager who is comfortable juggling multiple projects. This role will report to and work closely with the Executive Director on all projects. Find more detail and how to apply at: https://bwim.info/development-manager/. (Posted 11-2-22)

Back to top of page

Kansas

VICE PRESIDENT OF ACADEMIC AFFAIRS AND DEAN OF THE FACULTY. Central Seminary in Shawnee, Kansas, is seeking to fill the position of Vice President of Academic Affairs and Dean of the Faculty. The Vice President serves as the seminary’s primary academic officer, providing leadership in directing the work of all faculty and academic activities. The successful candidate must hold a terminal degree from an accredited institution in an appropriate discipline and have ten years of demonstrated academic experience and five years of demonstrated administrative experience in leading and managing academic and staff personnel. The successful candidate must understand learning management systems related to effective online and off-site educational programs. The ability to work effectively with international faculty, staff, and students preferred. Inquiries should be directed to Search Consultant David Sallee at [email protected]. Apply for the position by submitting a letter of interest and CV to [email protected] in the President’s Office. (Posted 11-13-22)

SENIOR DIRECTOR OF DEVELOPMENT. Central Seminary, Shawnee, Kansas, is seeking to fill the position of Senior Director of Development will be the lead strategist and project manager focused on growing Central’s $2M philanthropic revenue portfolio. The Senior Director of Development is both strategic and tactical, and is responsible for updating, managing, and executing Central’s annual development plan. The ideal candidate has a clear grasp of all core components of development, with particularly strong experience in individual giving, including major gifts, stewardship, and annual giving campaigns (direct mail and digital). This role requires experience with development operations, including CRM management and budget building. The Senior Director of Development will interface frequently with donors and will be a partner to the President in prospecting, developing, and stewarding all major gifts. Salary information, more about the position and application instructions here: https://www.cbts.edu/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/Senior-Director-of-Development-Position-Description-November-2022.pdf. (Posted 11-13-22)

SENIOR DIRECTOR OF ENROLLMENT MANAGEMENT. Central Seminary, Shawnee, Kansas, is seeking to fill the position of Senior Director of Enrollment and Management. Reporting to the President, the Senior Director of Enrollment Management (SDEM) is responsible for creating a strategic enrollment plan and implementing its development and application. The SDEM oversees the adoption and application of policies and procedures in the areas of recruiting, admissions, scholarship programs, and student success in all Central’s programs and ensures consistency with Central Seminary’s mission, vision, unique value proposition, and the 2022-2024 strategic and culture plans. Salary information, more about the position and application instructions here: https://www.cbts.edu/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/Senior-Director-of-Enrollment-Management-1.pdf. (Posted 11-13-22)j

Back to top of page

Kentucky

ASSOCIATE PASTOR FOR CHILDREN AND YOUTH. Buechel Park Baptist Church in Louisville, KY is seeking a full-time Associate Pastor for Children and Youth. As the primary focus, they will provide dynamic leadership for the children & youth ministries at Buechel Park. They will also assist the Senior Pastor with administration, pastoral care, worship, and the spiritual formation of the church at large. You can find out more about Buechel Park by visiting www.bpbaptist.org. To view the job description, visit: www.bpbaptist.org/employment. To Apply: Please send a resume and cover letter to [email protected]. We will begin reviewing applications on October 16 and continue until filled. (Posted 10-5-22)

Back to top of page

Missouri

FULL-TIME PASTORAL RESIDENT. Second Baptist Church, Liberty, Mo., seeks to hire a full-time Pastoral Resident to serve and learn with our congregation for 2-3 years, beginning in late August 2023. The Pastoral Resident will benefit from a nurturing community at Second Baptist, spending focused time during their residency learning to be a Senior Pastor in ministry as they gain experience in preaching, teaching, pastoral care, administration, and congregational organization. The Pastoral Resident should have earned a Master of Divinity degree, will be a somewhat recent or upcoming seminary graduate, will sense a call to serve as a Senior Pastor, and will have demonstrated the giftedness to excel in this calling. Second Baptist is affiliated with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship. Applications are due by January 23, 2023, and should be submitted by email to [email protected] or by mail to: Rev. Constance McNeill, Second Baptist Church, 300 E. Kansas Street, Liberty, MO 64068. Applicants should submit their resumes with reference and a 1-page reflection on their vocational calling/purpose. (Posted 11-29-22)

Back to top of page

Nebraska

LEAD PASTOR. Benson Baptist church, Omaha, NE, seeks a lead pastor with at least 3 to 5 years preaching experience and strong Biblical foundation. We are located in Omaha, NE which is a community of approximately 480,000. We are looking for a visionary leader who can guide the congregation in mission and ministry with a passion for worship, discipleship and evangelism. The church is looking to increase our outreach in the Benson area and grow the church vision for ministry. All interested pastors should submit their resumes or ABC Profiles to ABC Nebraska region office via email to [email protected]. (Posted 10-3-22)

Back to top of page

NorthCarolina

PASTOR. Join us in a bold leap of faith into the future! Are you seeking a unique opportunity to enthusiastically lead a faithful congregation to relocate and refresh its ministry? First Baptist Church of High Point, NC seeks an innovative individual with the experience and adaptability to lead us in this restart as well as provide traditional pastoral ministry. He or she should be a seminary graduate preferably with church staff experience as a senior or associate pastor in a successful church start or restart. We desire a pastor who will provide leadership for mission opportunities and support the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship and the Baptist Faith and Message of 1963. Church and pastor profiles are available for viewing at www.fbchighpoint.org. Please submit a cover letter with your resume to [email protected]. (Posted 11-7-22)

ASSOCIATE PASTOR OF MUSIC & WORSHIP. First Baptist Church of Morehead city, NC, is seeking a full-time Associate Pastor of Music and Worship. FBC Morehead is a thriving multigenerational church with a vibrant worship ministry that encompasses a wide variety of musical offerings. We are searching for a minister that will build upon the firm foundation of excellence in worship already established as we grow into the future God has planned for us. Our current worship ministry includes a 30-member sanctuary choir, praise team, pianist, organist, lead and bass guitarist, and drums. We currently offer an 8:30 AM traditional service that primarily includes hymns accompanied by piano and organ followed by an 11 AM blended service that incorporates hymns, contemporary worship songs, and all manner of musical instrumentation. Additionally, the Pastor would serve as Director of the FBC Music and Arts Academy, which offers Christ-centered musical instruction to our community. Please submit inquiries/resumes to [email protected]. (Posted 10-19-22)

Back to top of page

SouthCarolina

MINISTER TO CHILDREN AND COMMUNITY. Boulevard Baptist Church in Anderson, SC, is searching for a Minister to Children and Community. This pastoral position is comprehensive in nature. While being responsible for our children’s ministries, this minister will also provide care and direction to the entire church community through a dedicated focus on pastoral care and spiritual formation. For a full job description, please click here. Please send your resume, letter of interest, and any inquiries you may have to the Boulevard Baptist Search Team at [email protected]. (Posted 10-28-22)

Back to top of page

Virginia

SENIOR PASTOR. Gloucester Point Baptist Church (located in southeast coastal Virginia) is searching for a Senior Pastor who has a solid understanding of the foundation of the Christian Faith and fully endorses Southern Baptist theological guidelines. The Vision of Gloucester Point Baptist is to so become the Household of God that those who enter our fellowship shall find Him and through provided worship, study, training and service, shall find all that is needed for spiritual growth. Our church is affiliated with the Peninsula Baptist Association, the Baptist General Association of Virginia and the Southern Baptist Convention. Gloucester is a growing and increasingly changing county that is an integral part of the Hampton Roads metropolitan area. Visit www.gloptbaptist.org/pastor-search for detailed information and access to the pastor application form. (Posted 11-8-22)

FULL-TIME PASTOR. Taylorsville Baptist Church is prayerfully seeking a full time Pastor who can effectively preach/teach the Word of God. The candidate must also be able to fulfill the spiritual needs of the church through engaging pastoral ministries and effective outreach programs. Our historic church is located in the rural community of Doswell, Virginia. For more information, visit www.taylorsvillebaptist.org/careers. (Posted 10-28-22)

EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT. Charles B. Keesee Educational Fund, Inc. located in Martinsville, VA, seeks to hire an Executive Assistant to assist in processing scholarship applications of students planning to enter vocational Baptist ministry. Strong office experience and communication skills required. A full description of the position may be requested by e-mailing [email protected], reference Executive Assistant in the subject line. This is not a remote position and requires someone willing to work in the Martinsville, VA area. Full benefit package to include health, dental, vision, life and disability insurance as well as retirement benefits. (Posted 10-3-22)

PASTOR. Purdy Baptist Church, a small rural congregation affiliated with CBF located fifty miles south of Richmond, VA, seeks a part-time or bivocational pastor. The church has senior adults, younger families, and children in the congregation. We are open to both men and women pastors. The church would be a good fit for a bivocational pastor, a seminary student, or a recently retired minister who would like to continue serving. Send biographical information and a cover letter to [email protected]. (Post 10-3-22)

Back to top of page

AND MORE

DIRECTOR OF CLERGY SUPPORT ECOSYSTEM. The Cooperative Baptist Fellowship currently seeks to fill the position for Director of the Clergy Support Ecosystem. The Director will give leadership to supporting clergy through an ecosystem that includes the CBF Fellows, Peer Learning Groups and our Thriving in Ministry grant initiative. Clergy are invited into deeper support systems that equip and inspire them with peers and mentors in ministry. Through programs that connect them to one another and provide a continuum of care opportunities, the importance to helping them build long lasting, robust and fulfilling ministries by which they serve the local church and God’s Kingdom. The Director should be a compelling storyteller, highly relational, comfortable in diverse spaces, a strategic thinker, and have pastoral gifts deeply rooted in a love for the local congregation and its ministers. It is essential that the Director has vast experience working in the local church. In order to see the full job description and/or apply for this position, please visit https://cbf.net/employment. There, you will be prompted to submit a cover letter, resume and the names of three references to [email protected] not later than November 28, 2022. Recommendations/nominations are also welcome and can be sent to [email protected] also not later than November 28, 2022. (Posted 11-7-22)