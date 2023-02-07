Ministry jobs and more

Baptist News Global provides a free listing of ministry-related jobs for Baptist churches, theological institutions and organizations across the United States. Each free posting is for 30 days and is limited to 150 words. Postings may be extended another 30 days for $1.00 per word. To submit a ministry-related job, contact Barbara Francis at [email protected].

MINISTRY JOBS

Louisiana

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR. Together for Hope Louisiana, a faith based, non-profit community development program in Lake Providence, Louisiana, is announcing the opening of its full time position of Executive Director for the Together for Hope Louisiana program. The Executive Director, under the direction of the Board, will lead the anti-poverty, assets based community development and advocacy work in the Louisiana Delta parish of East Carroll. It is a full time position based in Lake Providence with benefits which include housing, insurance, utilities and retirement program. Together for Hope Louisiana has had a ministry presence in Lake Providence since 2003 and an on-the-ground residential presence of a director since 2010. Primarily sponsored by Cooperative Baptist Fellowship of Louisiana, Together for Hope Louisiana has organized as a separate 501c-3 with an independent board and seeks to broaden its support among churches of various kinds, non-profits, partnerships (local and beyond) and individuals. Deadline to apply is February 20. Application information is at cbfla.org. (Posted 1-27-23)

Mississippi

MINISTER OF MUSIC. University Baptist Church of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is seeking a part-time (12-15 hours/week) Minister of Music to be responsible for planning, preparing, and leading worship services in collaboration with the Senior Pastor. This person will be responsible for rehearsing the adult choir and coordinating instrumentalists. Other duties include working with children and youth for music programs and assisting with special services. Pay is dependent on skill and experience. Church experience is strongly preferred. Please submit a resume, cover letter and references to [email protected] University Baptist Church exists to live out the gospel of Jesus and be an affirming example of God’s light to all. UBC is affiliated with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship and Alliance of Baptists. For the full job posting and information about the congregation please check out our website: www.ubchm.org. (Posted 1-31-23)

Nebraska

LEAD PASTOR. First Baptist Church Scottsbluff, Neb., is in search of a Lead Pastor. The congregation is looking to strengthen existing and develop new ministries that fully utilize the historic church facility and the expanded youth activity building in ways that share the gospel and care for the needs of the entire county. Lead Pastor candidates should be willing to utilize the pastoral skills of preaching and teaching to equip the congregation for ministry, practice hospitality and visitation, and strengthen and build relationships with the larger Scottsbluff community. Candidates should exhibit high communication skills so they can work well with congregants, leaders, and staff in a collaborative team setting. The salary package includes a comfortable well-maintained parsonage, MMBB retirement, health insurance, and mileage reimbursement. All interested Lead Pastor candidates should submit their resume to ABC Nebraska office via email to Rev. Dr. Greg Mamula at [email protected]. For more information call 402-556-4730. (Posted 1-13-23)

NorthCarolina

PASTOR. Poplar Springs Baptist Church in Shelby, NC, is seeking a full-time pastor to connect with a vibrant and growing church. We are a moderate congregation, with an average worship attendance of 225, dually aligned with the Southern Baptist Convention and the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship. We recognize and affirm the ordination of women and men called by God to serve in ministry. We support the 1963 Baptist Faith and Message. We seek a candidate with experience who is also a graduate of an accredited seminary or divinity school. The church desires a servant leader to join our present ministerial and support staff team, one who is passionate about the proclamation of scripture and connecting with families in a personable and genuine way. A church profile is available for review at www.poplarsprings.net. Send resume and cover letter to [email protected] or mail to Pastor Search Committee, Poplar Springs Baptist Church, 1106 Poplar Springs Church Road, Shelby, NC, 28152. Closing date: March 31, 2023. (Posted 2-7-23)

ASSOCIATE PASTOR FOR SPIRITUAL FORMATION AND ADMINISTRATION. First Baptist Church, Morehead City, N.C., is seeking an Associate Pastor for Spiritual Formation and Administration. This is a full-time position that will collaborate with the Senior Pastor, staff, church committees, and ministry directors in providing Spirit-led leadership that engages all generations toward growing in Christlikeness. There are four primary areas within the church through which the Associate Pastor will seek to accomplish this: Christian Education, Discipleship, Missions, and Administration. This role requires substantial organizational and discipleship gifts to develop influential ministry leaders and teams. Minimum of 3 years of experience working in the local church. Please submit inquiries/resumes to [email protected]. (Posted 1-21-23)

MINISTER TO CHILDREN, YOUTH AND THEIR FAMILIES. Hope Valley Baptist Church, Durham, NC, seeks a 30-hr/wk Minister to Children, Youth, and Their Families to lead, coordinate, plan, conduct, and evaluate a comprehensive program for children and youth that supports their spiritual, emotional, and social development related to becoming and growing as Christians. The Minister to Children, Youth, and Their Families should have experience working with children and youth, preferably in a Christian setting; experience collaborating with parents and other volunteers; and strong planning, communications, and organizational skills. HVBC is a multi-generational, multi-cultural church in the Research Triangle Park area of NC. The church practices a primarily traditional worship style with blended and liturgical elements. Hope Valley supports the ordination of women. For a complete job description and information on how to apply, contact Robin Wimberley, [email protected]. (Posted 1-10-23)

Ohio

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR. Dayton Christian Center, a Community Outreach Ministry of the American Baptist Churches of Ohio, is seeking an executive director. One of more than twenty community outreach ministries within the American Baptist Home Mission Society, Dayton Christian Center serves the Dayton View Neighborhood in Dayton Ohio. The Center provides affordable 5-star-rated child care services for children from 6 weeks through 12 years. Job Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree, Graduate degree preferred, meets the Administrator criteria for Ohio Child Care Licensing 5-star rated program. Experience in nonprofit management and knowledgeable of current trends in the nonprofit sector. Innovative leader with experience in strategic planning and implementation. Ability to foster an engaging work environment that is welcoming and inspires staff to accomplish organizational and individual goals. Exceptional interpersonal, verbal and written communication skills, including public speaking. Fundraising experience preferred, including planning, prospect development, donor stewardship and grant writing. Salaried position ($60,000-$70,000). Please email resume and letter of interest to [email protected] by February 17, 2023. ( Posted 1-17-23)

SouthCarolina

ASSOCIATE PASTOR FOR DISCIPLESHIP AND OUTREACH (FULL-TIME). First Baptist Church, Clinton, SC, is seeking a full-time associate pastor for discipleship and outreach. The successful candidate will be responsible for: Developing and implementing the church’s educational and outreach ministry. Creating and maintaining systems for discipling believers. Reaching out to those far from God. Overseeing the church’s digital ministry. Assisting in other pastoral duties assigned by the Senior Pastor. Qualifications: Bachelor’s Degree (minimum), Master’s preferred. Experience in the Gospel ministry. Excellent oral and written communication skills. Heart for people. Team player. Demonstrates high degree of motivation. Proficiency in technology including Microsoft Office Suite (PC platform-NOT Mac). Interested candidates may submit a resume to: [email protected]. Additional information about our church can be found at: https://www.clintonfbc.us/ . (Posted 2-7-23)

MINISTER OF CHILDREN AND FAMILIES. First Baptist Church of Aiken, South Carolina, is seeking a full-time staff minister with primary responsibilities in children and families ministry. This minister is called to help children and their families develop their faith by planning, coordinating, and implementing ministry activities that allow them to fellowship and grow together. AFBC is primarily aligned with CBF and affiliated with SBC. The church fully supports women in all levels of congregational leadership. Ideal applicants will hold or be candidates for a master’s degree from an accredited seminary. Candidates with a bachelor’s degree and experience working with children would be considered if candidates have a desire to pursue further theological education. To apply, please send a cover letter and resume to Aiken’s First Baptist Church, Attn: Minister of Children and Families Search Committee, P.O. Box 3157, Aiken, SC, 29802 or email your application to [email protected]. (Posted 2—7—23)

ASSOCIATE MINISTER. Oakland Baptist Church, a theologically moderate church located in Rock Hill, SC, is seeking an Associate Minister to lead ministries with Children and Youth. Oakland Baptist is a member of the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship. We are a church that values relationships, spiritual growth in Christ, and missions. This Associate Minister will hold a seminary degree and shall be responsible for developing and sustaining a broad and effective ministry that seeks to help children and youth, as well as college students. In addition, the Associate Minister will provide direction for the Oakland Day School. You will find a complete job profile on our webpage www.oaklandchurch.com. Interested applicants can email a current resume, a summary of your philosophy of ministry, and a list of three references with contact information, including their relationship to you, to [email protected]. Applications are due by March 31. (Posted 1–27–23)

Vermont

PASTOR. The United Church of Lincoln, Vermont, located approximately 30 miles southeast of Burlington, seeks a Pastor. We practice loving and accepting Christian theology, embracing people from diverse religious backgrounds, denominations, and traditions. We hope for someone committed to becoming part of our loving, small-town community. Untiring wit and hardy constitution, a plus! Undergraduate degree in pursuit of MDiv a minimum. Master of Divinity degree/equivalent preferred. Visit our website at www.unitedchurchoflincoln.org and select Seeking Pastor from the menu for more about applying for this position. (Posted 1-17-23)

Virginia

PASTOR. Broadus Memorial Baptist Church in Charlottesville, Va., a moderate Baptist church affirming both women and men as deacons, is seeking a full-time pastor. We are a primarily older congregation friendly and welcoming of all. We enjoy warm fellowship and support one another and our neighbors in a variety of ways. We have recently taken an open and affirming stance toward those with gender orientation differences. We have a history of strong and thoughtful lay leadership and are very mission-oriented, involved with local missions as well as missions abroad. We are seeking a pastor with a strong sense of self and dedicated work ethic. They should be an energetic motivator, team leader, and dynamic speaker who is not afraid to tackle current social issues and explore the modern relevance of the Bible. Submit inquiries and/or résumés to [email protected]. Information is available at www.broadus.org. (Posted 2-2-23)

FULL-TIME WORSHIP AND OPERATIONS LEADER. Old Town Community Church is inviting a creative and organized leader to join their team serving Christ in the heart of Alexandria, Virginia located across the Potomac River from Washington DC. This is a rare opportunity to get in on the ground floor of a transformational ministry and nonprofit startup. This opportunity is a hybrid position that will work in both the context of the congregation and our new nonprofit coworking space, The Common Good. The candidate will lead worship and rebuild the worship ministry for a dynamic, revitalized city church. The candidate will also manage all administrative operations for the congregation and The Common Good. This position is a covocational role—just under the same roof working with the same people. Very few people who read this posting will be qualified—we understand. We are simply looking for the right person. Contact Dr. Phillip Faig at [email protected] to apply. (Posted 1-12-23)

