Ministry jobs and more

Canada

MINISTER. Port Williams United Baptist Church, a proudly inclusive and affirming church in Nova’s Scotia’s beautiful Annapolis Valley, is looking for a Minister who is interested in sharing our journey into our exciting future. Check out our website at www.pwubc.org or contact: [email protected]. (Posted 5-1-23)

Conneticut

PASTOR. The congregation of the Noank Baptist Church in Connecticut is seeking new leadership for their congregation following the retirement of their pastor of 18 years in April, 2022. We are a well-established, neighborhood village church with a global vision for Christ’s caring community. Their meetinghouse and parsonage sit atop the mouth of the Mystic River with ocean views covering three states on a clear day. Please send inquiries to [email protected]. (Posted 5-22-23)

Georgia

CHILDREN’S MINISTER/DIRECTOR. First Baptist Church, Cornelia, GA, is seeking a children’s minister to provide leadership and discipleship for ministry to preschool, elementary aged children, and their families. The children’s minister is under the supervision and responsibility of the Senior Pastor. Qualifications: Exhibits a personal and growing relationship with Christ. Passion for ministering and discipling children and their families. Capable of effective communication with children, parents, staff, and church members. Education or training in child safety models, such as, Good Shephard Training. Responsibilities include: Oversee Wednesday Night Ministry: Create quality learning opportunities for children and their parents. Help lead, manage, and facilitate our Sunday morning children’s ministries. Work with Children’s Committee and staff to develop, lead, and manage special event ministries for children and their parents. Plan, manage, and execute Mosaic Summer camp at FBC. Ensure that all safety implements adhere to our Child Protection Policy. Coordinate with Youth ministry where appropriate. 32 hours/ week. Salary: $30,000. Send resume and cover letter to Leigh Thomas at [email protected]. For more information, call 706-778-4412. (Posted 4-20-23)

YOUTH INTERN. First Baptist Church, Cornelia, GA, is seeking a Youth Intern to be responsible for leading middle and high school students during their small group time on Wednesday evenings and Sunday mornings. This position could grow into additional hours/responsibilities based on level of maturity and experience. Some office hours would be necessary for the purpose of planning activities and working with FBC staff on Wednesday night 2D Fusion experience and Sunday morning activities/worship. Please send resume and cover letter to Becky Hughes, FBC Communications Ministry Assistant, [email protected] or 706-778-4412. (Posted 4-14-23)

Michigan

BI-VOCATIONAL PASTOR. Harper Creek Baptist Church, Battle Creek, Michigan, is looking for an experienced Pastor to lead a congregation of 30-50 people. We are a small congregation of dedicated servants of God and excited to see what He has in store for us next. We are mostly made up of older, mature members with traditional services and values. We are looking for someone that can relate to the younger generation to spur us in growth leading us in sharing the gospel to the people around us. The plumbline to measure the Christian character and qualifications of our pastoral candidate comes from God’s Holy Word. We expect sound doctrine and to be prepared in leading our worship services and teaching. For a more in-depth job description, visit our website at www.harpercreekbaptist.org Send your resume by mail to: Harper Creek Baptist Church, PO Box 503, Battle Creek, MI 49017 or by email to: [email protected]. (Posted 5-30-23)

NewYork

PASTOR. Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, Geneseo, N.Y., seeks a bi-vocational with strong knowledge of the Bible and skilled in Biblical, doctrinal teaching according to the Baptist Faith and Message who will preach the gospel of Jesus Christ, provide pastoral care to the membership, and lead by following the guidelines of 1 Timothy 3:1-7. Some pastoral experience is preferred. Willing to partner with the current pastor for an interim period lasting no more than six months for smooth integration into our congregation. The pastor’s main responsibility is the care of the flock along with the Sunday morning worship and a midweek Bible study. Pleasant Valley Baptist Church sits on a large parcel of land, allowing room to grow and expand. Geneseo, New York is the county seat of Livingston (www.livingstoncountychamber.com). Pleasant Valley Baptist is a diverse group in all walks of faith with an average weekly attendance of 40-50. Cover letters and resumes can be submitted to [email protected]. (Posted 4-25-23)

FULL-TIME CHURCH BUSINESS MANAGER. Madison Avenue Baptist Church in New York, NY, is seeking a full-time Business Manager who is located in the tri-state area (NY/NJ/CT) within an hour’s commute of Manhattan. The position will require a hybrid (onsite and virtual) presence weekly depending on church business and administrative needs. The person will be responsible for oversight and compliance of all legal, contractual, regulatory, administrative, and security requirements of our property (including our onsite sanctuary and hotel), contractors, and staff. The Business Manager will also handle management of onsite events, marketing and communications. A job description and contact information is available here: https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/3369752402/. (Posted 4-20-23)

NorthCarolina

PASTOR FOR CHILDREN AND STUDENTS. First Baptist Church, Waynesville, NC is seeking a full-time Pastor for Children and Students. Our church is in a growing community in the scenic mountains of western North Carolina. This pastor will be responsible for planning, developing, and maintaining a specific plan of missional outreach for each age student group in the church. He/she will also see to empower, mobilize, and engage laypersons in children and youth ministries with a focused effort that provides a framework for families and students to find their place to lead/participate in the life of the church. The church website is: www.fbcwaynesville.org. To submit or resume or to seek further information, email Lead Pastor Robert Prince at [email protected]. (Posted 5-4-23)

Tennessee

EXECUTIVE PASTOR. First Baptist Church of Knoxville, Tennessee, is seeking an Executive Pastor. This person will be responsible for the overall leadership and team building of church functions toward the accomplishment of the church’s mission, including finance, accounting, human resources, facilities management, information technologies, and other areas. This position requires a minimum of 5 years of experience as a leader in a corporate or ministry environment with human relations responsibilities and financial oversight. Bachelor’s Degree required, with degree in business, technology, or other related field preferred. Master’s work or seminary trained preferred. The successful individual must have a proven track record of effective leadership, judgment, and above reproach character. Please send cover letter and resume to Vanessa Moore, Ministry Assistant ([email protected]). (Posted 4-27-23)

DISCIPLESHIP/YOUNG ADULT PASTOR. First Baptist Church of Knoxville, Tennessee, is seeking a Discipleship/Young Adult Pastor who will be responsible for planning, administering, coordinating, supervising and evaluating the comprehensive discipleship and young adult ministries of First Baptist Church toward the fulfillment of our church’s mission. Discipleship and outreach activities are focused on young adult congregants ages 21 (post-college) through 40 years of age. The Discipleship/Young Adult Pastor will also provide supervision and guidance to the church’s overall discipleship program including Sunday school, small groups, leadership development, men’s and women’s ministries, and other activities like conferences and retreats. This position requires a minimum of 3 years experience as a church staff person, preferably in small group/discipleship ministry. Seminary or Master’s Degree in a related field preferred. Experience in ministry may offset educational background. Please send cover letter and resume to Vanessa Moore, Ministry Assistant ([email protected]). (Posted 4-27-23)

TEACHING PASTOR. Ekklesia, a CBF congregation in beautiful Maryville, TN is seeking a part-time teaching pastor. Interested applicants may find more information here https://www.eklovewell.org/pastorsearch/ or contact [email protected]. We’re a small congregation located in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, a group of people brought together by God’s call to love our community and each other well. We welcome inquiries from candidates interested in exploring the possibility of leading us toward greater understanding and faith. (Posted 4-20-23)

Virginia

MINISTER OF MUSIC. McLean Baptist Church in McLean, Va. seeks a part-time Minister of Music to enhance the worship experience in our moderate Baptist community. McLean Baptist Church has historically had a traditional liturgy, with music from various traditions which is woven throughout a worship service to create an intentional worship experience where each part of the service works in service of the whole. Ideal candidates should have an understanding and appreciation for the role of music in worship and experience in leading choirs and ensembles. Responsibilities include curating music for services and events, leading rehearsals, managing the music budget, and serving on the Church Leadership Council. A full position description can be found at mcleanbaptist.org/musicsearch. To apply, send a resumé, a worship philosophy, and optionally a musical performance sample to [email protected]. (Posted 5-22-23)

MINISTER OF CHILDREN AND FAMILIES. Chestnut Grove Baptist Church, Earlysville, Va., is seeking a Minister of Children and Families. This is a new full-time pastoral staff member to lead our ministries with children and their families. Interested candidates can submit resume’ and cover letter to [email protected] by June 15. See position description and details HERE. (Posted 5-14-23)

LEAD PASTOR. Bon Air Baptist Church, Richmond, Va., is seeking a Lead Pastor. We are looking for an energetic leader to partner with the Church Council to implement and guard the integrity of the mission, vision and culture of Bon Air Baptist Church. The Lead Pastor will lead the church in worship through dynamic preaching and collaborate with staff and lay leaders to equip church members to proclaim the gospel, care for one another and minister to others in the community. For a full job description and instructions to apply, use this link to our website: https://bonairbaptist.org/jobs/. (Posted 5-10-23)

CHILDREN’S MINISTRY COORDINATOR (part time). University Baptist Church, Charlottesville, VA, a proudly welcoming and affirming church near UVA is looking for someone to lead their children’s ministry. Responsibilities include: teaching/organizing children’s Sunday school, children’s sermon, children’s church, VBS, and other activities. 10-20 hours per week at $20/hr (+ retirement contribution 15%). Email: [email protected]. (Posted 5-9-23)

