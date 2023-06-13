Ministry jobs and more

Baptist News Global provides a free listing of ministry-related jobs for Baptist churches, theological institutions and organizations across the United States. Each free posting is for 30 days and is limited to 150 words. Postings may be extended another 30 days for $1.00 per word. To submit a ministry-related job, contact Barbara Francis at [email protected].

MINISTRY JOBS

Canada

MINISTER. Port Williams United Baptist Church, a proudly inclusive and affirming church in Nova’s Scotia’s beautiful Annapolis Valley, is looking for a Minister who is interested in sharing our journey into our exciting future. Check out our website at www.pwubc.org or contact: [email protected]. (Posted 5-1-23)

Conneticut

PASTOR. The congregation of the Noank Baptist Church in Connecticut is seeking new leadership for their congregation following the retirement of their pastor of 18 years in April, 2022. We are a well-established, neighborhood village church with a global vision for Christ’s caring community. Their meetinghouse and parsonage sit atop the mouth of the Mystic River with ocean views covering three states on a clear day. Please send inquiries to [email protected]. (Posted 5-22-23)

Michigan

BI-VOCATIONAL PASTOR. Harper Creek Baptist Church, Battle Creek, Michigan, is looking for an experienced Pastor to lead a congregation of 30-50 people. We are a small congregation of dedicated servants of God and excited to see what He has in store for us next. We are mostly made up of older, mature members with traditional services and values. We are looking for someone that can relate to the younger generation to spur us in growth leading us in sharing the gospel to the people around us. The plumbline to measure the Christian character and qualifications of our pastoral candidate comes from God’s Holy Word. We expect sound doctrine and to be prepared in leading our worship services and teaching. For a more in-depth job description, visit our website at www.harpercreekbaptist.org Send your resume by mail to: Harper Creek Baptist Church, PO Box 503, Battle Creek, MI 49017 or by email to: [email protected]. (Posted 5-30-23)

NewYork

PASTOR. Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, Geneseo, N.Y., seeks a bi-vocational with strong knowledge of the Bible and skilled in Biblical, doctrinal teaching according to the Baptist Faith and Message who will preach the gospel of Jesus Christ, provide pastoral care to the membership, and lead by following the guidelines of 1 Timothy 3:1-7. Some pastoral experience is preferred. Willing to partner with the current pastor for an interim period lasting no more than six months for smooth integration into our congregation. The pastor’s main responsibility is the care of the flock along with the Sunday morning worship and a midweek Bible study. Pleasant Valley Baptist Church sits on a large parcel of land, allowing room to grow and expand. Geneseo, New York is the county seat of Livingston (www.livingstoncountychamber.com). Pleasant Valley Baptist is a diverse group in all walks of faith with an average weekly attendance of 40-50. Cover letters and resumes can be submitted to [email protected]. (Posted 4-25-23)

NorthCarolina

PASTOR FOR CHILDREN AND STUDENTS. First Baptist Church, Waynesville, NC is seeking a full-time Pastor for Children and Students. Our church is in a growing community in the scenic mountains of western North Carolina. This pastor will be responsible for planning, developing, and maintaining a specific plan of missional outreach for each age student group in the church. He/she will also see to empower, mobilize, and engage laypersons in children and youth ministries with a focused effort that provides a framework for families and students to find their place to lead/participate in the life of the church. The church website is: www.fbcwaynesville.org. To submit or resume or to seek further information, email Lead Pastor Robert Prince at [email protected]. (Posted 5-4-23)

Pennsylvania

FULL-TIME PASTOR. North Ridge Baptist Church, Somerset, PA, is seeking a full-time pastor who is called by God and equipped to effectively preach and teach the Word of God. The candidate must be able to fulfill the spiritual needs of the congregation through visitations, prayer, conducting weddings, funerals and administering the ordinances of the church. The candidate must also possess the biblical and spiritual qualities as outlined in Timothy 3:1-7 and Titus 1: 5-9. The candidate must agree with North Ridge Baptist Church’s doctrinal statement and constitution that can be found at https://www.northridgebc.com/about-2/doctrine-statement-constitution/. A licensed and ordained minister in the Baptist faith is preferred. Candidate should be a visionary with sound judgment and discernment and open to continuing education and development. The candidate must possess effective administration skills and be able to organize and lead staff. To submit an application by email to [email protected]. (Posted 6-7-23)

Tennessee

SENIOR PASTOR. First Baptist Church, Capitol Hill, located in downtown Nashville, TN, is seeking a full-time Senior Pastor who will serve as steward and servant leader of the congregation in all matters of faith and spiritual governance. First Baptist Church, Capitol Hill, has a 176-year history grounded in pre-Civil War and post-Civil War development, a growth spanning the 1900s, a life steeped in civil rights and social justice, and a life of adjustment to the challenges of the 2000’s. The successful candidate for the Senior Pastor position at First Baptist Church, Capitol Hill, will now lead this congregation as it embraces the current shifts in urban renewal, gentrification, and the changing role of the twenty-first century, historically black church. Please visit our website at https://www.firstbaptistcapitolhill.org/ for more details including how to submit your resume for this opportunity. (Posted 6-13-23)

EXECUTIVE PASTOR. First Baptist Church of Knoxville, Tennessee, is seeking an Executive Pastor. This person will be responsible for the overall leadership and team building of church functions toward the accomplishment of the church’s mission, including finance, accounting, human resources, facilities management, information technologies, and other areas. This position requires a minimum of 5 years of experience as a leader in a corporate or ministry environment with human relations responsibilities and financial oversight. Bachelor’s Degree required, with degree in business, technology, or other related field preferred. Master’s work or seminary trained preferred. The successful individual must have a proven track record of effective leadership, judgment, and above reproach character. Please send cover letter and resume to Vanessa Moore, Ministry Assistant ([email protected]). (Posted 4-27-23)

DISCIPLESHIP/YOUNG ADULT PASTOR. First Baptist Church of Knoxville, Tennessee, is seeking a Discipleship/Young Adult Pastor who will be responsible for planning, administering, coordinating, supervising and evaluating the comprehensive discipleship and young adult ministries of First Baptist Church toward the fulfillment of our church’s mission. Discipleship and outreach activities are focused on young adult congregants ages 21 (post-college) through 40 years of age. The Discipleship/Young Adult Pastor will also provide supervision and guidance to the church’s overall discipleship program including Sunday school, small groups, leadership development, men’s and women’s ministries, and other activities like conferences and retreats. This position requires a minimum of 3 years experience as a church staff person, preferably in small group/discipleship ministry. Seminary or Master’s Degree in a related field preferred. Experience in ministry may offset educational background. Please send cover letter and resume to Vanessa Moore, Ministry Assistant ([email protected]). (Posted 4-27-23)

Texas

MINISTER OF MUSIC. Wilshire Baptist Church in Dallas is accepting applications for the role of minister of music. The minister of music will work collaboratively with other ministers in giving leadership for the overall mission and ministry of the church. In addition, the minister of music will lead a program of music and worship that helps Wilshire build a community of faith shaped by the Spirit of Jesus Christ. Founded in 1951, Wilshire is a welcoming and affirming, justice-oriented community where everyone is valued for who they are — a place where the beauty of God’s creation is celebrated and a place where we will name that the world is broken. Through study and service, in ways old and new, we’re reimagining what it means to serve and love God and others. To see the job description and other information https://wilshirebc.org/music-search/. The online application form will remain open through Sunday, June 25, 2023. (Posted 5-31-23)

MINISTER TO SENIOR ADULTS. Wilshire Baptist Church in Dallas is accepting applications for the role of minister of senior adults, Part-time, (25 hours per week) The minister to senior adults will lead a comprehensive ministry of spiritual formation for adults over 60 and their families that helps Wilshire build a community of faith shaped by the Spirit of Jesus Christ. Strong candidates for this position will have an earned degree from a regionally accredited college or university, graduate work in theology, ministry, social work, or a related field, is preferred. Along with a minimum of five years of church staff experience. In addition, strong candidates will have some training in the issues commonly facing older adults, including anxiety, dementia, depression, financial instability, isolation, and other emotional and social challenges. As a member of the church’s ministerial staff, they will demonstrate a personal and professional style characterized by spiritual maturity, strong pastoral skills, a collaborative work ethos, respect, grace, and humor. Please send resume and cover letter to [email protected]. (Posted 5-31-23)

Vermont

PASTOR The United Church of Lincoln, Vermont, located approximately 30 miles southeast of Burlington. We practice loving and accepting Christian theology, embracing people from diverse religious backgrounds, denominations, and traditions. We hope for someone committed to becoming part of our loving, small-town community. Untiring wit and hardy constitution, a plus! Undergraduate degree in pursuit of MDiv a minimum. Master of Divinity degree/equivalent preferred. Visit our website at www.unitedchurchoflincoln.org and select Seeking Pastor from the menu for more about applying for this position. (Posted 6–7–23)

Virginia

FULL-TIME PASTOR. Suffolk Christian Church in Suffolk, Virginia, is seeking a full-time pastor to lead us into the next chapter of our life and ministry. The church, established in 1860, is located on North Main Street in the historic downtown area. We seek a pastor to provide strong leadership in preaching and worship, pastoral care, leadership development and fulfilling our mission and vision. The church follows the Christian year and a traditional style of worship. We desire to engage with our local schools and those needing shelter in our community, and we wish to grow our congregation, perhaps through an alternative worship service. The church and pastoral profiles are available at suffolkchristianchurch.org. Please send resumes and a cover letter to [email protected]. (Posted 5-31-23)

MINISTER OF MUSIC. McLean Baptist Church in McLean, Va. seeks a part-time Minister of Music to enhance the worship experience in our moderate Baptist community. McLean Baptist Church has historically had a traditional liturgy, with music from various traditions which is woven throughout a worship service to create an intentional worship experience where each part of the service works in service of the whole. Ideal candidates should have an understanding and appreciation for the role of music in worship and experience in leading choirs and ensembles. Responsibilities include curating music for services and events, leading rehearsals, managing the music budget, and serving on the Church Leadership Council. A full position description can be found at mcleanbaptist.org/musicsearch. To apply, send a resumé, a worship philosophy, and optionally a musical performance sample to [email protected]. (Posted 5-22-23)

MINISTER OF CHILDREN AND FAMILIES. Chestnut Grove Baptist Church, Earlysville, Va., is seeking a Minister of Children and Families. This is a new full-time pastoral staff member to lead our ministries with children and their families. Interested candidates can submit resume’ and cover letter to [email protected] by June 15. See position description and details HERE. (Posted 5-14-23)

LEAD PASTOR. Bon Air Baptist Church, Richmond, Va., is seeking a Lead Pastor. We are looking for an energetic leader to partner with the Church Council to implement and guard the integrity of the mission, vision and culture of Bon Air Baptist Church. The Lead Pastor will lead the church in worship through dynamic preaching and collaborate with staff and lay leaders to equip church members to proclaim the gospel, care for one another and minister to others in the community. For a full job description and instructions to apply, use this link to our website: https://bonairbaptist.org/jobs/. (Posted 5-10-23)

CHILDREN’S MINISTRY COORDINATOR (part time). University Baptist Church, Charlottesville, VA, a proudly welcoming and affirming church near UVA is looking for someone to lead their children’s ministry. Responsibilities include: teaching/organizing children’s Sunday school, children’s sermon, children’s church, VBS, and other activities. 10-20 hours per week at $20/hr (+ retirement contribution 15%). Email: [email protected]. (Posted 5-9-23)

