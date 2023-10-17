Ministry jobs and more

Baptist News Global provides a free listing of ministry-related jobs for Baptist churches, theological institutions and organizations across the United States. Each free posting is for 30 days and is limited to 150 words. Postings may be extended another 30 days for $1.00 per word. To submit a ministry-related job, contact Barbara Francis at [email protected].

MINISTRY JOBS

Alabama



ASSOCIATE COORDINATOR AND YOUNG BAPTIST EVENT SPECIALIST. CBF Alabama is seeking a Associate Coordinator and Young Baptist Event Specialist who will work alongside the Coordinator of Alabama CBF and Coordinating in a team approach to fulfill the overall mission of Alabama CBF to support young Baptists, cultivate healthy congregations and encourage mission engagement. This position is the result of a partnership with CBF Global to provide leadership to CBF’s Young Baptist Events, as such, the Associate Coordinator in their capacity as Young Baptist Event Specialist will provide primary coordination of these efforts in collaboration with CBF Global personnel and other leadership from State and Regional Organizations. To view the full job description for this position, please visit https://cbf.net/employment. Cover letters and resumes should be sent to [email protected]. (Posted 10-4-23)

California



KIDS AND FAMILY MINISTRY DIRECTOR. LifeHouse Church in Rocklin, California, is seeking a Kids and Families Ministry Director to join their team. This person will create and lead a dynamic team of staff and volunteers who partner with children (birth through 6th grade) and families to see many more kids come to faith and grow as disciples. The Kids and Families Ministry Director will provide caring leadership of all staff and volunteers by encouraging, empowering and equipping them and always by personally modeling our mission. This person will also effectively communicate vision and God’s Word and ably help in congregational care and connection. Apply here: https://www.chemistrystaffing.com/job/kids-and-families-ministry-director. (Posted 9-12-23)

Canada

SSOCIATE PASTOR OF YOUTH & YOUNG FAMILIES: The Bridgewater Baptist Church, Nova Scotia, is seeking a pastor of youth and young families to join their team. They are seeking a progressive leader to help them engage the next generation in one of the fastest-growing communities on Canada’s East Coast. To learn more about this position, or to apply, please visit www.bridgewaterbaptist.com/pastoral-search/. (Posted 9-20-23)

ASSOCIATE PASTOR OF VISITATION. The Bridgewater Baptist Church, Nova Scotia, is seeking a pastor of visitation to join their team. They are seeking a gifted pastor to help them provide pastoral care and support within their congregation and community. To learn more about this position, or to apply, please visit www.bridgewaterbaptist.com/pastoral-search/. (Posted 9-20-23)

Florida

PROJECT LEADER. The 6° Initiative, based out of Orlando, Florida, is looking for a person to lead the Togo Church Planting Project Leader in the country of Togo on the African Continent. As Project Leader, this person will lead in all areas of strategy and implementation for their respective project, oversee the staff, and collaborate with other Project Leaders in the Initiative. They are looking for a humble go-getter who desires to see the Kingdom of God multiplied to the darkest areas in the World. Apply here: https://www.chemistrystaffing.com/job/six-degree-initiative-church-planter-togo-west-africa/. (Posted 9-12-23)

Kentucky

ASSOCIATE PASTOR. First Baptist Church of Morehead, Ky., affiliated with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, seeks a full-time Associate Pastor. Responsibilities include leading the ministry to children and youth with a commitment to ministries of social justice and equality. The Associate Pastor will collaborate in the pastoral ministry of the entire church, including: assisting with planning and leading worship, pastoral care, and administration. have Completion or near completion of a graduate degree in ministerial studies preferred. While we are proud of our Baptist heritage, we are an ecumenically minded church and welcome people of all faith traditions or no faith tradition. We are an inclusive and open fellowship. Morehead, KY is located on Interstate 64 in eastern Kentucky, one hour east of Lexington. It is the home of Morehead State University in the heart of the Daniel Boone National Forest. Visit http://fbc-morehead.squarespace.com/associate-pastor-search for application instructions. (Posted 9-7-23)

BI-VOCATIONAL PASTOR. Caney Fork Baptist Church is in rural Owen County, Kentucky. The church was constituted on October 10, 1846; the original building was completed in 1848 and in 1898 the congregation moved forward with building a new structure. The first meeting in the newly built sanctuary was August 5, 1899. Caney Fork has a rich history of serving God and the Rockdale community. The church is seeking a bi-vocational pastor who has a passion to lead souls to Christ, the congregation in worship and to continue with the work God has called Caney Fork to do. The pastor we seek will be a God-called Southern Baptist who adheres to the Baptist Faith & Message. The church serves a rural community but is an easy drive from nearby Georgetown as well as Lexington and northern Kentucky. We are praying for a pastor who has an Acts 1:8 strategy for reaching the local community as well as the state, nation and world with the Gospel by working cooperatively with other SBC churches. For more information or to apply for this position, please email [email protected] or [email protected]. (Posted 8-29-23)

Massachusetts

CHURCH PLANTER. Church planting can be the most fulfilling and yet the hardest task for a pastor to successfully complete. Converge Northeast is looking for a church planter for the Great Barrington, Massachusetts area. This Planting Pastor will receive financial, technical, and spiritual support. However, the ideal candidate must also be able to raise financial support and develop this congregation independently. To lead a thriving church plant, the candidate must bring energy and enthusiasm and be able to successfully communicate vision so that people will commit financially and spiritually to be a partner in this church plant. Apply here: https://www.chemistrystaffing.com/job/converge-northeast-church-planter-great-barrington-massachusetts/. (Posted 9-12-23)

Missouri

ASSOCIATE PASTOR Kirkwood Baptist Church, St. Louis, MO, (KBC) is seeking an Associate Pastor with Students and Families who is responsible for providing leadership, oversight, and care to the students and children of KBC. This role encompasses students from birth to 18 years old and their families. This pastor will work primarily as the youth minister to the congregation, will oversee the children’s ministries and volunteers, while ministering to the entire congregation. A completed job description can be found at Job Description. Resumes should be submitted to Matthew Vandagriff at [email protected]. (Posted 8-25-23)

Texas

ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR OR PROFESSOR OF PREACHING. Baylor University’s George W. Truett Theological Seminary seeks an Associate Professor or Professor of Preaching (tenure-track or tenured) position to start August 1, 2024. Details for this position can be found at apply.interfolio.com/131342. Candidates must possess an earned research doctorate by the time of appointment (August 1, 2024), such as a Ph.D., Th.D., or Ed.D., in an appropriate field of study. Prior classroom and ministry experience are expected. Preference will be given to those with an M.Div. and to those with ministry experience. Additionally, candidates must be committed to the Baptist or baptistic tradition (i.e., those who affirm and practice believer’s baptism and a believer’s church) with evidence of active involvement in church life. This position requires residence within range of the Waco campus and cannot be performed remotely. Complete applications will be reviewed beginning on October 15, 2023. Applications will be received until finalists are selected, but not later than November 15, 2023. Questions concerning this position may be directed to Dr. Scott M. Gibson, search committee chair ([email protected]). (Posted 10-10-23)

SENIOR PASTOR. First Baptist Church, Richardson, Texas, seeks nominations for Senior Pastor. FBCR is affiliated with Texas Baptists (BGCT). Minimum requirements for each candidate includes: holds an accredited MDiv degree; a minimum of 5 years of successful experience as a Senior Pastor; agrees with and is familiar with Baptist heritage and beliefs; supports FBCR’s encouragement of women and men, called by God, to serve in all aspects of church leadership and Christian ministry. Additional information about our church, the search process, and the pastor profile may be found at https://fbcr.org/about/pastor-search/. All nominations must include: a cover letter or letter of recommendation, a complete resume, and a list of references, including contact information, with whom the Search Committee may communicate. To nominate a candidate please email the required material to [email protected] or mail the material to: Attn: Pastor Search Committee, First Baptist Church, 1001 N. Central Expressway, Richardson, TX 75080. (Posted 9-27-23)

ASSISTANT OR ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR OR PRACTICAL THEOLOGY. Baylor University’s George W. Truett Theological Seminary seeks an Assistant or Associate Professor of Practical Theology (Tenure–track or Tenured) who can start August 1, 2024. Details for this position can be found at http://apply.interfolio.com/127872. (Posted 8-30-23)

DIRECTOR OF MISSIONS. Waco Regional Baptist Association is accepting resumes for a full-time Director of Missions with salary and benefits. A job description, including qualifications, is available at http://wacobaptists.org/directorsearch/. Send resumes to [email protected] by October 27. (Posted 8-30-23)

Virginia

LEAD PASTOR. Bon Air Baptist Church, Richmond, Va., is seeking a Lead Pastor. We are looking for an energetic leader to partner with the Church Council to implement and guard the integrity of the mission, vision and culture of Bon Air Baptist Church. The Lead Pastor will lead the church in worship through dynamic preaching and collaborate with staff and lay leaders to equip church members to proclaim the gospel, care for one another and minister to others in the community. For a full job description and instructions to apply, use this link to our website: https://bonairbaptist.org/jobs/. (Posted 10-10-23)

OFFICE COORDINATOR. CBF Virginia (CBFVA) is seeking an Office Coordinator. This role will be responsible for providing support for CBF Virginia and CBF Global as part of the finance team. This position is a shared position with a 50/50 split with CBF Global and CBF Virginia. To view the full job description for this position, please visit https://cbf.net/employment .Cover letters and resumes should be sent to [email protected] by October 30. (Posted 10-1-23)

PASTOR. Suffolk Christian Church in Suffolk, VA, is seeking a full-time pastor to lead us into the next chapter of our life and ministry. The church, established in 1860, is located on North Main Street in the historic downtown area. We seek a pastor to provide strong leadership in preaching and worship, pastoral care, leadership development and fulfilling our mission and vision. The church follows the Christian year and a traditional style of worship. We desire to engage with our local schools and those needing shelter in our community, and we wish to grow our congregation, perhaps through an alternative worship service. The church and pastoral profiles are available at suffolkchristianchurch.org. Please send resumes and a cover letter to [email protected]. (Posted 9-20-23)

MINISTER OF CHILDREN AND FAMILIES. Chestnut Grove Baptist Church, Earlysville, Va., is seeking a new full-time pastoral staff member to lead our ministries with children and their families. Interested candidates can submit a resume and cover letter to [email protected]. See position description and details HERE. (9-1-23)

