Ministry jobs and more

Alabama

ASSOCIATE COORDINATOR AND YOUNG BAPTIST EVENT SPECIALIST. CBF Alabama is seeking a Associate Coordinator and Young Baptist Event Specialist who will work alongside the Coordinator of Alabama CBF and Coordinating in a team approach to fulfill the overall mission of Alabama CBF to support young Baptists, cultivate healthy congregations and encourage mission engagement. This position is the result of a partnership with CBF Global to provide leadership to CBF’s Young Baptist Events, as such, the Associate Coordinator in their capacity as Young Baptist Event Specialist will provide primary coordination of these efforts in collaboration with CBF Global personnel and other leadership from State and Regional Organizations. To view the full job description for this position, please visit https://cbf.net/employment. Cover letters and resumes should be sent to [email protected]. (Posted 10-4-23)

Arkansas

WORSHIP PASTOR. The Church at Rock Creek in Little Rock, Arkansas, is a place where people from all walks of life fit in and find opportunities to grow. The church’s mission is “taking Jesus as He is to people as they are.” We are looking for a Worship Pastor to join our team. This person will provide music that leads the church to worship Jesus and pastor those who are in the Worship Ministry of the church. Apply here: https://www.chemistrystaffing.com/job/church-at-rock-creek-worship-pastor-little-rock-arkansas/. (Posted 10-23-23)

California

KIDS AND FAMILY MINISTRY DIRECTOR. LifeHouse Church in Rocklin, California, is seeking a Kids and Families Ministry Director to join their team. This person will create and lead a dynamic team of staff and volunteers who partner with children (birth through 6th grade) and families to see many more kids come to faith and grow as disciples. The Kids and Families Ministry Director will provide caring leadership of all staff and volunteers by encouraging, empowering and equipping them and always by personally modeling our mission. This person will also effectively communicate vision and God’s Word and ably help in congregational care and connection. Apply here: https://www.chemistrystaffing.com/job/kids-and-families-ministry-director. (Posted 9-12-23)

Canada

ASSOCIATE PASTOR OF YOUTH & YOUNG FAMILIES.The Bridgewater Baptist Church, Nova Scotia, is seeking a pastor of youth and young families to join their team. They are seeking a progressive leader to help them engage the next generation in one of the fastest-growing communities on Canada’s East Coast. To learn more about this position, or to apply, please visit www.bridgewaterbaptist.com/pastoral-search/. (Posted 9-20-23)

ASSOCIATE PASTOR OF VISITATION. The Bridgewater Baptist Church, Nova Scotia, is seeking a pastor of visitation to join their team. They are seeking a gifted pastor to help them provide pastoral care and support within their congregation and community. To learn more about this position, or to apply, please visit www.bridgewaterbaptist.com/pastoral-search/. (Posted 9-20-23)

Florida

PROJECT LEADER. The 6° Initiative, based out of Orlando, Florida, is looking for a person to lead the Togo Church Planting Project Leader in the country of Togo on the African Continent. As Project Leader, this person will lead in all areas of strategy and implementation for their respective project, oversee the staff, and collaborate with other Project Leaders in the Initiative. They are looking for a humble go-getter who desires to see the Kingdom of God multiplied to the darkest areas in the World. Apply here: https://www.chemistrystaffing.com/job/six-degree-initiative-church-planter-togo-west-africa/. (Posted 9-12-23)

Georgia

PAK FIELD MINISTRY COORDINATOR. The Cooperative Baptist Fellowship is in the process of seeking a PAK Field Ministry Coordinator to join the Outreach and Growth team. The Pan African Koinonia (PAK) Field Ministry Coordinator position is highly relational with some administrative responsibilities. It requires the ability to relate to and work well with the diversity that makes up the PAK community (i.e., region, class, the variety of black ethnic mixes etc.). The position is a wonderful mix of inviting, empowering, and equipping new and existing members into CBF life. There is extensive travel and opportunity for creativity. To view the full job description for this position, please visit https://cbf.net/employment. Cover letters and resumes should be sent to [email protected]. Interviews will not take place until January 2024. (Posted 10-23-23)

Indiana

DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONS. Graceland Church in New Albany, Indiana, is looking for a Director of Operations to join their team. This person will provide oversight of the business side of Graceland Church. These areas include the ongoing leadership and management of Graceland’s finances and accounting, facilities, human resources, compliance and legal issues, and project management. Apply here: https://www.chemistrystaffing.com/job/graceland-church-director-of-operations-new-albany-indiana/. (Posted 10-23-23)

STUDENT MINISTER. Graceland Church in New Albany, Indiana, is looking for a Student Minister to join their team. As part of the NextGen team at Graceland Church, the Student Minister will be responsible for leading and implementing ministry within the New Albany campus. Graceland Church is one church in multiple locations. The Student Minister will lead centralized efforts and serve as the central leader for student ministry across all campuses. Apply here: https://www.chemistrystaffing.com/job/graceland-church-student-minister-new-albany-indiana/. (Posted 10-23-23)

Kansas

ASSISTANT/ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR AND CONTEXTUALIZED LEARNING DIRECTOR. Central Baptist Theological Seminary, Shawnee, Kansas, is seeking a full-time Assistant/Associate Professor and Contextualized Learning Director. Start date is Nov. 27. 2023, but all applications will continue to be received and reviewed until the position is filled. Check here for job description and how to apply: https://www.cbts.edu/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/Assistant-Professor-Job-Posting-2023.pdf. (Posted 10-23-23)

Kentucky

INTERIM MINISTER/DIRECTOR OF MUSIC AND WORSHIP. The First Baptist Church of Middletown, Kentucky, is located in an Eastern suburb of Louisville. We have a blended worship style, which includes an adult Sanctuary Choir and small orchestra. We have one worship service on Sunday mornings. We partner with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship and Cooperative Baptist Fellowship Kentucky for missions. We are seeking an Interim Minister or Director of Music and Worship for a part-time employee averaging twenty hours per week. Duties include planning, coordinating, and leading a Sunday morning worship service and Wednesday evening Sanctuary Choir rehearsal. The position will begin at the end of January, 2024. A detailed job description is available at the church’s website at www.fbcmtown.org. Send a resume/cover letter to [email protected] or mail to: Personnel Committee, First Baptist Church, 11721 Main Street, Middletown, KY 40243. (Posted 10-26-23)

Massachusetts

CHURCH PLANTER. Church planting can be the most fulfilling and yet the hardest task for a pastor to successfully complete. Converge Northeast is looking for a church planter for the Great Barrington, Massachusetts area. This Planting Pastor will receive financial, technical, and spiritual support. However, the ideal candidate must also be able to raise financial support and develop this congregation independently. To lead a thriving church plant, the candidate must bring energy and enthusiasm and be able to successfully communicate vision so that people will commit financially and spiritually to be a partner in this church plant. Apply here: https://www.chemistrystaffing.com/job/converge-northeast-church-planter-great-barrington-massachusetts/. (Posted 9-12-23)

NewYork

ASSOCIATE MINISTER. DeWitt Community Church, DeWitt, NY, a 1700-member church seeks a full-time associate minister with gifts in discipleship, outreach, mission, education, or student ministry. For more information, please visit dewittchurch.org/employment. (Posted 10-31-23)

SouthCarolina

SENIOR PASTOR. First Baptist Church of Greenwood, SC, deeply committed to “Seeking His Heart and Being His Hands,” invites applications for the full-time position of Senior Pastor. In alignment with our vision of “living, loving, and serving in the name of Christ”, the successful candidate will exemplify a personal relationship with Jesus and guide our congregation in fulfilling our mission through effective witnessing, community engagement, daily discipleship, and prudent stewardship of resources. This spiritual leader will play a pivotal role in enhancing our participation in the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship and ensuring that all actions are undertaken in the name of Jesus. We invite interested candidates to review our Church Profile and additional information about this position and our church at www.fbcgwd.org/pastorsearch . Please submit resumes to [email protected] or through the church website. (Posted 10-31-23)

Tennessee

SENIOR PASTOR. Mount Calvary Baptist Church (MCBC), located in Knoxville, TN, is a caring church that ministers to the mind, body, and soul, and reaches out to the community. MCBC is seeking a full-time Senior Pastor who will lead our congregation. Believing that God is the One who calls pastors to shepherd his people (Jeremiah 3:15), MCBC is prayerfully seeking God’s choice for the position of Senior Pastor. Our current pastor will be retiring November 1, 2023, after 43 years of service. For additional information go to https://mtcalvaryknox.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/Senior_Pastor_Job_Description_Pulpit_Subcommittee_FINAL.pdf. (Posted 10-23-23)

Texas

ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR OR PROFESSOR OF PREACHING. Baylor University’s George W. Truett Theological Seminary seeks an Associate Professor or Professor of Preaching (tenure-track or tenured) position to start August 1, 2024. Details for this position can be found at apply.interfolio.com/131342. Candidates must possess an earned research doctorate by the time of appointment (August 1, 2024), such as a Ph.D., Th.D., or Ed.D., in an appropriate field of study. Prior classroom and ministry experience are expected. Preference will be given to those with an M.Div. and to those with ministry experience. Additionally, candidates must be committed to the Baptist or baptistic tradition (i.e., those who affirm and practice believer’s baptism and a believer’s church) with evidence of active involvement in church life. This position requires residence within range of the Waco campus and cannot be performed remotely. Complete applications will be reviewed beginning on October 15, 2023. Applications will be received until finalists are selected, but not later than November 15, 2023. Questions concerning this position may be directed to Dr. Scott M. Gibson, search committee chair ([email protected]). (Posted 10-10-23)

SENIOR PASTOR. First Baptist Church, Richardson, Texas, seeks nominations for Senior Pastor. FBCR is affiliated with Texas Baptists (BGCT). Minimum requirements for each candidate includes: holds an accredited MDiv degree; a minimum of 5 years of successful experience as a Senior Pastor; agrees with and is familiar with Baptist heritage and beliefs; supports FBCR’s encouragement of women and men, called by God, to serve in all aspects of church leadership and Christian ministry. Additional information about our church, the search process, and the pastor profile may be found at https://fbcr.org/about/pastor-search/. All nominations must include: a cover letter or letter of recommendation, a complete resume, and a list of references, including contact information, with whom the Search Committee may communicate. To nominate a candidate please email the required material to [email protected] or mail the material to: Attn: Pastor Search Committee, First Baptist Church, 1001 N. Central Expressway, Richardson, TX 75080. (Posted 9-27-23)

Virginia

LEAD PASTOR. Bon Air Baptist Church, Richmond, Va., is seeking a Lead Pastor. We are looking for an energetic leader to partner with the Church Council to implement and guard the integrity of the mission, vision and culture of Bon Air Baptist Church. The Lead Pastor will lead the church in worship through dynamic preaching and collaborate with staff and lay leaders to equip church members to proclaim the gospel, care for one another and minister to others in the community. For a full job description and instructions to apply, use this link to our website: https://bonairbaptist.org/jobs/. (Posted 10-10-23)

PASTOR. Suffolk Christian Church in Suffolk, VA, is seeking a full-time pastor to lead us into the next chapter of our life and ministry. The church, established in 1860, is located on North Main Street in the historic downtown area. We seek a pastor to provide strong leadership in preaching and worship, pastoral care, leadership development and fulfilling our mission and vision. The church follows the Christian year and a traditional style of worship. We desire to engage with our local schools and those needing shelter in our community, and we wish to grow our congregation, perhaps through an alternative worship service. The church and pastoral profiles are available at suffolkchristianchurch.org. Please send resumes and a cover letter to [email protected]. (Posted 9-20-23)

