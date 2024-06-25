Ministry jobs and more

Baptist News Global provides a free listing of ministry-related jobs for Baptist churches, theological institutions and organizations across the United States. Each free posting is for 30 days and is limited to 150 words. Postings may be extended another 30 days for $1.00 per word. To submit a ministry-related job, contact Lindsay Bergstrom at [email protected].

Georgia

MANAGER FOR MISSION SERVICE. The Cooperative Baptist Fellowship is in the process of seeking a Manager for Mission Service to join the Global Missions Team. The Manager for Mission Service will manage all mission service experiences and initiatives as we seek to fulfill the goals of CBF Global Missions which aims to cultivate beloved community, bear witness to Jesus Christ, and seek transformational development in the contexts of global poverty, global migration, and in partnership with the global church. To see a full job description and apply for this role, please visit https://cbf.net/employment. (Posted 6-13-24)

DIRECTOR OF IDENTITY. The Cooperative Baptist Fellowship is in the process of seeking a Director of Identity to join the Operations team. The Director of Identity will empower and lead a seasoned team of professionals in CBF’s communications and marketing efforts. The role is responsible for developing and implementing audience-focused communication and marketing strategies that align with our organizational goals and enhance our brand. To see a full job description and apply for this role, please visit https://cbf.net/employment. (Posted 5-22-24)

Kentucky

ASSOCIATED PASTOR FOR SPIRITUAL FORMATION. Faith Baptist Church in Georgetown, Kentucky is hiring an Associate Pastor for Spiritual Formation. This position will work with the Senior Pastor and congregation to care for the spiritual formation of all ages, with a focus on people under the age of 18. They will use a holistic, multigenerational approach to ministry with the goal of cultivating lifelong faith. For a job description and more information about our church visit www.familyoffaith.net/ employment.This is a full-time position with an anticipated salary package of $50k.To apply submit a resume and cover letter to faith.baptistjobs1@gmail. com. Interviews will begin after July 1. (Posted 6-10-24)

MINISTER TO SENIOR ADULTS. Faith Baptist Church in Georgetown, KY, is hiring a Minister to Senior Adults. This position will work with the staff and congregation to care for people of retirement age in our congregation by providing extra opportunities for fellowship and ensuring that the unique needs of senior adults are considered in all-church programming. Additionally, they will ensure that those who are unable to be physically present at church remain connected to our faith community. For a job description and more information about our church visit www.familyoffaith.net/employment This is a part-time position with an anticipated salary of $18k. For additional information or to submit a resume and cover letter, email [email protected]. (Posted 5-23-24)

Missouri

First Baptist Church of Columbia, Missouri, currently seeks our next Senior Pastor to partner in ministry with us. We seek God's wisdom in this process, leaning into the language of our church covenant that our future Senior Pastor will join our ministry because we have responded to Christ's call to follow him as disciples and because we find this calling too difficult and too important to fulfill alone. First Baptist Church is a 200-year-old progressive community of faith dually aligned with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship and American Baptist Churches USA. We are located in downtown Columbia, a quintessential Midwest college town of around 130,000 between St. Louis and Kansas City. We invite those who feel called to be our senior pastor to review our congregational profile and learn more about us and our search at our website: https://fbc-columbia.org/ pastor-search/ . Please contact the committee at [email protected] . We anticipate beginning conversations mid-summer. (Posted 6-10-24)

North Carolina

ASSOCIATE PASTOR. Edenton Baptist Church of Edenton, North Carolina, a moderate Baptist congregation affiliated with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, is prayerfully seeking a full-time Associate Pastor with an emphasis on youth and children. Please visit the church's website in order to access the job description, edentonbaptist.org . Applicants are encouraged to email a cover letter and resume to Jenny Williams, Chairperson of the Associate Pastor Search Committee, [email protected] All materials are requested by July 24. (Posted 6.21.24)

PASTOR. Trinity Baptist Church in Newton, NC, is seeking the full-time pastor that God has been preparing to lead our church into the future. We are a multi-generational congregation looking for someone who is interested in ministering to all age groups. Trinity is a welcoming church that loves to worship God through beautiful music, Christ-centered messages, and corporate prayer. Our congregation is deeply engaged in Bible study, fellowship and community outreach. We are dually affiliated with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship of NC and the Baptist State Convention of North Carolina. We have an average attendance of approximately 85 for Sunday morning worship. Our ideal candidate will have a theologically sound education from an accredited seminary or divinity school. We desire a dynamic and energetic pastor who possesses strong preaching skills, a heart for pastoral ministry, and a servant leadership style. Salary commensurate with experience. Please send resume to: [email protected]. https://www.trinitybaptistnewtonnc.org/pastor-profile. (Posted 5-9-24)

South Carolina

SENIOR PASTOR. Earle Street Baptist Church (ESBC) of Greenville, SC, is seeking a Senior Pastor to provide spiritual oversight and leadership to the church and its multigenerational congregation. Earle Street Baptist Church is looking for a person who desires to plant roots in Greenville and serve for a long season. This person must be a leader, a vision caster, a solid bible teacher, and a loving shepherd. Earle Street Baptist has a long and fruitful history and is therefore looking for a Senior Pastor who will help us capture a fresh vision for the future. Please see the job description and church profile for more information. Please send a cover letter and resume to: [email protected]. (Posted 5-23-24)

Texas

Building Operations Manager. Wilshire Baptist Church in Dallas, Texas is accepting applications for a building operations manager who will oversee and coordinate the maintenance of the church facilities. The ideal candidate will be able to work on tasks that are varied and complex using good judgement and an ability to adapt to meet specialized needs. Founded in 1951, Wilshire is a welcoming and affirming, justice-oriented community where everyone is valued for who they are — a place where the beauty of God’s creation is celebrated and a place where we will name that the world is broken. To see the job description and other information go to https://wilshirebc.org/employment/.

MINISTER TO PRESCHOOLERS. Wilshire Baptist Church in Dallas, Texas, is accepting applications for the role of minister to preschoolers, a part-time role. The minister to preschoolers will execute a comprehensive ministry of spiritual formation for newborns through Pre-K and their families that helps Wilshire build a community of faith shaped by the Spirit of Jesus Christ. Founded in 1951, Wilshire is a welcoming and affirming, justice-oriented community where everyone is valued for who they are — a place where the beauty of God’s creation is celebrated and a place where we will name that the world is broken. To see the job description and other information go to https://wilshirebc.org/employment/. (Posted 5-14-24)

Virginia

WORSHIP PASTOR. Gayton Baptist Church, located in Henrico, Virginia, is seeking a Worship Pastor. This person will be responsible for the total Worship Ministry of the church, including two Sunday morning worship services and all special events and programming. Interested candidates should have proficiency in leading both traditional and contemporary worship, an associated degree or commensurate experience, and competency in coordinating multiple people in worship leadership. This position requires a worship pastor to be visible and lead in the planning, organization, implementation, and evaluation of a comprehensive Worship Ministry (music, tech, and media) program for weekly worship. Please submit resume to: [email protected]. Deadline to apply is July 1, 2024. (Posted 5-4-24)

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR/TREASURER. The Woman’s Missionary Union of Virginia (WMUV) is seeking an Executive Director/Treasurer (ED/T) to lead the 150-year-old organization into a changing future. The mission of WMUV is to equip and inspire churches to be on mission with God. WMUV affirms Christ’s call on a woman’s life, a missional response to the world’s needs, and the development of missional leaders. For the full job posting and application, please visit: https://www.wmuv.org/employment. (Posted 5-1-24)

