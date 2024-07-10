Ministry jobs and more

Baptist News Global provides a free listing of ministry-related jobs for Baptist churches, theological institutions and organizations across the United States. Each free posting is for 30 days and is limited to 150 words. Postings may be extended another 30 days for $1.00 per word. To submit a ministry-related job, contact Lindsay Bergstrom at [email protected].

Alabama

ASSOCIATE PASTOR, MINISTER OF CHRISTIAN FORMATION. Baptist Church of the Covenant, in Birmingham, Alabama seeks the right person to serve as Associate Pastor, Minister of Christian Formation. BCOC was born from the civil rights movement, and we remain committed to providing space for all those who seek a relationship with God. We are active in local community ministry and support people and programs around the world. We are a diverse family of faith, including those who are: young and young at heart; Baptist since birth and those from other faith traditions or no faith at all; straight, LGBTQIA+, and those figuring it out; PhDs and GEDs. It’s been said we are like the “Island of Misfit Toys”. Learn more about us at BCOC.net/hiring. Position Closes August 17. (Posted 7-9-24)

Georgia

SENIOR PASTOR. First Baptist Church of Roswell, GA is seeking applicants for a full-time Senior Pastor. We are a congregation of 800+ active members looking for a dynamic candidate to develop, execute, and communicate the church’s vision and mission by aligning ministerial activities with the church’s overall goals for spiritual and physical growth. The Senior Pastor serves as the spiritual leader of the church, responsible for spiritual leadership, pastoral care, and overall administration in accordance with First Baptist Roswell’s By-Laws. The Senior Pastor’s overall responsibility, under the guidance of the Holy Spirit, is to lead the members and attenders to a closer and deeper relationship with God and as such this role requires a deep commitment to the faith, effective preaching, strong leadership skills, and a passion for guiding the congregation in spiritual growth. We are looking for a candidate who conforms to the qualifications found in 1 Timothy 3:1-7. Please visit the following link to view our church profile, the Senior Pastor job description, and instructions on how to apply: https://fbroswell.org/senior- pastor-search/ (Posted 7-1-24)

MANAGER FOR MISSION SERVICE. The Cooperative Baptist Fellowship is in the process of seeking a Manager for Mission Service to join the Global Missions Team. The Manager for Mission Service will manage all mission service experiences and initiatives as we seek to fulfill the goals of CBF Global Missions which aims to cultivate beloved community, bear witness to Jesus Christ, and seek transformational development in the contexts of global poverty, global migration, and in partnership with the global church. To see a full job description and apply for this role, please visit https://cbf.net/employment. (Posted 6-13-24)

Kentucky

MUSIC MINISTER/CHORAL DIRECTOR. Immanuel Baptist Church seeks a Music Minister/Choral Director to help lead us into a bright future. Immanuel, a Cooperative Baptist Fellowship connected church, is located in beautiful, artistic Paducah, Kentucky. We seek a Music Minister/Choral Director who is a servant-leader, a gifted musician, authentic and personable, and able to lead musicians and choirs of all ages and abilities. Both an organist and pianist serve on staff, and Immanuel has a robust adult choir, handbell choir, and children and youth leading in worship. A candidate with 5-10+ years of experience leading church choirs is preferred. Minimum education requirements are a bachelor’s degree in music education. We are searching for the person God is calling to serve at Immanuel, and both full-time candidates and part-time candidates will be considered. To apply, please email a resume to immanuelmusicsearch@gmail. com by July 24. Get to know us at ibcpaducah.org and on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. (Posted 6-27-24)

ASSOCIATE PASTOR FOR SPIRITUAL FORMATION. Faith Baptist Church in Georgetown, Kentucky is hiring an Associate Pastor for Spiritual Formation. This position will work with the Senior Pastor and congregation to care for the spiritual formation of all ages, with a focus on people under the age of 18. They will use a holistic, multigenerational approach to ministry with the goal of cultivating lifelong faith. For a job description and more information about our church visit www.familyoffaith.net/ employment.This is a full-time position with an anticipated salary package of $50k.To apply submit a resume and cover letter to faith.baptistjobs1@gmail. com. Interviews will begin after July 1. (Posted 6-10-24)

Maryland