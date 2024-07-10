Ministry jobs and more

Baptist News Global provides a free listing of ministry-related jobs for Baptist churches, theological institutions and organizations across the United States. Each free posting is for 30 days and is limited to 150 words. Postings may be extended another 30 days for $1.00 per word. To submit a ministry-related job, contact Lindsay Bergstrom at [email protected].
MINISTRY JOBS
Alabama
ASSOCIATE PASTOR, MINISTER OF CHRISTIAN FORMATION. Baptist Church of the Covenant, in Birmingham, Alabama seeks the right person to serve as Associate Pastor, Minister of Christian Formation. BCOC was born from the civil rights movement, and we remain committed to providing space for all those who seek a relationship with God. We are active in local community ministry and support people and programs around the world. We are a diverse family of faith, including those who are: young and young at heart; Baptist since birth and those from other faith traditions or no faith at all; straight, LGBTQIA+, and those figuring it out; PhDs and GEDs. It’s been said we are like the “Island of Misfit Toys”. Learn more about us at BCOC.net/hiring. Position Closes August 17. (Posted 7-9-24)
Georgia
SENIOR PASTOR. First Baptist Church of Roswell, GA is seeking applicants for a full-time Senior Pastor. We are a congregation of 800+ active members looking for a dynamic candidate to develop, execute, and communicate the church’s vision and mission by aligning ministerial activities with the church’s overall goals for spiritual and physical growth. The Senior Pastor serves as the spiritual leader of the church, responsible for spiritual leadership, pastoral care, and overall administration in accordance with First Baptist Roswell’s By-Laws. The Senior Pastor’s overall responsibility, under the guidance of the Holy Spirit, is to lead the members and attenders to a closer and deeper relationship with God and as such this role requires a deep commitment to the faith, effective preaching, strong leadership skills, and a passion for guiding the congregation in spiritual growth. We are looking for a candidate who conforms to the qualifications found in 1 Timothy 3:1-7. Please visit the following link to view our church profile, the Senior Pastor job description, and instructions on how to apply: https://fbroswell.org/senior-
MANAGER FOR MISSION SERVICE. The Cooperative Baptist Fellowship is in the process of seeking a Manager for Mission Service to join the Global Missions Team. The Manager for Mission Service will manage all mission service experiences and initiatives as we seek to fulfill the goals of CBF Global Missions which aims to cultivate beloved community, bear witness to Jesus Christ, and seek transformational development in the contexts of global poverty, global migration, and in partnership with the global church. To see a full job description and apply for this role, please visit https://cbf.net/employment. (Posted 6-13-24)
Kentucky
MUSIC MINISTER/CHORAL DIRECTOR. Immanuel Baptist Church seeks a Music Minister/Choral Director to help lead us into a bright future. Immanuel, a Cooperative Baptist Fellowship connected church, is located in beautiful, artistic Paducah, Kentucky. We seek a Music Minister/Choral Director who is a servant-leader, a gifted musician, authentic and personable, and able to lead musicians and choirs of all ages and abilities. Both an organist and pianist serve on staff, and Immanuel has a robust adult choir, handbell choir, and children and youth leading in worship. A candidate with 5-10+ years of experience leading church choirs is preferred. Minimum education requirements are a bachelor’s degree in music education. We are searching for the person God is calling to serve at Immanuel, and both full-time candidates and part-time candidates will be considered. To apply, please email a resume to immanuelmusicsearch@gmail.
ASSOCIATE PASTOR FOR SPIRITUAL FORMATION. Faith Baptist Church in Georgetown, Kentucky is hiring an Associate Pastor for Spiritual Formation. This position will work with the Senior Pastor and congregation to care for the spiritual formation of all ages, with a focus on people under the age of 18. They will use a holistic, multigenerational approach to ministry with the goal of cultivating lifelong faith. For a job description and more information about our church visit www.familyoffaith.net/
Maryland
SENIOR PASTOR. College Parkway Baptist Church located on the Broadneck peninsula of Arnold, Maryland, just north of Annapolis, seeks a Senior Pastor. We will consider full-time, part-time, or bivocational candidates, recognizing the unique circumstances and callings of everyone. We seek someone passionate about advancing God’s kingdom, leading others to salvation in Jesus Christ, and equipping disciples for a life of faithful service. To apply please submit the following material to both email address: SearchCommitteeCPBC@
Missouri
SENIOR PASTOR. First Baptist Church of Columbia, Missouri, currently seeks our next Senior Pastor to partner in ministry with us. We seek God’s wisdom in this process, leaning into the language of our church covenant that our future Senior Pastor will join our ministry because we have responded to Christ’s call to follow him as disciples and because we find this calling too difficult and too important to fulfill alone. First Baptist Church is a 200-year-old progressive community of faith dually aligned with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship and American Baptist Churches USA. We are located in downtown Columbia, a quintessential Midwest college town of around 130,000 between St. Louis and Kansas City. We invite those who feel called to be our senior pastor to review our congregational profile and learn more about us and our search at our website: https://fbc-columbia.org/
North Carolina
Texas
BUILDING OPERATIONS MANAGER. Wilshire Baptist Church in Dallas, Texas, is accepting applications for a building operations manager who will oversee and coordinate the maintenance of the church facilities. The ideal candidate will be able to work on tasks that are varied and complex using good judgement and an ability to adapt to meet specialized needs. Founded in 1951, Wilshire is a welcoming and affirming, justice-oriented community where everyone is valued for who they are — a place where the beauty of God’s creation is celebrated and a place where we will name that the world is broken. To see the job description and other information go to https://wilshirebc.org/employment/.
Virginia
PROGRAM ADMINISTRATOR. Old Town Community Church located in the heart of Alexandria, Virginia is seeking a Program Administrator for our new initiative, Building for Hope (B4H). B4H is funded by a generous grant through the Thriving Congregations Initiative of Lilly Endowment Inc.(www.oldtown.cc/buildingforhope) The program administrator will oversee all administrative aspects of the program and provide administrative support for the Program Director. This is a full-time position with a balance between remote and on-site hours negotiable. For more information and the position description please email [email protected]. (Posted 6-27-24)
AndMore