Ministry jobs and more

Alabama

ASSOCIATE PASTOR, MINISTER OF CHRISTIAN FORMATION. Baptist Church of the Covenant, in Birmingham, Alabama seeks the right person to serve as Associate Pastor, Minister of Christian Formation. BCOC was born from the civil rights movement, and we remain committed to providing space for all those who seek a relationship with God. We are active in local community ministry and support people and programs around the world. We are a diverse family of faith, including those who are: young and young at heart; Baptist since birth and those from other faith traditions or no faith at all; straight, LGBTQIA+, and those figuring it out; PhDs and GEDs. It’s been said we are like the “Island of Misfit Toys”. Learn more about us at BCOC.net/hiring. Position Closes August 17. (Posted 7-9-24)

Arizona

DIRECTOR OF ADVANCEMENT. Newly-created opportunity in Central Arizona for an experienced leader with a strong demonstrated track record in fundraising and revenue generation. Reporting to the President/CEO, the Director of Advancement will oversee the day-to-day management and implementation of a multi-faceted annual advancement effort, comprised of on-going strategic initiatives and campaigns to secure targeted financial support from church partners, individuals, foundations, corporations, and grants. We are seeking a professional with a “heart” for our mission — empowering persons with developmental disabilities to live to their fullest

potential with dignity and respect – who is passionate about making a difference in the lives of the residents we serve.Prior experience in faith-based fundraising will be particularly helpful. Rainbow Acres is connected to American Baptist Churches and accredited by Methodist Ministries Network. Please visit our website www.rainbowacres.org to apply or send your resume to [email protected] (Posted 7-25-24)

Florida

PASTOR. New Covenant Baptist Church of DeLand, Florida, seeks a bi-vocational or part-time pastor. Founded in 2013, we are associated with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship and seek to be an open and inclusive community. Worship services are traditional and liturgical. Although our attendance at worship averages less than 50, we are actively involved in outreach programs for our community. The candidate for this position should hold an advanced degree from an accredited seminary (MDiv preferred). The position will involve twenty to thirty hours per week. Interested applicants should submit their resume and cover letter to [email protected]. For more information about New Covenant Baptist Church, go to www.newcovenantbaptist.net. (Posted 7-15-24)

Georgia

SENIOR PASTOR. First Baptist Church of Roswell, GA, is seeking applicants for a full-time Senior Pastor. We are a congregation of 800+ active members looking for a dynamic candidate to develop, execute, and communicate the church’s vision and mission by aligning ministerial activities with the church’s overall goals for spiritual and physical growth. The Senior Pastor serves as the spiritual leader of the church, responsible for spiritual leadership, pastoral care, and overall administration in accordance with First Baptist Roswell’s By-Laws. The Senior Pastor’s overall responsibility, under the guidance of the Holy Spirit, is to lead the members and attenders to a closer and deeper relationship with God and as such this role requires a deep commitment to the faith, effective preaching, strong leadership skills, and a passion for guiding the congregation in spiritual growth. We are looking for a candidate who conforms to the qualifications found in 1 Timothy 3:1-7. Please visit the following link to view our church profile, the Senior Pastor job description, and instructions on how to apply: https://fbroswell.org/senior- pastor-search/ (Posted 7-1-24)

