Ministry jobs and more

Alabama
ASSOCIATE PASTOR, MINISTER OF CHRISTIAN FORMATION. Baptist Church of the Covenant, in Birmingham, Alabama seeks the right person to serve as Associate Pastor, Minister of Christian Formation. BCOC was born from the civil rights movement, and we remain committed to providing space for all those who seek a relationship with God. We are active in local community ministry and support people and programs around the world. We are a diverse family of faith, including those who are: young and young at heart; Baptist since birth and those from other faith traditions or no faith at all; straight, LGBTQIA+, and those figuring it out; PhDs and GEDs. It’s been said we are like the “Island of Misfit Toys”. Learn more about us at BCOC.net/hiring. Position Closes August 17. (Posted 7-9-24)
Arizona
DIRECTOR OF ADVANCEMENT. Newly-created opportunity in Central Arizona for an experienced leader with a strong demonstrated track record in fundraising and revenue generation. Reporting to the President/CEO, the Director of Advancement will oversee the day-to-day management and implementation of a multi-faceted annual advancement effort, comprised of on-going strategic initiatives and campaigns to secure targeted financial support from church partners, individuals, foundations, corporations, and grants. We are seeking a professional with a “heart” for our mission — empowering persons with developmental disabilities to live to their fullest
potential with dignity and respect – who is passionate about making a difference in the lives of the residents we serve.Prior experience in faith-based fundraising will be particularly helpful. Rainbow Acres is connected to American Baptist Churches and accredited by Methodist Ministries Network. Please visit our website www.rainbowacres.org to apply or send your resume to [email protected] (Posted 7-25-24)
Florida
PASTOR. New Covenant Baptist Church of DeLand, Florida, seeks a bi-vocational or part-time pastor. Founded in 2013, we are associated with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship and seek to be an open and inclusive community. Worship services are traditional and liturgical. Although our attendance at worship averages less than 50, we are actively involved in outreach programs for our community. The candidate for this position should hold an advanced degree from an accredited seminary (MDiv preferred). The position will involve twenty to thirty hours per week. Interested applicants should submit their resume and cover letter to [email protected]. For more information about New Covenant Baptist Church, go to www.newcovenantbaptist.net. (Posted 7-15-24)
Georgia
SENIOR PASTOR. First Baptist Church of Roswell, GA, is seeking applicants for a full-time Senior Pastor. We are a congregation of 800+ active members looking for a dynamic candidate to develop, execute, and communicate the church’s vision and mission by aligning ministerial activities with the church’s overall goals for spiritual and physical growth. The Senior Pastor serves as the spiritual leader of the church, responsible for spiritual leadership, pastoral care, and overall administration in accordance with First Baptist Roswell’s By-Laws. The Senior Pastor’s overall responsibility, under the guidance of the Holy Spirit, is to lead the members and attenders to a closer and deeper relationship with God and as such this role requires a deep commitment to the faith, effective preaching, strong leadership skills, and a passion for guiding the congregation in spiritual growth. We are looking for a candidate who conforms to the qualifications found in 1 Timothy 3:1-7. Please visit the following link to view our church profile, the Senior Pastor job description, and instructions on how to apply: https://fbroswell.org/senior-
Missouri
SENIOR PASTOR. Little Bonne Femme Baptist Church is a historic, multigenerational and supportive community of faith, committed to serving God and loving others. We are seeking a dedicated and passionate pastor to join us and lead our congregation in spiritual growth and service. The ideal candidate will have strong
leadership experience, excellent communication skills, and a deep commitment to the ministry. To apply, please submit the following to Sarah Williams at [email protected]: 1. A cover letter expressing your interest in the position and outlining your qualifications; 2. Your current resume detailing your education, experience, and accomplishments; 3. A statement of faith, describing your personal faith journey and theological beliefs; and 4. A link to or a recording of a recent sermon or teaching, if applicable. Consideration and modifications will be made for part time or bivocational candidates. (Posted 8-12-24)
North Carolina
CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER. Myers Park Baptist Church (MPBC) in Charlotte, NC, is seeking a full-time Chief Operating Officer (COO) who will be responsible for managing and overseeing the day-to-day operations and business of the church, through the supervision, training, and development of the staff, as well as providing organization, coordination, planning, and support to the Board of Deacons. The COO will provide strategic leadership, financial oversight, administration, and stewardship of all the church’s resources (human, financial, and facilities), as well as coordination of communication and marketing, and support for the Board of Deacons and lay leaders. MPBC is affiliated with the Alliance of Baptists, has been “open to all” since 1965, and officially became a welcoming and affirming church in 2002. MPBC is passionately committed to diversity, inclusivity, and social justice; therefore, all are invited to apply, particularly women, minority, and LGBTQ+ candidates.
Visit www.myersparkbaptist.org to review a job description and learn more about the church. For a complete job description please go to our website: Careers | Myers Park Baptist Church. To apply, please submit your cover letter and resume to: [email protected] (Posted 7-19-24)
Tennessee
SENIOR PASTOR.Central Baptist Church of Bearden has an opening for Senior Pastor. We are a multigenerational congregation actively involved in the community, sharing the gospel and Christ’s love through service in Knoxville, Tenn., and around the world. CBCB supports equal roles of men and women in leadership. The Senior Pastor should provide leadership, while working closely with lay leadership. The Senior Pastor should be comfortably accessible, approachable, and well-informed about our faith family to ensure the most effective ministry possible in alignment with the vision, mission and ministry practices of our church. Central Bearden partners with the SBC, CBF, and the Baptist World Alliance and adhere to the 1963 Baptist Faith and Message. Applicants can learn more about our mission, explore our church profile, and read the full job description at https://centralbearden.org/pastor-search-process/. Resumes should be sent to [email protected]. (Posted 07-15-24)
Texas
ASSOCIATE PASTOR. Lakeshore Baptist Church in Waco, Texas, is seeking a full-time (or part-time may be an option) Associate Pastor who has the spiritual depth, skills, personality, and experience needed to work effectively with our Senior Pastor and other members of our church leadership in the areas of spiritual formation, pastoral care, worship, and administration. Lake Shore is a welcoming and affirming community of Christians who are attempting to discover, articulate, and embody the meaning of the Gospel in the world today. We are affiliated with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship and the Alliance of Baptists and commit ourselves to meaningful worship, freedom of thought, and social justice. Our Associate Pastor will share the inclusive values of Lake Shore Baptist Church; will have strong written and oral communication skills; will have a welcoming personality and commitment to pastoral care; will have a Master of Christian Education, Master of Divinity, or a suitable equivalent from an accredited theological seminary; and ordination to the gospel ministry is preferred. For more information on how to apply send an email to [email protected]. (Posted 7-23-24)