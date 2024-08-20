Ministry jobs and more

ASSOCIATE PASTOR OF FAMILIES AND FORMATION. First Baptist Church Jefferson City (FBC JC) seeks the right candidate to join our pastoral team as Associate Pastor of Families and Formation. The expectation is for this pastor to work with lay teams to develop, administer, and promote an effective and holistic ministry of spiritual formation with all ages in a way that leads each person to follow the Way of Christ, discover their giftedness, and experience continual life-transformation. FBC JC supports missions locally and globally and seeks to work alongside other churches from various denominations. We honor women’s call to ministry and the ordination of women in ministry both as pastors and deacons. Our membership is accepting of all who are seeking to follow Christ. Resumes should be sent to [email protected]. (Posted 8-16-24)

SENIOR PASTOR. Little Bonne Femme Baptist Church is a historic, multigenerational and supportive community of faith, committed to serving God and loving others. We are seeking a dedicated and passionate pastor to join us and lead our congregation in spiritual growth and service. The ideal candidate will have strong

leadership experience, excellent communication skills, and a deep commitment to the ministry. To apply, please submit the following to Sarah Williams at [email protected]: 1. A cover letter expressing your interest in the position and outlining your qualifications; 2. Your current resume detailing your education, experience, and accomplishments; 3. A statement of faith, describing your personal faith journey and theological beliefs; and 4. A link to or a recording of a recent sermon or teaching, if applicable. Consideration and modifications will be made for part time or bivocational candidates. (Posted 8-12-24)

North Carolina

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER. Myers Park Baptist Church (MPBC) in Charlotte, NC, is seeking a full-time Chief Operating Officer (COO) who will be responsible for managing and overseeing the day-to-day operations and business of the church, through the supervision, training, and development of the staff, as well as providing organization, coordination, planning, and support to the Board of Deacons. The COO will provide strategic leadership, financial oversight, administration, and stewardship of all the church’s resources (human, financial, and facilities), as well as coordination of communication and marketing, and support for the Board of Deacons and lay leaders. MPBC is affiliated with the Alliance of Baptists, has been “open to all” since 1965, and officially became a welcoming and affirming church in 2002. MPBC is passionately committed to diversity, inclusivity, and social justice; therefore, all are invited to apply, particularly women, minority, and LGBTQ+ candidates. Visit www.myersparkbaptist.org to review a job description and learn more about the church. For a complete job description please go to our website: Careers | Myers Park Baptist Church. To apply, please submit your cover letter and resume to: [email protected] (Posted 7-19-24)

Tennessee

SENIOR PASTOR. Mount Calvary Baptist Church (MCBC), located in Knoxville, TN is a caring church that ministers to the mind, body, and soul, and reaches out to the community. Position Summary: MCBC is seeking a full-time Senior Pastor who will lead our congregation. Believing that God is the One who calls pastors to shepherd his people (Jeremiah 3:15), MCBC is prayerfully seeking God's choice for the position of Senior Pastor. Our previous pastor recently retired, after 43 years of service. https://mtcalvaryknox.com/wp- content/uploads/2024/08/ Senior_Pastor_Job_Description_ 8.19.24_final.pdf . (Posted 8-19-24)

SENIOR PASTOR. Central Baptist Church of Bearden has an opening for Senior Pastor. We are a multigenerational congregation actively involved in the community, sharing the gospel and Christ’s love through service in Knoxville, Tenn., and around the world. CBCB supports equal roles of men and women in leadership. The Senior Pastor should provide leadership, while working closely with lay leadership. The Senior Pastor should be comfortably accessible, approachable, and well-informed about our faith family to ensure the most effective ministry possible in alignment with the vision, mission and ministry practices of our church. Central Bearden partners with the SBC, CBF, and the Baptist World Alliance and adhere to the 1963 Baptist Faith and Message. Applicants can learn more about our mission, explore our church profile, and read the full job description at https://centralbearden.org/pastor-search-process/. Resumes should be sent to [email protected]. (Posted 07-15-24)

Texas

ASSOCIATE PASTOR. Lakeshore Baptist Church in Waco, Texas, is seeking a full-time (or part-time may be an option) Associate Pastor who has the spiritual depth, skills, personality, and experience needed to work effectively with our Senior Pastor and other members of our church leadership in the areas of spiritual formation, pastoral care, worship, and administration. Lake Shore is a welcoming and affirming community of Christians who are attempting to discover, articulate, and embody the meaning of the Gospel in the world today. We are affiliated with the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship and the Alliance of Baptists and commit ourselves to meaningful worship, freedom of thought, and social justice. Our Associate Pastor will share the inclusive values of Lake Shore Baptist Church; will have strong written and oral communication skills; will have a welcoming personality and commitment to pastoral care; will have a Master of Christian Education, Master of Divinity, or a suitable equivalent from an accredited theological seminary; and ordination to the gospel ministry is preferred. For more information on how to apply send an email to [email protected]. (Posted 7-23-24)

