Ministry jobs and more

Baptist News Global provides a free listing of ministry-related jobs for Baptist churches, theological institutions and organizations across the United States. Each free posting is for 30 days and is limited to 150 words. Postings may be extended another 30 days for $1.00 per word. To submit a ministry-related job, contact Lindsay Bergstrom at [email protected].
MINISTRY JOBS
Kansas
Kentucky
Maryland
Mississippi
North Carolina
Texas
Virginia
Kansas
WORSHIP AND OUTREACH PASTOR. First Baptist Church of Scott City, Kansas, is seeking a Worship and Outreach Pastor. The role of the Worship and Outreach Pastor is to oversee all elements of service programming for FBC Scott City under the direction and leadership of the senior pastor. This will require a firm grasp of the beliefs, values, and strategy of FBC Scott City and the ability to align staff, leadership teams, and volunteers with its mission, vision, and values. The Worship and Outreach Pastor will lead all components of worship programming including music, audio, video, lighting, creative elements, and series planning. For more information go to:
https://www.vanderbloemen.com/
FAMILY MINISTRIES PASTOR. First Baptist Church of Scott City, Kansas, is seeking a Family Ministries Pastor. The role of the Family Ministries Pastor (FMP) is to oversee the family ministry strategy of FBC Scott City under the direction and leadership of the senior pastor. This will require a firm grasp of the beliefs, values, and strategy of FBC Scott City and the ability to align staff and key leadership teams with its mission, vision, and values. The FMP partners with parents to disciple children while equipping healthy families. For more information go to: https://www.vanderbloemen.com/job/first-baptist-church-scott-city-family-ministries-pastor (Posted 9-27-24)
Kentucky
ASSOCIATE PASTOR OF MINISTRY COORDINATION AND FORMATION. Highland Baptist Church is searching for an Associate Pastor of Ministry Coordination and Formation. At Highland, we dream of being an engaging, vibrant church where we join in the work of God, creating a world where justice and love abound. We are searching for a dynamic associate pastor with gifts in administration who finds joy in coordinating the important details and processes that undergird our shared ministry. This staff member will offer pastoral leadership by overseeing the implementation of strategic planning and church-wide programming, providing vision for adult spiritual formation, managing day-to-day operations of our staff, and overseeing the stewardship of church finances. If you are called to an administrative pastoral role that will work closely with our Pastor and staff, if you are gifted in creating and maintaining healthy structures and processes, and if you are passionate about equipping the church to thrive, this role may be for you! See a more detailed job description and how to apply here. (Posted 9-6-24)
Maryland
SENIOR PASTOR. University Baptist Church in College Park, MD, is a multi-racial, multi-ethnic, multi-theological congregation that seeks a senior pastor who is a community builder and compassionate guide, possessing a deep understanding of scripture and the ability to convey its teachings through engaging sermons. Experience in the pulpit and a visionary outlook for growth are essential, coupled with a commitment to social justice and equity. We’re looking for someone who embodies a blend of inspiring leadership and deep faith. With a strong pastoral presence, they should be empathetic and caring, capable of guiding and supporting the community through tact and wisdom. Strong administrative abilities and collaborative organizational skills are desired to guide our staff and congregation. The ideal candidate will have a Master of Divinity degree, or equivalent, or higher, and 5-10 years of pastoral experience. For more information, go to our website: https://www.weareubc.org/
Mississippi
ASSOCIATE PASTOR FOR STUDENTS. Northminster Baptist Church in Jackson, Mississippi searches for our next Associate Pastor for Students. This will be a full-time position. Our Associate Pastor for Students will serve as a member of the pastoral staff, helping to lead in all the general elements of pastoral ministry, including worship leadership and pastoral care. Their particular area of leadership will be the coordination of a comprehensive ministry of spiritual formation for students beginning in 7th grade and extending into college age, and their families. A bachelor’s degree is required. MDiv or comparable training is preferred, but we are open to candidates coming from nontraditional pastoral backgrounds with an interest in pursuing formal theological training. Northminster is vibrant, multigenerational, CBF congregation in Northeast Jackson. Please send a cover letter describing your vision for youth ministry, and a resumé to [email protected]
North Carolina
MINISTER OF MUSIC. Hayes Barton Baptist Church in Raleigh, NC is searching for a full-time enthusiastic, dynamic, committed Christian minister of music with experience in leading and facilitating music who possesses a thorough knowledge of the Church’s rich heritage of traditional sacred hymns, choral music, and orchestral pieces. A Bachelor’s degree and previous music ministry experience in a Baptist church, of like faith and order, are required. A Master’s degree from an accredited seminary/divinity school is preferred. HBBC is a large, multi-staffed, moderate Baptist church that affiliates primarily with CBF, CBFNC, and the Raleigh Baptist Association. We ordain women as deacons and ministers, and our worship style is traditional. Candidates may apply online at https://www.hbbc.
Texas
PRACTICAL THEOLOGY FACULTY. Baylor University’s George W. Truett Theological Seminary is seeking a faculty member for Practical Theology. Candidates must possess an earned research doctorate, such as a Ph.D., Th.D., or Ed.D., in an appropriate field of study no later than December 31, 2024. Candidates must have an established (or proposed) research agenda. Prior classroom and ministry experience will be valued highly. Preference will be given to those with an M.Div. Additionally, candidates must be committed to the Baptist or baptistic tradition (i.e., those who affirm and practice believer’s baptism and a believer’s church) with evidence of active involvement in church life. Candidates should have the capacity to teach courses in the areas of Practical Theology, primarily in the areas of pastoral ministry, pastoral theology, and ministry leadership. Applicants are encouraged to review Truett’s catalog and course descriptions (https://catalog.baylor.edu/truett-theological-seminary/). Candidates will also be expected to serve the academic unit and the university through various committee assignments. Service to the wider community is also appreciated. For more information, contact John B. White at [email protected] or apply at https://apply.interfolio.com/151525. (Posted 9-25-24)
YOUTH AND FAMILY MINISTRY FACULTY. Baylor University’s George W. Truett Theological Seminary is seeking a full-time faculty member in Youth and Family Ministry at the clinical rank, starting on August 1, 2025. Please go to this link for more information: apply.
ASSOCIATE PASTOR. University Baptist Church in Austin, Texas, is searching for an Associate Pastor to join our team! UBC is a historic church across the street from the University of Texas and less than a mile away from the Texas Capitol. We are a compassionate and courageous congregation, “rooted in faith, progressive in action,” with a long history of affirming and celebrating women in ministry and the LGBTQIA+ community. We are affiliated with the Alliance of Baptists, the American Baptist Church, and the Association of Welcoming and Affirming Baptists. Our next Associate Pastor will lead our efforts in development and restoration of our physical space, oversee the administrative and operational aspects of our ministry, and help provide pastoral care and adult spiritual formation opportunities as we continue to be a place of worship, sanctuary, and healing in our neighborhood. Please see the full job description and instructions for applying here. (Posted 9-16-24)
Virginia
CHILDREN’S MINISTER. Second Baptist Church of Richmond, Virginia, is searching for a Children’s Minister who will love God and others and exemplify spiritual, hospitable, collaborative, and administrative leadership. The candidate will strive to cultivate and nurture a deep spiritual foundation in both children and their families by modeling an authentic love for God and others. We seek a candidate who is comfortable offering loving pastoral care to children and families during both difficult and joyous moments. For many families, their first point of contact with our church is through our family ministries. We seek a candidate with an energetic attitude that is approachable, relatable and sociable, making all feel welcomed and included. Our thriving children’s ministry requires a leader who is self-directed, highly organized and detail oriented and who collaboratively serves with our staff, preschool, and lay leaders to strengthen our points of contact with our community as we delight in and share the gospel. For more information, please visit: https://secondbaptistrva.org/childrens-minister-search/. (Posted 9-5-24)