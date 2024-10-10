Ministry jobs and more

Baptist News Global provides a free listing of ministry-related jobs for Baptist churches, theological institutions and organizations across the United States. Each free posting is for 30 days and is limited to 150 words. Postings may be extended another 30 days for $1.00 per word. To submit a ministry-related job, contact Lindsay Bergstrom at [email protected].

Kansas

WORSHIP AND OUTREACH PASTOR. First Baptist Church of Scott City, Kansas, is seeking a Worship and Outreach Pastor. The role of the Worship and Outreach Pastor is to oversee all elements of service programming for FBC Scott City under the direction and leadership of the senior pastor. This will require a firm grasp of the beliefs, values, and strategy of FBC Scott City and the ability to align staff, leadership teams, and volunteers with its mission, vision, and values. The Worship and Outreach Pastor will lead all components of worship programming including music, audio, video, lighting, creative elements, and series planning. For more information go to:

https://www.vanderbloemen.com/ job/first-baptist-church- scott-city-worship-pastor (Posted 9-27-24)

FAMILY MINISTRIES PASTOR. First Baptist Church of Scott City, Kansas, is seeking a Family Ministries Pastor. The role of the Family Ministries Pastor (FMP) is to oversee the family ministry strategy of FBC Scott City under the direction and leadership of the senior pastor. This will require a firm grasp of the beliefs, values, and strategy of FBC Scott City and the ability to align staff and key leadership teams with its mission, vision, and values. The FMP partners with parents to disciple children while equipping healthy families. For more information go to: https://www.vanderbloemen.com/job/first-baptist-church-scott-city-family-ministries-pastor (Posted 9-27-24)

Back to top of page

Kentucky

ASSOCIATE PASTOR OF MINISTRY COORDINATION AND FORMATION. Highland Baptist Church is searching for an Associate Pastor of Ministry Coordination and Formation. At Highland, we dream of being an engaging, vibrant church where we join in the work of God, creating a world where justice and love abound. We are searching for a dynamic associate pastor with gifts in administration who finds joy in coordinating the important details and processes that undergird our shared ministry. This staff member will offer pastoral leadership by overseeing the implementation of strategic planning and church-wide programming, providing vision for adult spiritual formation, managing day-to-day operations of our staff, and overseeing the stewardship of church finances. If you are called to an administrative pastoral role that will work closely with our Pastor and staff, if you are gifted in creating and maintaining healthy structures and processes, and if you are passionate about equipping the church to thrive, this role may be for you! See a more detailed job description and how to apply here . (Posted 9-6-24)

Back to top of page