Ministry jobs and more

SENIOR PASTOR. First Baptist Church of Roswell, Ga., is seeking applicants for a full-time Senior Pastor. We are a congregation of 800+ active members looking for a dynamic candidate to develop, execute, and communicate the church’s vision and mission by aligning ministerial activities with the church’s overall goals for spiritual and physical growth. The Senior Pastor is responsible for spiritual leadership, pastoral care, and administration. The Senior Pastor’s overall responsibility, under the guidance of the Holy Spirit, is to lead the members and attenders to a deeper relationship with God and as such this role requires a deep commitment to the faith, effective preaching, strong leadership skills, and a passion for guiding the congregation in spiritual growth. Candidates should conform to the qualifications found in 1 Timothy 3:1-7. Please visit the following link to view our church profile, the job description, and instructions on how to apply: https://fbroswell.org/senior-pastor-search/ (Posted 10.22.24)

THRIVING CONGREGATIONS RESIDENT. The Cooperative Baptist Fellowship is seeking a Thriving Congregations Resident to join the Thriving Congregations team. This renewable 12-month residency is designed for an emerging ministry leader looking to deepen their skills and experience in congregational leadership. The role involves creating curriculum, conducting focus groups, writing blog posts, and coordinating digital content for Thriving Congregations. The resident will assist in developing and implementing resources, events, and programs that equip churches to thrive in today’s changing landscape. This includes but is not limited to, working closely with the Director of Thriving Congregations, with State and Regional Officers, assisting with signature events, and collaborating to meet the needs of CBF congregations. To see a full job description and apply for this role, please visit https://cbf.net/employment (Posted 10.15.24)

Kansas

WORSHIP AND OUTREACH PASTOR. First Baptist Church of Scott City, Kansas, is seeking a Worship and Outreach Pastor. The role of the Worship and Outreach Pastor is to oversee all elements of service programming for FBC Scott City under the direction and leadership of the senior pastor. This will require a firm grasp of the beliefs, values, and strategy of FBC Scott City and the ability to align staff, leadership teams, and volunteers with its mission, vision, and values. The Worship and Outreach Pastor will lead all components of worship programming including music, audio, video, lighting, creative elements, and series planning. For more information go to: https://www.vanderbloemen.com/ job/first-baptist-church- scott-city-worship-pastor (Posted 9-27-24)

FAMILY MINISTRIES PASTOR. First Baptist Church of Scott City, Kansas, is seeking a Family Ministries Pastor. The role of the Family Ministries Pastor (FMP) is to oversee the family ministry strategy of FBC Scott City under the direction and leadership of the senior pastor. This will require a firm grasp of the beliefs, values, and strategy of FBC Scott City and the ability to align staff and key leadership teams with its mission, vision, and values. The FMP partners with parents to disciple children while equipping healthy families. For more information go to: https://www.vanderbloemen.com/job/first-baptist-church-scott-city-family-ministries-pastor (Posted 9-27-24)

Kentucky

ASSOCIATE PASTOR OF MINISTRY COORDINATION AND FORMATION. Highland Baptist Church is searching for an Associate Pastor of Ministry Coordination and Formation. At Highland, we dream of being an engaging, vibrant church where we join in the work of God, creating a world where justice and love abound. We are searching for a dynamic associate pastor with gifts in administration who finds joy in coordinating the important details and processes that undergird our shared ministry. This staff member will offer pastoral leadership by overseeing the implementation of strategic planning and church-wide programming, providing vision for adult spiritual formation, managing day-to-day operations of our staff, and overseeing the stewardship of church finances. If you are called to an administrative pastoral role that will work closely with our Pastor and staff, if you are gifted in creating and maintaining healthy structures and processes, and if you are passionate about equipping the church to thrive, this role may be for you! See a more detailed job description and how to apply here . (Posted 9-6-24)

