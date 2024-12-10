Ministry jobs and more

Back to top of page

Texas

PASTORAL RESIDENT. Wilshire Baptist Church, Dallas, Texas, is accepting applications from individuals who identify with the Baptist and Free Church traditions for their Pastoral Residency Program. This is a 2-year transition-into-ministry program providing immersive experience in both congregational and community ministry within the supportive environment of a teaching congregation. Over the course of their two years the Resident will develop the pastoral identity, theological frameworks, and habits of work and leadership that will contribute to a thriving future as a pastor in vocational/congregational ministry. Residents receive competitive salaries and benefits. This is a full-time job, not an internship. We will be accepting 2 residents to begin August 1, 2025. Candidates must hold an M.Div. by the beginning of their residency. To apply, submit the following: A current resume and a one-page statement of call that addresses how your sense of call, your family of origin, and the role the church has played in your life aligns with your desire to do the program. When submitting your application, please let us know how you learned about the program. Please send applications to Timothy Peoples, Senior Pastor, peoples@wilshirebc. org and Charlie Fuller, Director of the Pathways to Ministry program, cfuller@wilshirebc. org. (Posted 12.10.24)

DISCIPLESHIP PASTOR. Valley Ranch Baptist Church, Coppell, Texas, is searching for a full-time Discipleship Pastor to lead the adult discipleship ministries of the church. They will partner with the Senior Pastor and other pastoral staff to develop and manage strategies to help every VRBC attendee grow in their relationship with Jesus and become more like him. Primary responsibilities include leading the Adult Grow Group ministry and other adult discipleship opportunities, investing in young adults, and serving as a member of the preaching team. For more information and to apply, visit http://vrbc.net/discipleship-pastor. (Posted 11.25.24)

WORSHIP PASTOR. Valley Ranch Baptist Church, Coppell, Texas, is searching for our next full-time Worship Pastor to lead the corporate worship life of the church. They will serve as a pastor to the congregation and members of the worship ministry, caring for them and encouraging them to worship Jesus in every area of their life. Primary responsibilities include planning, coordinating, and leading worship services; recruiting, developing, and shepherding worship volunteers; overseeing all aspects of worship service production; and supporting worship for all ages and ministries of the church. For more information and to apply, visit http://vrbc.net/worship-pastor. (Posted 11.25.24)

Back to top of page