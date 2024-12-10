Ministry jobs and more

Baptist News Global provides a free listing of ministry-related jobs for Baptist churches, theological institutions and organizations across the United States. Each free posting is for 30 days and is limited to 150 words. Postings may be extended another 30 days for $1.00 per word. To submit a ministry-related job, contact Lindsay Bergstrom at [email protected].
BAPTIST FELLOWSHIP NORTHEAST COORDINATOR/OUTREACH GROWTH SPECIALIST. CBF Global and the Baptist Fellowship of the Northeast (BFN) are collaborating to call a full-time Coordinator to serve churches and individuals in the Northeast region of CBF. The Baptist Fellowship Northeast (BFN) is a Christian network of churches and individuals that helps people put their faith to practice through ministry efforts, global missions, and a broad community of support. BFN is in partnership with the overall mission of the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship. The BFN Coordinator will serve as a vital resource for Baptist churches, pastors, chaplains, and friends in the Northeast region. This role is designed to foster a culture of calling and connection, emphasizing the development of both clergy and laity within the BFN region. The Coordinator will lead efforts in engaging new church partners while maintaining relationship with current BFN members, coalition-building, public advocacy, and program management to enhance fellowship among churches of all sizes, promoting diversity and inclusion while offering support and opportunities for discernment and exploration of gifts.To see a full job description and apply for this role, please visit https://cbf.net/employment (Posted 12.10.24)
MINISTER/DIRECTOR OF MUSIC AND WORSHIP. First Baptist Church of Clemson, SC, is seeking to hire a Minister/Director of Music & Worship to lead the church music ministry and provide a comprehensive music program that will inspire and enhance congregational worship and fellowship, engage all age levels in a variety of music arts experiences and education, and promote music as an important part of meaningful corporate and personal worship and spiritual growth. This position requires worship planning, sound and media streaming, multiple choirs of all ages, instrumental ensemble, and other responsibilities. The Minister/Director of Music and Worship will serve as a member of the staff and assist the staff in a shared concern for the total ministries and members of the Church. First Baptist Church of Clemson is an inclusive community of faith that seeks to worship, glorify, and serve God, as revealed in Jesus Christ, both locally and globally. Send resume, Letter of Interest, references, and inquiries to: [email protected] (Posted 11-13-24)
PASTORAL RESIDENT. Wilshire Baptist Church, Dallas, Texas, is accepting applications from individuals who identify with the Baptist and Free Church traditions for their Pastoral Residency Program. This is a 2-year transition-into-ministry program providing immersive experience in both congregational and community ministry within the supportive environment of a teaching congregation. Over the course of their two years the Resident will develop the pastoral identity, theological frameworks, and habits of work and leadership that will contribute to a thriving future as a pastor in vocational/congregational ministry. Residents receive competitive salaries and benefits. This is a full-time job, not an internship. We will be accepting 2 residents to begin August 1, 2025. Candidates must hold an M.Div. by the beginning of their residency. To apply, submit the following: A current resume and a one-page statement of call that addresses how your sense of call, your family of origin, and the role the church has played in your life aligns with your desire to do the program. When submitting your application, please let us know how you learned about the program. Please send applications to Timothy Peoples, Senior Pastor, peoples@wilshirebc.
DISCIPLESHIP PASTOR. Valley Ranch Baptist Church, Coppell, Texas, is searching for a full-time Discipleship Pastor to lead the adult discipleship ministries of the church. They will partner with the Senior Pastor and other pastoral staff to develop and manage strategies to help every VRBC attendee grow in their relationship with Jesus and become more like him. Primary responsibilities include leading the Adult Grow Group ministry and other adult discipleship opportunities, investing in young adults, and serving as a member of the preaching team. For more information and to apply, visit http://vrbc.net/discipleship-pastor. (Posted 11.25.24)
WORSHIP PASTOR. Valley Ranch Baptist Church, Coppell, Texas, is searching for our next full-time Worship Pastor to lead the corporate worship life of the church. They will serve as a pastor to the congregation and members of the worship ministry, caring for them and encouraging them to worship Jesus in every area of their life. Primary responsibilities include planning, coordinating, and leading worship services; recruiting, developing, and shepherding worship volunteers; overseeing all aspects of worship service production; and supporting worship for all ages and ministries of the church. For more information and to apply, visit http://vrbc.net/worship-pastor. (Posted 11.25.24)