Ministry jobs and more

Baptist News Global provides a free listing of ministry-related jobs for Baptist churches, theological institutions and organizations across the United States. Each free posting is for 30 days and is limited to 150 words. Postings may be extended another 30 days for $1.00 per word. To submit a ministry-related job, contact Lindsay Bergstrom at [email protected].
MINISTRY JOBS
Colorado
Florida
Georgia
Kansas
Texas
Colorado
PASTOR. Pine River Valley Baptist Church in Ignacio, Colorado, is seeking God’s will for a pastor. Searching for a qualified man as stated in 1 Timothy, with a pastor’s heart that loves to study and preach the Word, has a burden for the community, lost souls, his congregation and bringing youth into the church. The church sits on three acres, is independent, Bible-based using the KJV for teaching and preaching, debt free and averages 10-15 in attendance (mostly older congregation) and borders the Southern Ute Indian Reservation. The church has a desire to grow and bring back children’s programs under the leadership of the next pastor. Interested candidates should email a resume, testimony, doctrinal statement, references and links to sermons (if available) to the pastoral search committee at [email protected] The church constitution is available upon request. (Posted 12.30.24)
Florida
MINISTER FOR CONGREGATIONAL CARE & MISSIONS. Naples United Church of Christ (NUCC), located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a Minister for Congregational Care & Missions. The Minister will embody the care and missional spirit of Christ and will empower the congregation to care for their neighbors and to engage in the missional life of our church community. The Minister will be responsible to the Senior Minister and serve the church in the following four areas: personal pastoral care, programmatic care, worship leadership, and mission resourcing. NUCC is a dynamic, growing and mission driven church who values its powerful worship, continuing generosity, caring ministry, hospitable fellowship and designation as both an Open and Affirming congregation and a WISE for Mental Health congregation. We are identified as a “traditional church for progressive people”, with a membership of 950+, financially sound, known for our incredible Music program, tremendous Mission and Outreach programs serving local, national and global ministry efforts.(www.naplesucc.org) Please send questions and resume to: [email protected] (Posted 1.2.25)
Georgia
BAPTIST FELLOWSHIP NORTHEAST COORDINATOR/OUTREACH GROWTH SPECIALIST. CBF Global and the Baptist Fellowship of the Northeast (BFN) are collaborating to call a full-time Coordinator to serve churches and individuals in the Northeast region of CBF. The Baptist Fellowship Northeast (BFN) is a Christian network of churches and individuals that helps people put their faith to practice through ministry efforts, global missions, and a broad community of support. BFN is in partnership with the overall mission of the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship. The BFN Coordinator will serve as a vital resource for Baptist churches, pastors, chaplains, and friends in the Northeast region. This role is designed to foster a culture of calling and connection, emphasizing the development of both clergy and laity within the BFN region. The Coordinator will lead efforts in engaging new church partners while maintaining relationship with current BFN members, coalition-building, public advocacy, and program management to enhance fellowship among churches of all sizes, promoting diversity and inclusion while offering support and opportunities for discernment and exploration of gifts.To see a full job description and apply for this role, please visit https://cbf.net/employment (Posted 12.10.24)
Kansas
SENIOR PASTOR. First Baptist Church, Topeka, Kan., is seeking their next Lead/Senior Pastor. We are a multi-staff church in the capitol city of Kansas. Strong preaching, pastoral care, administration, and leadership gifts are desired in the successful candidate. Applicants should send a cover letter and resume to Gregg Hemmen, American Baptist Churches of the Central Region Executive Minister at [email protected]. Link to church’s website: https://www.firstbaptisttopeka.org (Posted 1.3.25)
Texas
PASTORAL RESIDENT. Wilshire Baptist Church, Dallas, Texas, is accepting applications from individuals who identify with the Baptist and Free Church traditions for their Pastoral Residency Program. This is a 2-year transition-into-ministry program providing immersive experience in both congregational and community ministry within the supportive environment of a teaching congregation. Over the course of their two years the Resident will develop the pastoral identity, theological frameworks, and habits of work and leadership that will contribute to a thriving future as a pastor in vocational/congregational ministry. Residents receive competitive salaries and benefits. This is a full-time job, not an internship. We will be accepting 2 residents to begin August 1, 2025. Candidates must hold an M.Div. by the beginning of their residency. To apply, submit the following: A current resume and a one-page statement of call that addresses how your sense of call, your family of origin, and the role the church has played in your life aligns with your desire to do the program. When submitting your application, please let us know how you learned about the program. Please send applications to Timothy Peoples, Senior Pastor, tpeoples@wilshirebc.