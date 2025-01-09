Ministry jobs and more

Texas

PASTORAL RESIDENT. Wilshire Baptist Church, Dallas, Texas, is accepting applications from individuals who identify with the Baptist and Free Church traditions for their Pastoral Residency Program. This is a 2-year transition-into-ministry program providing immersive experience in both congregational and community ministry within the supportive environment of a teaching congregation. Over the course of their two years the Resident will develop the pastoral identity, theological frameworks, and habits of work and leadership that will contribute to a thriving future as a pastor in vocational/congregational ministry. Residents receive competitive salaries and benefits. This is a full-time job, not an internship. We will be accepting 2 residents to begin August 1, 2025. Candidates must hold an M.Div. by the beginning of their residency. To apply, submit the following: A current resume and a one-page statement of call that addresses how your sense of call, your family of origin, and the role the church has played in your life aligns with your desire to do the program. When submitting your application, please let us know how you learned about the program. Please send applications to Timothy Peoples, Senior Pastor, tpeoples@wilshirebc. org and Charlie Fuller, Director of the Pathways to Ministry program, cfuller@wilshirebc. org. (Posted 12.10.24)

