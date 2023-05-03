Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Missio Alliance hosts hopeful conversation for disruptive times

Exclude from home page  |  May 3, 2023

Read the full story: Religion News Service

The last time the Missio Alliance held a conference, organizers invited expert speakers to help church leaders deal with a changing culture. Then came COVID-19. And the whirlwind of other changes in the past few years.

More Articles