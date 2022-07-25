Baptist News Global
Missionary Baptist Conference, USA, Becomes 246th Member Body

Meeting in Birmingham, Alabama, on July 12, the Baptist World Alliance (BWA) General Council unanimously approved the Missionary Baptist Conference, USA (MBC), as the newest member of the global Baptist body.

