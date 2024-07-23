Mississippi’s new Episcopal bishop is first woman and first Black person in that role

The new bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Mississippi is being formally installed Saturday, and she is first woman and first Black person to hold the post.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | July 23, 2024
The new bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Mississippi is being formally installed Saturday, and she is first woman and first Black person to hold the post.
OpinionChris Caldwell
NewsDavid Bumgardner
NewsMark Wingfield
AnalysisMara Richards Bim
AnalysisRick Pidcock
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionJonathan Greer
OpinionDavid Currie
OpinionJulia Goldie Day
AnalysisKristen Thomason
OpinionWendell Griffen
OpinionMartin Thielen
NewsJeff Brumley
AnalysisMallory Challis
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionH. Stephen Shoemaker
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionErich Bridges
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
NewsMark Wingfield
AnalysisRodney Kennedy
NewsDavid Bumgardner
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsBNG staff
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMallory Challis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMara Richards Bim
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBNG staff
OpinionChris Caldwell
OpinionJonathan Greer
OpinionDavid Currie
OpinionJulia Goldie Day
OpinionWendell Griffen
OpinionMartin Thielen
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionH. Stephen Shoemaker
OpinionErich Bridges
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
OpinionRichard Conville
OpinionJack Nassar
OpinionRick Pidcock
OpinionMartin Thielen
OpinionRobert P. Jones
OpinionSusan M. Shaw, Senior Columnist
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
OpinionRick Pidcock
OpinionRichard Wilson
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionSally Evans
OpinionBrad Bull
OpinionChuck Poole
OpinionRichard Conville
OpinionMark Wingfield
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff