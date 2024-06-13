More than 1.5 million foreign pilgrims arrive in Mecca for annual Hajj pilgrimage

Muslim pilgrims have been streaming into Saudi Arabia’s holy city of Mecca ahead of the start of the Hajj later this week, as the annual pilgrimage returns to its monumental scale.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | June 13, 2024
Muslim pilgrims have been streaming into Saudi Arabia’s holy city of Mecca ahead of the start of the Hajj later this week, as the annual pilgrimage returns to its monumental scale.
OpinionMara Richards Bim
NewsMaina Mwaura
OpinionBrett Younger
NewsDavid Bumgardner
AnalysisMark Wingfield
AnalysisMark Wingfield
OpinionMeredith Stone
OpinionMark Wingfield
AnalysisMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
AnalysisMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsHannah Brown
OpinionRick Pidcock
NewsBNG staff
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionRodney Kennedy
OpinionBrad Bull
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsDavid Bumgardner
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsHannah Brown
NewsBNG staff
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMallory Challis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsCynthia Astle
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionMara Richards Bim
OpinionBrett Younger
OpinionMeredith Stone
OpinionMark Wingfield
Opinion
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
OpinionRick Pidcock
OpinionRodney Kennedy
OpinionBrad Bull
OpinionWendell Griffen
OpinionChrista Brown, David Clohessy and Dave Pittman
OpinionMichael P. L. Friday
OpinionCatherine Meeks
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionSarah Boberg
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
OpinionSusan M. Shaw, Senior Columnist
OpinionWill McCorkle
OpinionRobert P. Jones
OpinionJulia Goldie Day
OpinionMaina Mwaura
OpinionRodney Kennedy
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionJoe Westbury
OpinionCraig Nash
OpinionRodney Kennedy
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Opinion
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff