Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

More than 350 faith leaders to back Biden for president, including many first-time endorsers

Exclude from home page  |  September 1, 2020

Read the full story: Religion News Service

More than 350 faith and community leaders are planning to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris this week, adding their voices to the campaign as it ramps up its engagement with religious groups.

More Articles