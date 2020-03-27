Mormon church suspends temple activities over virus

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is suspending all temple activity due to concerns over the coronavirus.
CuratedAssociated Press | March 27, 2020
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is suspending all temple activity due to concerns over the coronavirus.
CuratedAssociated Press
CuratedReligion News Service
OpinionWendell Griffen
OpinionErica Whitaker
BNG Promoted Content
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionBill Wilson
OpinionH. Stephen Shoemaker
OpinionJames Ellis III
NewsMitch Jaugstetter
NewsDavid Wilkinson
OpinionRuss Dean
OpinionJim Y. Trammell
NewsBarbara Francis
OpinionKathy Manis Findley
OpinionBill Leonard
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionSusan M. Shaw
OpinionEric Minton
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionMolly T. Marshall
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMitch Jaugstetter
NewsDavid Wilkinson
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsBob Allen
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsBNG staff
NewsBob Allen
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBob Allen
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsBob Allen
NewsBob Allen
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsBob Allen
NewsBarbara Francis
OpinionWendell Griffen
OpinionErica Whitaker
OpinionBill Wilson
OpinionH. Stephen Shoemaker
OpinionJames Ellis III
OpinionRuss Dean
OpinionJim Y. Trammell
OpinionKathy Manis Findley
OpinionBill Leonard
OpinionSusan M. Shaw
OpinionEric Minton
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionMolly T. Marshall
OpinionRebekah Gordon
OpinionJohn Jay Alvaro
OpinionCody Sanders
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionBNG staff
OpinionBrett Younger
OpinionCorey Fields
OpinionDoyle Sager
OpinionAlan Bean
OpinionMolly T. Marshall
OpinionRuss Dean
OpinionSusan M. Shaw
CuratedAssociated Press
CuratedReligion News Service
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff