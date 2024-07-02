Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Mother Mary P. Patterson, preserver of Church of God in Christ history, dies at 83

Exclude from home page  |  July 2, 2024

Read the full story: Religion News Service

Mother Mary P. Patterson, who was the widow of a Church of God in Christ presiding bishop and became known for her efforts to preserve the history of the historically Black Pentecostal denomination, died on Monday (June 24).

More Articles