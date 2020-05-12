Baptist News Global
Mothers in sanctuary, living in churches for over two years, endure isolation

CuratedNational Catholic Reporter  |  May 12, 2020

Read the full story: National Catholic Reporter

National Catholic ReporterThe two mothers live a few miles apart, unable to go outside, united by the shared companions of fear and persistence. While millions of Americans are still adjusting to the social isolation brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, Edith Espinal and Miriam Vargas have been strangers to what is considered normal for more than two years now. An invisible virus didn’t drive them into seclusion. What has the women locked down behind unfamiliar walls is a fierce determination to keep their families together.

