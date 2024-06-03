Muslim Women Who Are Registered To Vote More Likely To Donate Money And Volunteer

Civic engagement — including volunteering and registering to vote — rather than religiosity was more correlated with giving by Muslim American women, according to research we conducted with our colleagues at the Muslim Philanthropy Initiative.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | June 3, 2024
Civic engagement — including volunteering and registering to vote — rather than religiosity was more correlated with giving by Muslim American women, according to research we conducted with our colleagues at the Muslim Philanthropy Initiative.
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsJeff Brumley
AnalysisTyler Hummel
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionRodney Kennedy
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionJoe Westbury
OpinionCraig Nash
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsSteve Rabey
OpinionRodney Kennedy
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
OpinionBrad Bull
NewsMark Wingfield
AnalysisMara Richards Bim
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
AnalysisTyler Hummel
NewsHannah Brown
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionAria Razfar
OpinionMark Wingfield
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsSteve Rabey
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsHannah Brown
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsKristen Thomason
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBNG staff
NewsBarbara Francis
OpinionRodney Kennedy
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionJoe Westbury
OpinionCraig Nash
OpinionRodney Kennedy
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
OpinionBrad Bull
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionAria Razfar
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
OpinionStan Hastey
OpinionRodney Kennedy
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
OpinionBurton Patterson
OpinionLydia Carlis
OpinionMark Wingfield
OpinionAlan Bean
OpinionKirsten Christensen Roberts
OpinionCharles Qualls
OpinionJim Somerville
OpinionKevin Ritter
OpinionJulia Goldie Day
OpinionH. Stephen Shoemaker
OpinionMadison McClendon
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff