Muslim Women Who Are Registered To Vote More Likely To Donate Money And Volunteer

Exclude from home page  |  June 3, 2024

Read the full story: Religion Unplugged

Civic engagement — including volunteering and registering to vote — rather than religiosity was more correlated with giving by Muslim American women, according to research we conducted with our colleagues at the Muslim Philanthropy Initiative.

