Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Native Americans urge boycott of ‘tone deaf’ Pilgrim museum

Exclude from home page  |  August 12, 2022

Read the full story: Associated Press

Native Americans in Massachusetts are calling for a boycott of a popular living history museum featuring Colonial reenactors portraying life in Plymouth, the famous English settlement founded by the Pilgrims who arrived on the Mayflower.

More Articles