Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Neo-Nazis rally outside Broadway preview of ‘Parade,’ about an antisemitic murder

Exclude from home page  |  February 24, 2023

Read the full story: Jewish Telegraphic Agency

Members of a neo-Nazi group rallied Tuesday night outside the Broadway theater that is hosting “Parade,” a play about the 1915 lynching of a Jewish man in Georgia.

More Articles