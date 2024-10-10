New Doc Strives for Christian Unity—But What if Unity is the Problem?

Read the full story: Religion Dispatches

Pundits, academics, and church leaders alike decry our current age as a time of partisan rancor and disunity. People, we are told, are locked in “echo chambers,” and they refuse to listen to those with whom they disagree. The Right and Left no longer listen to each other; they won’t even marry each other! The US is devolving into warring camps, and it is up to people of goodwill and good faith (we are told) to reach across political divides and recognize one another’s humanity, whether we vote red or blue.