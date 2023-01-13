Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

New House Homeland Security Committee Chair Has History Of Anti-Muslim Comments

Exclude from home page  |  January 13, 2023

Read the full story: HuffPost

Rep. Mark Green (R-Tenn.) is set to lead the House Committee on Homeland Security, which Muslim civil rights groups say is alarming because he has a history of making Islamophobic remarks.

More Articles