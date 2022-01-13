Baptist News Global
New Mexico church official urges nuclear disarmament talks

January 13, 2022

The head of one of the oldest Roman Catholic dioceses in the United States says now is the time to rejuvenate and sustain a global conversation about the need for nuclear disarmament and how to develop ways to avoid a new nuclear arms race.

