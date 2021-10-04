New report: white evangelicals are America’s most anti-trans demographic, but encouraging data overall

Read the full story: Religion Dispatches

In the latest important, if entirely unsurprising, news we learned this week that white evangelicals are more opposed to transgender rights than any other demographic in the United States. The data is found in a new report by the Public Religion Research Institute, “Most Americans Generally Support Pro-LGBTQ Policies, But Are More Divided Over Specifics Like Transgender Sports and Bathroom Policies,” that contains some encouraging data about overall acceptance of queer people in addition to some discouraging news about attitudes that affect trans people in particular.