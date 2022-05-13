Baptist News Global
New York to allocate $35M to help abortion providers

May 13, 2022

Read the full story: Politico

New York state is setting aside $35 million to support abortion providers and bolster security at reproductive health centers, in case the U.S. Supreme Court strikes down its landmark Roe v. Wade decision, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday.

