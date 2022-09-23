News bulletin: Greenway reportedly out at Southwestern Seminary

Adam Greenway reportedly has resigned as president of Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in a meeting with seminary trustee leadership Thursday, Sept. 22.

Although there has been no official statement from the seminary or Greenway, BNG confirmed the news through four independent sources with direct knowledge of the situation. Late Thursday night, social media posts from seminary alumni and SBC observers were treating the news as accomplished fact.

Also, campus sources reported that O.S. Hawkins, retired president of the SBC agency Guidestone, has been named interim president.

BNG reached out to an official seminary spokesman after hours Thursday evening and has not yet received a reply.

Greenway has held the post for just three and a half years, following the tempestuous firing of the seminary’s former flamboyant president, Paige Patterson. Patterson, a divisive figure who was co-architect of the “conservative resurgence” in the Southern Baptist Convention, was fired mainly over allegations of mishandling reported cases of sexual abuse at Southwestern and at his previous post leading Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary.

The cause of Greenway’s reported resignation was not immediately evident, although there was no indication of moral turpitude. According to sources on campus, the resignation likely has to do with financial management.

Ironically, Greenway initially made his mark at Southwestern by cleaning up various financial irregularities left by the previous administration. He quickly developed a reputation as someone eager to bring in a new day of reconciliation at the Fort Worth, Texas, school — even reaching out to Russell Dilday, who was fired from the presidency in 1994 by a new conservative majority on the board who wanted their own person at the helm.

However, Greenway also developed a reputation of cleaning house aggressively among faculty and staff — not only removing Patterson loyalists but also hiring new people who were loyal to him. Over the past three years, at least 45 faculty members have been retired, fired or have left.

There has been a noticeable, if not steady, stream of hires coming from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Ky., which is now the largest of the six SBC seminaries — a title for decades held by Southwestern.

Greenway himself came to Southwestern from Southern, where he served as dean of the Billy Graham School of Missions, Evangelism and Ministry.

In recent months, Greenway has been rumored to be a contender for the vacant presidency of the SBC’s Executive Committee. He has maintained a high profile in SBC life, including a stint as chairman of the Committee on Order of Business, previously serving as the youngest chair ever for the Lifeway Christian Ministries board of trustees. He has served as an assistant parliamentarian for the SBC since 2016 and was vice chairman of the 2017 Committee on Nominations.

A graduate of Samford University in Birmingham, Ala., he went on to earn a master of divinity degree from Southwestern, a master of nonprofit administration degree from Mendoza College of Business at the University of Notre Dame, and a Ph.D. in evangelism and apologetics from Southern Seminary.

He is the ninth president at Southwestern, which was founded in 1908. If he departs within the next year and a half, his will have been the shortest presidential tenure in the seminary’s 114-year history.

